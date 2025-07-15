Meet the Spandau Ballet members: the individual profiles behind the hits

The Spandau Ballet members, Tony Hadley, Gary Kemp, Martin Kemp, Steve Norman, and John Keeble, are still around and still making headlines. From iconic reunions to unexpected solo ventures, their stories continue to unfold. Dive into the full profiles behind the band’s biggest personalities.

Spandau Ballet members were pioneers of the New Romantic movement.

Spandau Ballet members

Spandau Ballet members formed one of the most iconic British pop bands of the 1980s. From lead vocals to sax solos, their combined efforts produced timeless hits like True and Gold. Below is a closer look at the lives and careers of the five original Spandau Ballet members.

Tony Hadley

Tony Hadley performs onstage during Rewind Festival Margate at Dreamland on 14 June 2025 in Margate, England. Photo: Lorne Thomson

Full name: Anthony Patrick Hadley

Anthony Patrick Hadley Date of birth: 2 June 1960

2 June 1960 Joined : 1976 (co-founder, as "The Cut")

: 1976 (co-founder, as "The Cut") Role : Lead vocalist

: Lead vocalist Age: 65 years old (as of July 2025)

Tony Hadley is the co-founder and lead singer of Spandau Ballet, rising to fame in the 1980s with hits like True, Gold, and Through the Barricades. As lead vocalist, he performed at Band Aid and Live Aid in 1984–85.

After the band’s 1990 split, he launched a solo career, releasing several albums and winning ITV’s Reborn in the USA contest in 2003.

Recent years have seen Hadley back on stage and air waves: he hosted a BBC radio show through 2022. He also sang on Michael McIntyre’s Big Game Show in January 2024. His latest album is The Mood I’m In, 2024.

Hadley first married Leonie Lawson (1983–2003; with whom he has three children) and in 2009 married Alison Evers. He now has five children (three from his first marriage, two – Zara and Genevieve – with Alison).

Gary Kemp

Gary Kemp performs for superband Nick Mason’s Saucerful Of Secrets at Teatro Arcimboldi on 18 July 2024 in Milan, Italy. Photo: Sergione Infuso-Corbis

Full name: Gary James Kemp

Gary James Kemp Date of birth: 16 October 1959

16 October 1959 Joined : 1976 (co-founder)

: 1976 (co-founder) Role : Lead guitarist, backing vocalist, and principal songwriter

: Lead guitarist, backing vocalist, and principal songwriter Age: 65 years old (as of July 2025)

Gary Kemp is Spandau Ballet’s lead guitarist and main songwriter. He penned all 23 of the band’s hit singles, helping sell over 25 million records worldwide.

Beyond Spandau Ballet, he has had a solo career: his debut solo album Little Bruises (1995) was followed by INSOLO in 2021. In December 2024, he announced a third solo album, This Destination.

Kemp is also an actor and broadcaster. He co-starred with his brother Martin as Ronnie Kray in the film The Krays (1990) and appeared in the Hollywood movie The Bodyguard (1992).

The popular guitarist was married to actress Sadie Frost from 1988 to 1995 (they had one son, Finlay) and in 2003 married costume designer Lauren Barber (they have three sons). He lives in London and remains active in music and media projects as of 2025.

Martin Kemp

Martin Kemp performs at Rewind Scotland Festival 2023 at Scone Palace on 22 July 2023 in Perth, Scotland. Photo: Lorne Thomson

Full name: Martin John Kemp

Martin John Kemp Date of birth: 10 October 1961

10 October 1961 Joined : 1979 (co-founder, as bassist)

: 1979 (co-founder, as bassist) Role : Bass guitarist (of Spandau Ballet ); also actor

: Bass guitarist (of ); also actor Age: 63 years old (as of July 2025)

Martin Kemp is Spandau Ballet’s bass guitarist. He gained additional fame as an actor, most notably playing Steve Owen on the BBC soap EastEnders (1998–2002). In entertainment, he has done reality TV (finishing third on Celebrity Big Brother 2012) and talent shows (judge on Let It Shine 2017).

In 2020, Martin and his wife, Shirlie, launched an ITV breakfast show with their son Roman (Martin & Roman’s Sunday Best! and its weekend spin-off). In the same year, Martin and Shirlie co-authored the memoir Shirlie and Martin Kemp: It’s a Love Story.

Kemp married singer Shirlie Holliman in 1988. They have two children; a daughter Harley Moon (born in 1989) and son Roman (born in 1993).

Steve Norman

Steve Norman of Spandau Ballet performs on stage at Eventim Apollo on 29 October 2018 in London, England. Photo: Dave J Hogan

Full name: Steven Antony Norman

Steven Antony Norman Date of birth: 25 March 1960

25 March 1960 Joined : 1976 (co-founder; originally guitarist then saxophonist)

: 1976 (co-founder; originally guitarist then saxophonist) Role : Tenor saxophonist, percussionist and guitarist

: Tenor saxophonist, percussionist and guitarist Age: 65 years old (as of July 2025)

Steve Norman was an original member of Spandau Ballet (initially a guitarist in the 1976 school band The Cut) who later became the group’s saxophonist and percussionist. He introduced the tenor saxophone into the band’s New Romantic sound and performed with them at Live Aid 1985.

Following Spandau Ballet’s 1990 split, Norman relocated to Ibiza, immersing himself in the island’s club scene as a DJ, musician and producer. He co-founded the chillout outfit Cloudfish in 2001 (with singer Shelley Preston).

Norman married Carmen Norman De Arquero in 1990, and they have two children (a son, Jack and a daughter, Lara). However, they divorced in 2000. He later married singer Shelley Preston in 2000, divorcing in 2015.

John Keeble

John Keeble of Spandau Ballet performs at The Wiltern on 24 January 2015 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Jeff Golden

Full name: John Leslie Keeble

John Leslie Keeble Date of birth: 6 July 1959

6 July 1959 Joined : 1979 (co-founder, as drummer)

: 1979 (co-founder, as drummer) Role : Drummer

: Drummer Age: 66 years old (as of July 2025)

John Keeble is the original drummer of Spandau Ballet, playing on all their 1980s hits. He took part in the Band Aid charity single in 1984 and performed at Live Aid in 1985 as a member of Spandau Ballet.

After the band initially split, Keeble worked with other artists, notably drumming for Marillion singer Fish’s solo album in 1989. In 2006, he joined Tony Hadley's solo band on tour and later formed his rock band, I Play Rock, where he served as singer/drummer.

Keeble married his longtime partner Leaflyn in 1988, and they have one daughter (born 1990). Now in his mid-60s, John Keeble remains active in music projects and often appears at classic rock events.

Which Spandau Ballet member died?

No core member of Spandau Ballet has died. All five original band members—Tony Hadley, Gary Kemp, Martin Kemp, Steve Norman, and John Keeble—are alive. They remain active in various music and media-related ventures.

What happened to the lead singer of Spandau Ballet?

Tony Hadley, the lead vocalist, left Spandau Ballet in 2017 due to personal and professional disagreements. He has since pursued a solo career, released multiple albums, and continued touring. Hadley remains a prominent musician and often appears on UK television and radio.

What are the Spandau Ballet members' ages in 2025?

As of July 2025, John Keeble is 66, Tony Hadley, Gary Kemp, and Steve Norman are 65, and Martin Kemp is 63. All members were born between 1959 and 1961 and have remained publicly active through music, acting, or broadcasting.

Why did the Spandau Ballet split up?

Spandau Ballet originally split in 1990 due to rising tensions and disputes over royalties. The popular music band reunited in 2009 but fractured again after Tony Hadley left in 2017. Despite efforts to continue without him, the group ceased activities, with members focusing on solo ventures and media work.

Who wrote Spandau Ballet’s songs?

Guitarist Gary Kemp wrote all of Spandau Ballet’s songs, including chart-toppers like True and Gold. His songwriting defined the band’s sound and helped drive their global success. In 1999, bandmates Tony Hadley, Steve Norman, and John Keeble unsuccessfully sued him for a share of the royalties.

Which was Spandau Ballet's first single?

Spandau Ballet’s debut single was To Cut a Long Story Short, released in 1980. The track later featured on their first album, Journeys to Glory, which peaked at number 5 and earned Gold certification.

The Spandau Ballet members left an unforgettable mark on the British music scene with their style and sound. While the group faced breakups and internal disputes, each member evolved individually through music, acting, or broadcasting.

