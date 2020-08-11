Nelson Enweren is a Nigerian male model, entrepreneur, reality TV actor and social media influencer. He became a centre of attention through his feature in the BBNaija Lockdown. Before then, he had carved a lucrative career as a male model.

Nelson Enwerem Prince’s bio: Where is the BBNaija contestant now? Photo: @princenelsonenwerem

Source: Instagram

As most people would call him, Prince won the Mr Nigeria 2018 title. He later proceeded to represent Nigeria at the Mr World 2019 pageant. In 2020, he became the third contestant in the fifth season of the Big Brother Naija Lockdown reality competition. Apart from the snippets you witnessed in the show, his biography unpacks more details about his life.

Nelson Enwerem Prince’s profile summary

Name: Prince Nelson Enwerem

Prince Nelson Enwerem Nickname: Prince

Prince Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: 2nd August 1995

2nd August 1995 Age: 26 years

26 years Zodiac sign: Leo

Leo State of origin: Abia State

Abia State Nationality: Nigerian

Nigerian Ethnicity: Igbo

Igbo Religion: Christian

Christian Languages: English

English Height in centimetres: 183 cm

183 cm Height: 6 feet

6 feet Hair colour: Black

Black Eye colour: Brown

Brown Occupation: Model, fashion designer, interior decorator

Model, fashion designer, interior decorator Achievements: 2018 Mr Nigeria Beauty Pageant, Face of University Nigeria unisex pageant in 2016, Mister World 2019 (Top 29)

2018 Mr Nigeria Beauty Pageant, Face of University Nigeria unisex pageant in 2016, Mister World 2019 (Top 29) Education: University of Calabar

University of Calabar Relationship status: Single

Single Father: HRH Eze Leo Mike Enwerem, Ebi I of Umuebie, Ugirinna Isiala Mbano

HRH Eze Leo Mike Enwerem, Ebi I of Umuebie, Ugirinna Isiala Mbano Mother: Ugoeze Catherine Chika Enwerem

Ugoeze Catherine Chika Enwerem Instagram account: theroyalarmy_official

Facebook page: Prince Nelson Enwerem

Prince Nelson Enwerem Twitter account: @PrinceNEnwerem

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Nelson Enwerem Prince's bio

Most people do not know that Prince is a prince in real life. He hails from a royal family. His fans have also confused him with Swanky JKA. Therefore, the details of his biography clear the air about his life and whether they are related.

Nelson Enwerem Prince’s age

How old is Prince Nelson Enwerem? He was born on 2nd August 1995 in Aba, Abia State, Nigeria, to a royal family. His father is HRH Eze Leo Mike Enwerem. His mother's name is Ugoeze Catherine Chika Enwerem. So, if you were wondering, how old is prince BBN? He turned twenty-six years old in August 2021.

Where is Nelson Enwerem from?

He hails from Aba, Abia State, Nigeria. Currently, he lives in Lagos.

READ ALSO: Rosemarie Vega’s biography: where is the 90 day fiance star now?

Is Prince Nelson Enwerem a real prince?

Nelson Enwerem Prince’s bio: Where is the BBNaija contestant now? Photo: @princenelsonenwerem

Source: Instagram

Yes, Prince Nelson Enwerem was born into a royal family. His father is the Ebi I of Umuebie, Ugirinna Isiala Mbano.

Education

Prince had his high school education at Government College Umuahia. He then went on to study Pure Physics at The University of Calabar (UNICAL).

Career

BBNaija Prince is a model, fashion designer, and interior decorator. According to him, he knows his onions when it comes to these three fields.

The royal is no stranger to being in the public eye. He won the Face of University Nigeria 2016 and the Mr Nigeria competition in 2018.

Winning Mr World Nigeria in 2018 earned him a direct ticket to represent Nigeria at the Mr World contest in 2019. He made it to the semifinals. Even though he did not win, he was recognized for the best talents in the competition. He also emerged as the winner of the talent award for being the best in contemporary dance.

He is also passionate about fashion designing and exquisite interior decoration. He currently works with an interior decoration company.

On August 8, 2020, while still in the Big Brother house, the BBNaija housemate was awarded the Imo Distinguished Personality Award: Youth Activist of the Year.

READ ALSO: Jaren Lewison’s biography: age, height, birthday, who is he dating?

Biggest achievement

According to Prince BBNaija, winning Mr Nigeria and competing in the Mr World contest is his biggest achievement. Competing on these platforms earned him great respect in his village and honour among the elders.

According to Prince, the new habit or skill he acquired during the nationwide lockdown is forex trading.

Prince in BBNaija

Mr Nigeria 2018. Photo: @princenelsonenwerem

Source: Instagram

Prince always had an unquenchable thirst to become a reality star. It motivated him into trying out the BBNiaja Lockdown reality competition. He entered the reality show as the third housemate on 19th July 2020.

From "situationships" to love triangles and his fight with Ozo, he has undoubtedly had moments and events in the house that have got the internet buzzing.

READ ALSO: Corbyn Besson’s biography: age, height, family, girlfriend

Prince and Nengi

Nengi and Prince were among the first set of housemates to become very close. Nengi, who was also close to Ozo, had a hard time deciding who she wanted to be with between the men.

In a late-night conversation with Laycon and Trickytee, the royal revealed how he felt that Nengi could not decide if she wanted to stay with him or Ozo.

On Friday, 31st July 2020, Prince and Nengi had a heart to heart conversation during which he told her that he loved her and was ready to go beyond that.

Nengi told him that he is not the kind of guy she likes because he is everywhere.

Prince and Tolanibaj

Earlier on in the show, Tolanibaj made her feelings for Prince known to him, but he made it clear that he did not feel the same way about her. Fans of the ebony beauty praised her for handling the rejection well.

Well, the pair recently had a heart-to-heart conversation that ended up with them sleeping on the same bed together.

Prince, who once expressed his interest in Nengi, seems to be in a relationship with Tolanibaj, although some of their fellow housemates believe their relationship is fake.

READ ALSO: Anna Cardwell’s biography: age, nickname, husband, daughter

BBNaija Prince and Ozo's fight

"Situationships" are not the only things the handsome royal has been involved with while in the house; he also almost got into a fight with Ozo.

During a rehearsal, Prince walked out on the rest of the housemates to use the restroom, and Ozo felt that his action was disrespectful.

Ozo shouted at the top of his voice while expressing displeasure at Prince’s action. As Ozo lost his cool and shouted for several minutes, the former Mr Nigeria kept his cool and avoided what could have resulted in a fight.

Trikytee, being the leader of the music drama rehearsal, stepped in to control the situation. Ozo had Prince apologize to all the housemates. Ozo also apologized to Prince and the other housemates for losing his cool.

Prince BBNaija's net worth

What is Prince Nelson Enwerem net worth? It is unclear how much he is worth. Before his birthday in 2021, his fans gifted him expensive gifts like a plot of land and a 10 million Naira cheque.

Fun facts about Prince BBNaija

These facts about the royal paint a clearer picture of who he is. They are also snippets of his life and his personality.

His best physical features are his abs.

He is a fan of adult content.

He enjoys active sports and reading about ancient religions and African history.

He is more street smart than book smart.

He feels people are naturally drawn to him because he is fun and easy-going.

He loves food, the gym, and the PlayStation.

His most frequently used word is "honestly."

His biggest fear is not making heaven.

The craziest thing he has ever done is get drunk and climb down a four-storey building from the balcony with his friends.

He likes women with athletic bodies and welcoming personalities.

Nelson Enwerem's eviction

Nelson was evicted from the reality show on 13th September 2020. He was nominated by more than half of the housemates. However, he could not escape the eviction since he had the least votes among the other three contestants; Dorathy, Kiddwaya and Ozo.

During his departure speech, he wished the other contestants well. He also revealed how optimistic he was about winning the Head of the House of the week. Enwerem pointed out the silver lining in his eviction by stating that it had awakened his desire to venture into hosting events.

Prince Nelson Enwerem at the BBNaija reunion

During the reunion in 2021, Prince told the other housemates from the lockdown edition that he was competitive during the show. He also pointed out the sneaky tactics other housemates employed during some of the games and tasks played in the competition.

Prince also stated that most contestants found him a threat, and Neo supported him. However, Ozo disagreed with the remarks and said that no one was a threat in the competition.

Where is Nelson Enwerem now?

Nelson Enwerem currently owns a salon, Hairline Royale, which he launched in December 2021. The salon is situated in Lekki Phase 1, and it offers hair styling, cutting, braiding, manicure and pedicure services.

Nelson has also ventured into acting. He stars in a movie called Head Over Bills. The film will be available on 4th February 2022, although the trailer is available on his Instagram account.

Nelson Enwerem's feature in BBNaija Lockdown propelled his fame. Despite being evicted, he made the most out of the influence he earned on social media. He recently launched a luxury salon. He also shares the inspiration of his signature fashion sense.

READ ALSO: Ngozi "Erica" Nlewedim’s bio: What is the BBNaija contestant doing now?

Legit.ng recently published thrilling details about Ngozi Erica Nlewedim. You will be surprised by how successful she is.

Ngozi Erica Nlewedim sums up as a model, actress, reality TV star and entrepreneur. She was one of the housemates at the BBNaija Lockdown edition. She has featured in a couple of movies and TV shows and currently runs a business. She also enjoys travelling.

Source: Legit.ng