Trabzonspor closed the gap on Galatasaray on the Super Lig standings to just one point after defeating the Red Lions

Mauro Icardi struggled to fill Victor Osimhen’s role, completing just 11 touches and failing to score

Nigerian stars Onuachu, Nwakaeme, and Nwaiwu shined for Trabzonspor, proving decisive in the title race

Galatasaray suffered a significant setback in their chase for the Turkish Süper Lig title after a 2-1 defeat to Trabzonspor on Saturday evening.

The defeat has raised concerns over the club’s ability to maintain their lead at the top of the table, particularly in the absence of Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen.

Trabzonspor secured a crucial 2-1 victory against Galatasaray, opening the race for the Super Lig title. Photo by Anadolu

Source: Getty Images

With only four points separating the league leaders from their closest rivals before the match, Galatasaray’s shock defeat has opened the race for the Super Lig title.

Icardi fails to step up in Osimhen’s absence

Osimhen, sidelined after a successful surgery on his broken arm, missed his first league match after his injury, leaving a significant void in Galatasaray's attack.

Mauro Icardi was tasked with leading the line, but the Argentine forward struggled to influence the game.

Reports from Türkiye Today showed Icardi only touched the ball 11 times and failed to land a single shot on target, highlighting the difficulty of replacing Osimhen’s presence in Okan Buruk’s squad.

Trabzonspor capitalised early, with Paul Onuachu heading home a goal just four minutes into the match.

Galatasaray managed to equalise in the second half through Wilfried Singo's precise lofted cross from Baris Alper Yilmaz.

However, Trabzonspor regained the lead in the 62nd minute thanks to a slick combination between Anthony Nwakaeme and Chibuike Nwaiwu, ultimately securing the 2-1 victory and putting immense pressure on Galatasaray in the title race.

The title race hots up in Turkey

The result has dramatically tightened the Super Lig title race, with Trabzonspor now just one point behind the league leaders, as seen on Soccerstats.

Galatasaray’s struggles without Osimhen have raised questions about the squad’s depth and reliance on the Nigerian striker.

Victor Osimhen’s absence has been blamed for Galatasaray losing to rivals Trabzonspor. Photo by Seskim Photo/MB Media

Source: Getty Images

Fans and pundits alike are debating whether the Istanbul club can maintain momentum if Osimhen remains sidelined for an extended period.

Nigerian football expert Toritseju Williams weighed in on the situation in an interview with Legit.ng:

"Victor Osimhen’s absence is a clear blow for Galatasaray. He is the focal point of their attack, capable of creating chances out of nothing. Mauro Icardi is a talented player, but he doesn’t have the same mobility and ability to stretch defenses as Osimhen. That gap was evident against Trabzonspor."

"The Super Eagles striker not only scores goals but also draws defenders, creating space for teammates. Without him, the team struggled to penetrate the opposition’s defensive lines.

“If Osimhen remains out, we may see Galatasaray drop more points, which could completely change the dynamics at the top of the league."

Other Nigerians shine in Osimhen’s absence

While Galatasaray’s attack faltered without Osimhen, Trabzonspor’s Nigerian contingent thrived.

Paul Onuachu’s early header set the tone for the match, while Anthony Nwakaeme and Chibuike Nwaiwu combined effectively to score the winning goal.

Their performances underline the growing influence of Nigerian players in Turkish football and their importance in key moments of the season.

As Galatasaray looks to regroup, the Super Lig defending champions will need to find ways to compensate for Osimhen’s absence and restore their attacking threat.

With Trabzonspor closing in and rivals eager to capitalise on any slip-ups, the remainder of the Super Lig season promises high-stakes drama.

Galatasaray coach reacts after losing to Trabzonspor

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Galatasaray's head coach, Okan Buruk, has shared his thoughts after his team lost to Trabzonspor in their first match in Victor Osimhen’s absence due to an arm injury.

Buruk admitted that his team did not start the game well and explained that the poor positioning of some players affected the general pattern of play.

Source: Legit.ng