Former Borussia Dortmund academy forward Lukas Heavens has chosen Nigeria over Germany

Millwall and FC Volendam are battling to sign the 17-year-old who is currently a free agent

The Germany-born youngster’s style has already drawn comparisons with Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen

Nigeria’s future attacking options may just have received a major lift after Lukas Uchenna Heavens, a 17-year-old forward formerly in Borussia Dortmund’s academy, reportedly chose to represent the Super Eagles instead of Germany.

The highly rated teenager, who was born in Essen to Nigerian parents, is currently without a club after leaving Dortmund’s setup.

Lukas Uchenna Heavens has reportedly committed his international future to Nigeria over his country of birth, Germany. Photo credit: Afrik-Foot

Source: UGC

However, interest in Heavens' services is already building, with Millwall and FC Volendam both said to be keen on giving him his first professional contract, Afrik-Foot reports.

For Nigeria, though, the bigger story is his international decision after he chose to represent Nigeria rather than his country of birth Germany.

In an era where the Nigeria Football Federation continues to battle European nations for dual-eligible stars, Heavens’ commitment is being seen as another major win for Nigeria’s long-term project.

Why Heavens chose Nigeria over Germany

Born in Germany but eligible for Nigeria through his parents, Heavens had a genuine choice between two strong footballing countries.

Germany’s youth system remains one of the most respected in the world, offering a clear and structured pathway to elite football.

Millwall and Dutch side FC Volendam have both shown interest in Lukas Heavens ahead of the summer transfer window. Photo credit: Afrik-Foot

Source: UGC

That is why his decision to align with Nigeria feels significant. Rather than being a fallback option, the move is seen as an active commitment to the green-and-white jersey.

For Eric Chelle and the NFF, Heavens' decision shows the growing success in their push to build a strong pipeline of dual-nationality players willing to buy into the Super Eagles project early despite Nigeria failing to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, per BBC Sport.

The teenager’s choice also follows a familiar trend, as Nigeria has historically benefited from German-born or German-raised talents who later became key national team figures.

Leon Balogun, Felix Agu, Kevin Akpoguma, Jordan Torunarigha, and current Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye are some of the players born in Germany who chose to play for Nigeria.

Heavens draws comparisons with Osimhen

Observers who have watched Heavens closely believe his style mirrors that of Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen.

The 17-year-old relies heavily on pace, thrives on pressing defenders, and is constantly looking to exploit spaces behind opposition backlines.

Like Osimhen, Heavens is also known for his sharp movement inside the box, willingness to work off the ball, and ability to finish with both feet.

Those qualities have made the 17-year-old forward one of the most intriguing young Nigerian-eligible prospects currently emerging in Europe.

The youngster is currently training with lower-league German side Schwarz-Weiß Essen, staying fit while deciding between possible moves to England or the Netherlands.

He also recently gained senior-level exposure after training with Glacis United’s first team, a step that should help accelerate his adaptation to professional football.

EPL star ready to dump Italy for Nigeria

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that the Nigeria Football Federation has begun plans to hold talks with Brentford FC defender Michael Kayode over a potential international switch.

Italy coach Gennaro Gattuso overlooked the former Italy U21 player for the 2026 FIFA World Cup squad following their defeat to Bosnia and Herzegovina national team in the final on March 31.

Source: Legit.ng