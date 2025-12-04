Get to know João Gabriel Marinho, the heartthrob from Surviving Summer

João Gabriel Marinho is an up-and-coming actor from Brazil. He rose to fame after playing his role as Marlon Sousa in Surviving Summer, captivating audiences with his charm and magnetic on-screen presence.

Key takeaways

João Gabriel Marinho was born in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil .

. The actor is best known for his role in the teen drama series Surviving Summer .

. João learned to play the drums at the age of eight .

. He wrote a song that was featured in Surviving Summer.

Profile summary

Full name João Gabriel Marinho Gender Male Date of birth 16 July 1999 Age 26 years old (as of 2025) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Rio de Janeiro, Brazil Current residence Brazil Nationality Brazilian Ethnicity Latino Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'5" Height in centimetres 165 Weight in pounds 143 Weight in kilograms 65 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Relationship status Single Profession Actor Instagram @joaogabmarinho

João Gabriel Marinho's biography

The Brazilian actor was born on 16 July 1999 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Growing up near the beach, he developed a strong passion for surfing from an early age. A Brazilian citizen of Latino descent.

João also discovered a love for films and music, learning to play the drums by the age of eight. As a child, he often entertained his family with small performances.

TV shows with João Gabriel Marinho

João is an up-and-coming actor. In 2019, he was cast as the lead in a new season of Malhação, the long-running Brazilian teen drama produced by Rede Globo. However, the project was cancelled due to the COVID‑19 pandemic.

His breakthrough came in 2022 when he landed a leading role in the Netflix teen drama Surviving Summer. He portrayed Marlon Sousa, a Brazilian surfer who moves to Australia. Selected after an online audition during the pandemic, João travelled to Australia and completed 15 days of quarantine before filming began.

Drawing on his own experience growing up near the beaches of Rio and surfing since childhood, Marinho brought authenticity to the character. He appeared in both seasons, totalling 18 episodes. In addition to his role in Surviving Summer, Marinho is a skilled musician and singer, and one of his original songs was featured in the series.

According to his IMDb profile, Surviving Summer is his only acting credit.

Who is João Gabriel Marinho's girlfriend?

Gabriel Marinho is currently not in a relationship. However, he was rumoured to be dating Savannah La Rain, an Australian actress and his co-star from Surviving Summer. The actor was also speculated to be dating Lilliana Bowrey following their on-screen chemistry in the series. However, neither of them confirmed the rumours.

FAQs

Who is João Gabriel Marinho? He is an up-and-coming actor and singer. How old is João Gabriel Marinho? He is 26 years old as of 2025. Where is João Gabriel Marinho from? The actor hails from Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. What is João Gabriel Marinho's nationality? He is a Brazilian citizen. Did Lilliana Bowrey and João Gabriel Marinho date in real life? There is no verified evidence that Lilliana Bowrey and João Gabriel Marinho dated in real life. Does João Gabriel Marinho actually surf? João surfs in real life. How tall is João Gabriel Marinho? The Surviving Summer star is approximately 5 feet 5 inches or 165 centimetres tall. Is João Gabriel Marinho on Instagram? He is active on Instagram, with 165,000 followers currently.

João Gabriel Marinho is a Brazilian rising actor who has quickly captured global attention. From surfing the shores of Rio to charming audiences worldwide as Marlon Sousa in Surviving Summer, he is at the beginning of a promising career with global reach.

