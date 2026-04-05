A commercial driver was killed after his vehicle ran over an improvised explosive device along the Lumma–Babanna road in Niger State

Suspected attackers also shot dead a motorcyclist, compounding fears over insecurity in the area

The explosion occurred on a temporary route created after the destruction of a major bridge linking several communities

A fatal explosion has claimed the life of a commercial driver along the Lumma–Babanna road in Niger State after his vehicle ran over an improvised explosive device.

The incident occurred on the afternoon of Sunday, April 5, in Borgu Local Government Area, raising fresh concerns about security along key transport routes in the region.

A commercial driver was killed after his vehicle ran over an improvised explosive device.

Source: Original

According to Sources said the vehicle, which was transporting yams, triggered the device around 2:00 p.m. The explosion killed the driver instantly. A motorcyclist was also reportedly shot dead by suspected attackers believed to have planted the device.

Attack hits alternative route after bridge damage

Residents disclosed that the explosion happened on a temporary road created by motorists following the destruction of the main Lumma–Babanna bridge. The bridge had earlier been blown up in March, forcing commuters to rely on the makeshift bypass.

A local resident described the situation as dire, noting the importance of the route to several communities and neighbouring states.

“As I am speaking with you now, there was another bomb attack in the area this afternoon. Many lives were lost when a commercial vehicle stepped on an IED suspected to have been planted by terrorists.

“The economic importance of this road cannot be overstated. It is a federal road linking Kwara, Niger, and Kebbi states to the Republic of Benin. The Babanna border market relies heavily on it, and millions of people depend on the route for their livelihoods.

“From Wawa to Lumma, Shagunu, Babanna, and Konkoso, there is no alternative access road apart from this one whose bridge was destroyed. It is also a major corridor for travellers from Sokoto to Ibadan and Lagos.

“There are no tertiary healthcare facilities in this axis—only primary healthcare centres. For over a month, referrals of critical cases have been disrupted, leading to increased mortality.

“Even if the government repairs the bridge, without addressing the security challenges in the forest, the terrorists may continue to destroy infrastructure,” the resident said.

Police confirm incident, deploy security teams

Police authorities confirmed the attack and said security personnel have been sent to the area. The spokesperson of the state police command, SP Wasiu Abiodun, provided details of the incident.

Suspected attackers also shot dead a motorcyclist. Photo: NPF

Source: Twitter

“On 05/04/26 at about 2:50 p.m., an improvised explosive device suspected to have been planted by bandits exploded on a makeshift bypass created by road users beside the damaged bridge along Lumma road.

“The attackers also shot dead a motorcyclist. A truck en route to Wawa stepped on another IED, which exploded, damaging the vehicle, and the driver was fatally affected.

“Joint security teams have been deployed to the area, and further developments will be communicated,” he said.

Fresh abduction reported in Mariga area

In a separate development, residents reported that armed men abducted several artisanal miners at a site in Mariga Local Government Area. The attackers were said to have invaded the location and shot a young girl who tried to escape.

Police said the report is being verified and assured that updates will be provided as investigations continue.

Mother, 4 daughters kidnapped in Kaduna

Legit.ng earlier reported that a Kaduna family of five have been kidnapped, barely 24 hours after seven members of another family were abducted in the state.

Unguwar Sabon-Titi, Katari, seven members of a family and three other residents, while Kurmin-Uwa near Janjala community in the Kagarko LGA, a mother and four daughters were kidnapped.

The abduction was confirmed by a resident and community leader, a development that has generated emotional reactions from Nigerians.

Source: Legit.ng