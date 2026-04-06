Glide Media Foundation has demanded an apology from FCT Minister Nyesom Wike for threatening comments against journalist Seun Okinbaloye

Wike's remarks spark outrage as journalists' safety and press freedom come under serious threat in Nigeria

Meanwhile, Okinbaloye has said he is not intimidated, asserting his commitment to journalistic integrity despite Wike's controversial statements

Abuja, FCT - The Glide Media Foundation has demanded an immediate and unreserved apology from the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, over his controversial remark against journalist Seun Okinbaloye.

Wike had said he would have shot Okinbaloye, a Channels Television journalist, when the latter commented on the possibility of Nigeria becoming a one-party state. The minister accused the journalist of making a case for the opposition African Democratic Congress (ADC). He alleged that Okinbaloye took sides and was unprofessional during the programme by saying the decision of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to derecognise the David Mark leadership was to stifle the opposition and ensure that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) would be the only party on the ballot in the 2027 elections.

FCT minister Nyesom Wike is under pressure to apologise to Channels TV's Seun Okinbaloye. Photo credit: @OlayinkaLere

Source: Twitter

In a statement signed by Favour Ekwe, Glide's project officer, and made available to Legit.ng on Monday, April 6, the media foundation said such incendiary rhetoric is not only dangerous but also represents a direct assault on press freedom and democratic norms.

"It is unacceptable for any public official to resort to threats of violence, particularly against members of the media," the statement read partly.

Wike vs Okinbaloye: Journalists must not be silenced

According to the foundation, journalists are members of the fourth estate, not enemies of the state.

"They are constitutionally empowered to question authority and inform the public. Journalism is not a crime, and no journalist should ever be threatened, bullied, or silenced for doing their job.

"This kind of conduct reflects a disturbing disregard for the rule of law and sets a dangerous precedent that could embolden further attacks on the media. Nigeria’s democracy cannot thrive in an atmosphere where journalists are intimidated into silence by those in positions of power," the statement added.

Wike vs Okinbaloye: Authorities urged to take action

The foundation reiterated its demand for an immediate apology and called on relevant authorities to take decisive action.

"The safety of journalists must be guaranteed, and those who attempt to undermine press freedom must be held accountable. Enough is enough," the statement concluded.

Wike's remarks: Broadcasters wade in, Okinbaloye speaks

Meanwhile, the Independent Broadcasting Association of Nigeria (IBAN) has asked Wike to retract his controversial remarks about Okinbaloye.

IBAN on Monday, April 6, threatened to boycott all media engagements organised by the minister if he did not publicly apologise to the journalist.

Meanwhile, in his reaction, Okinbaloye has said that he is not afraid and that he will never be intimidated. Reacting on Sunday evening, April 5, while anchoring Channels TV’s Sunday Politics, Okinbaloye stressed that he would not be scared or intimidated by the minister’s threat.

Channels TV's Seun Okinbaloye reacts to FCT Minister Wike's controversial statement. Photo credit: @Theoladeledada

Source: Twitter

Lere Olayinka: Wike didn’t intend to shoot Seun Okinbaloye

Lere Olayinka, the senior special assistant on public communications to Wike, has said that his principal's comment about Okinbaloye was in a "hyperbolic context".

Olayinka, in a statement on Saturday, April 4, said the minister and the journalist have addressed the matter on the telephone.

"Anyone without an agenda will know that Wike said he would shoot Seun in jest. It's like telling your bosom friend, playfully: 'I will kill you o, if you touch my food'. That is the one they are holding against Wike," he said.

Source: Legit.ng