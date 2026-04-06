Former senator Ayoade Adeseun has resigned as Mayegun of Ogbomosoland following his suspension by the Soun

His decision comes amid accusations of insubordination and claims of divisive leadership by Oba Ghandi Olaoye

Adeseun insists religion should not divide Ogbomoso, stressing the importance of peace and respect for the rule of law

Ayoade Adeseun, a former lawmaker who represented Oyo Central Senatorial District between 2011 and 2015, has formally resigned his appointment as Mayegun of Ogbomosoland.

According to PUNCH, the announcement was made on April 5 during a press conference at Onipanu community in Ogbomoso, Surulere Local Government Area of Oyo State.

Former senator Ayoade Adeseun resigns as Mayegun of Ogbomosoland after suspension by Oba Ghandi Olaoye. Photo credit: Oba Ghandi Olaoye/AyoadeAdeseun/x

Source: Getty Images

Suspension by the Soun of Ogbomoso

The resignation follows an earlier suspension order issued by the Soun of Ogbomoso, Oba Ghandi Olaoye, on Monday, March 23, 2026. In a letter signed by palace secretary Toyin Ajamu, Adeseun was accused of insubordination, wilful disregard, and persistent disrespect towards the throne. The palace explained that the suspension was necessary to safeguard the dignity and sanctity of the traditional institution.

The letter stated:

“I write on behalf of His Imperial Majesty, Oba Ghandi Afolabi Olaoye (Orumogege III), the Soun of Ogbomosoland and Paramount Ruler of Ogbomosoland, concerning your recent and continued conduct, which has become a matter of grave concern and embarrassment to the palace and the revered stool of the Soun.”

Adeseun’s response to suspension

Speaking at the press conference, Adeseun said he saw no need for Oba Olaoye to quash the suspension order, as he had already decided to resign. He accused the monarch of divisive leadership, claiming that Oba Olaoye had attempted to set the peace‑loving people of Ogbomoso against one another through religion and other policies.

“I am not surprised by the suspension order since I have decided not to join forces with Soun to fight his perceived enemies,” Adeseun remarked.

Religion and unity in Ogbomoso

Adeseun emphasised that religion should not be used as a tool for division in Ogbomosoland. He highlighted his own family as an example of peaceful coexistence, noting:

“I am a devout Muslim, while my wife is a devout Christian. We have been married for 42 years, and we have not had any issues over religion, just like other sons and daughters of Ogbomoso.”

He also referenced the ongoing court case involving the Chief Imam, Ayilara, stressing that the matter should be left for the judiciary to decide.

“The Kabiyesi should allow the court to rule on the matter. If the court, in its ruling, removes him, so be it. We should all embrace the rule of law,” he said.

Adeseun’s resignation marks a significant development in Ogbomoso’s traditional leadership structure. His departure shows tensions between the former senator and the Soun of Ogbomoso, particularly over issues of governance, religion, and respect for the rule of law.

Adeseun accuses the Soun of divisive leadership and highlights unity among Ogbomoso people. Photo credit: Legit Nigeria

Source: Original

Facts to know about Soun of Ogbomoso

Legit.ng earlier reported that Ogbomoso, Oyo State - Afolabi Ghandi Olaoye has finally emerged as the Soun of Ogbomoso, one of the first-class traditional positions in Oyo state.

This follows the approval of the state governor, Seyi Makinde. Legit.ng reports that Olusegun Olayiwola, the Commissioner for local government and intelligence affairs, announced this on Saturday, September 2.

It's been two years since the former Soun, King Jimoh Oladuni Oyewumi, Ajagungbade III, died. The late monarch died after spending 48 years on the throne.

Source: Legit.ng