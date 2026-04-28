A graduate of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH) who worked as a cement carrier has gone viral online.l

The individual mentioned in the viral post mentioned the score he got when he sat for the JAMB exam several years ago

He also mentioned the type of job he was doing to support himself before finally switching to cement carrying to raise money for his education

A graduate of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), who once carried cement to raise money for his university education, has graduated with a first-class degree and emerged as the second overall best graduating student in the institution.

The individual, Agbalaya Jubril, revealed in a viral post that he previously worked as a welding apprentice before leaving the job to become a cement carrier to fund his education.

Graduate who carried cement to pay school fees sets new record. Photo Source: Twitter/JubrilAgba73055

Source: Twitter

LAUTECH graduate finishes with high CGPA

He explained that his father worked as a petty trader and was often away, leaving his mother to cater for the family. To ease the burden on her, he decided to fend for himself and took up cement carrying to sponsor his education.

@JubrilAgba73055 wrote:

"From a Cement Boy To the Second Overall Best Graduating Student in the University with a CGPA of 4.86/5.0."

"Tears of joy filled my eyes when I was honoured as the Second Overall Best Graduating Student in the University. The weight of my struggles since October 2018, and being a first-generation university student, came rushing back to my mind."

"In May 2019, I chose to leave my welding apprenticeship and started carrying cement to finance my education from high school through university, even when my parents doubted me because of my two older siblings' struggles in their own education."

"With a meagre daily wage, I fought relentlessly to finance my education. I also supported my mother financially, who often fended for the whole family whenever my father travelled. My father worked as a petty trader in Kano State, Nigeria, and I was left to rely on my own fate."

He went further down memory lane, explaining that years back, he sat for the UTME examination, also known as JAMB, and scored a specific mark.

His statement:

"When I got to LAUTECH in 2022 with a 206/400 JAMB score, my academic background wasn't solid, but I leveraged people."

"I was privileged to learn and mingle with some medical students who motivated me and made reading compulsory. I can confidently say that I consistently read for an average of 19 hours per day throughout my undergraduate days, and made sure I took the next-day bus to Ibadan after each semester’s exams to work and get funding for the following semesters."

LAUTECH graduate who worked as cement carrier trends online. Photo Source: Twitter/JubrilAgba73055

Source: TikTok

LAUTECH graduate breaks record in his department

Despite the setbacks he faced while raising money for his education, he eventually graduated with a first-class degree and topped many positions in his department.

He continued:

"Today, I didn't only stand tall academically, I built a leadership legacy and broke academic records."

"I served as:"

"1. President of my department."

"2. Member of the Student Caretaker Committee 2025."

Jubril further added that he broke records in his department and also received multiple awards.

He said:

"Graduated with the highest CGPA ever recorded in both my department and faculty."

"4. Received multiple awards for academic excellence and leadership impact."

"Today, I received five major awards across my faculty and at the university level, and I am proud of myself because I changed the narrative for my family and created a path where none existed."

"My key takeaway for everyone reading this post: Your poor background should not put your back on the ground."

Reactions as LAUTECH graduate displays CGPA

@tobiayelaagbe noted:

"Congratulations. You lifted everything including yourself. Now remember, school success is based on obedience and following the rules. To stand out in the next life of career or business, it's by innovation, standing out not mere obedience, not going along with the herds."

@30sthenewtwenty wrote:

"Congratulations Jubril. Please apply for scholarships abroad. Don’t let Nigeria and Nigerians waste your time and intellect with empty promises. Be wise."

@ThatBoiFlamez said:

"Never let your background keep your back to the ground. It's doesn't matter where you're coming from, as long as a man can visualize his destination, he will surely arrive there."

@Iduzeth noted:

"I pray this country doesn't cripple your ambitions and you are able to break through obstacles ahead of you."

@adewumidada01 wrote:

"Wow I’m so impressed to read about your story, Agbalaya you’ve done so well even tho with many setbacks that might have hindered your progress but you see them as a step stone to success to achieve your plans I’m so proud of you and I hope to see you higher higher in a bigger plc."

Read the post below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a University of Lagos (UNILAG) graduate went viral after breaking a family record with her academic achievement.

She said she gained admission later than many of her mates and often faced difficult moments during her studies. Despite the challenges, she graduated with a first-class degree and became the first in her family to achieve that result.

Nigerian medical student graduates with distinction

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian medical student celebrated his graduation with outstanding academic achievements after scoring 347 in UTME.

He also had 8 As and 1 B in WAEC and went on to graduate with distinctions in 7 out of 10 courses in medical school. The new doctor, Oloruntoba Ettu, said he began his journey 8 years ago and described it as a tough but rewarding experience.

Source: Legit.ng