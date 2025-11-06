What became of Zuleika Bronson, Charles Bronson's daughter

Zuleika Bronson is the biological daughter of the late legendary American actor Charles Bronson and his second wife, the late British actress Jill Ireland. Unlike her famous parents, Zuleika has kept a private life away from the public eye.

Charles Bronson with his daughter Zuleika at the Cognac Festival in April 1992. Photo: Frederic GARCIA (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Zuleika Bronson's mother is the late British actress Jill Ireland .

. She grew up alongside her half-siblings on her family’s private ranch in the Green Mountains of Vermont.

Zuleika developed a strong love for horses , a passion she inherited from her mother, Jill Ireland.

, a passion she inherited from her mother, Jill Ireland. After losing her mother in 1990, Zuleika was raised by her father and later lived a low-profile life.

Profile summary

Full name Zuleika Bronson Gender Female Date of birth 18 August 1972 Age 53 years old (as of 2025) Zodiac Leo Place of birth United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Father Charles Bronson Mother Jill Ireland Siblings Jason McCallum, Paul McCallum, Valentine McCallum, Suzanne, Tony, Katrina Holden

Zuleika Bronson's biography

The celebrity daughter was born on 18 August 1972 in the United States of America, making her 53 years old as of 2025. She mostly grew up on her family’s large, private ranch in the Green Mountains of Vermont.

Zuleika is an American national of Eastern European and English heritage. Her father had Lithuanian-Tatar roots, while her mother was British.

Five fast facts about Zuleika Bronson. Photo: Frederic Garcia (modified by author)

Source: Original

Meet Zuleika Bronson’s parents

Her parents are Charles Bronson and Jill Ireland. Her father was one of the most recognisable actors of his era, famous for tough-guy roles in movies such as Death Wish, The Magnificent Seven, The Great Escape and Once Upon a Time in the West.

Zuleika Bronson's mother, Jill Ireland, was an accomplished English actress known for her appearances in several films alongside Bronson, including The Mechanic and Breakheart Pass. Before becoming a well-known actress, Jill Ireland started her career as a model in England and worked in fashion and advertising during the early 1950s.

Jill Ireland passed away on 18 May 1990, at the age of 54, after a long and courageous battle with breast cancer. She was first diagnosed with the disease in 1984 and became an outspoken advocate for cancer awareness and patient rights.

Who are Zuleika Bronson’s siblings?

Jill Ireland, Charles Bronson, daughter Zuleika and son Tony. Photo: Ron Galella

Source: Getty Images

Zuleika Bronson has several siblings from her parents’ previous marriages. Her adopted sister, Katrina Holden Bronson, was born on 8 April 1968. She is a film director, screenwriter, and actress and has been featured in various movies, including Bleach, Spanish Fly, Winding Roads, and Defying Gravity.

Her half-siblings, Suzanne Bronson, a playwright, poet, and magazine journalist and Tony Bronson, are from her father Charles Bronson’s first marriage and live private lives.

From her mother Jill Ireland’s first marriage to Scottish actor and musician David McCallum, she has three half-brothers: Val McCallum, a musician; Paul McCallum, who died in 1989; and Jason McCallum, who was adopted and also passed away the same year.

Zuleika was the only biological child of Charles Bronson and Jill Ireland. She was the youngest in the family and shared a close bond with her parents, particularly her mother, whose death in 1990 had a deep emotional impact on her.

FAQs

Who is Zuleika Bronson? Zuleika Bronson is the daughter of the late Hollywood actor Charles Bronson and British actress and model Jill Ireland. Where is Zuleika Bronson from? She was born in the United States and grew up in Bel Air, California. What is Zuleika Bronson's age? The celebrity daughter is 53 years old as of 2025. She was born on 18 August 1972. How long was Jill Ireland married to Bronson? Jill Ireland was married to Charles Bronson for about 22 years. They tied the knot in 1968 and remained together until Jill’s death in 1990. Who are Zuleika Bronson's siblings? Zuleika has several half- and step-siblings, including Valentine McCallum and the late Jason McCallum from her mother’s previous marriage, as well as Tony Bronson and Suzanne Bronson from her father’s first marriage. Is Zuleika Bronson married? There is no public information available about Zuleika Bronson's marital status. She keeps her personal life private. Where is Zuleika Bronson today? Zuleika Bronson is believed to be living a quiet life away from Hollywood. Does Zuleika Bronson have an Instagram account? The celebrity daughter does not have a verified or public Instagram account.

Zuleika Bronson is the daughter of actors Charles Bronson and his wife, Jill Ireland. She is the couple's biological daughter and the younger sister of Katrina Holden Bronson, who was adopted by the couple. Zuleika largely stays out of the public eye and leads a private life, unlike her famous parents.

Legit.ng recently published an article about Olivia Weaver. She was born and raised in Tallahassee, Florida, United States. Olivia is widely recognised as Luke Weaver’s wife. The couple began dating in 2013 and married in December 2016.

They have two children, a son and a daughter, and Olivia has been a constant source of support throughout Luke’s baseball career. Explore more details about her in this article.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng