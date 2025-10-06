Shettima Speaks on Dangote-PENGASSAN Dispute, Video Trends
- Vice President Kashim Shettima declared that Nigeria is greater than the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN)
- Shettima's declaration follows the recent industrial action by oil workers under the aegis of PENGASSAN
- In September, PENGASSAN instructed its members to embark on a strike over the dismissal of workers by Dangote refinery, although it later suspended the strike
FCT, Abuja - Vice President Kashim Shettima has said Nigeria is bigger than any trade union and commended Aliko Dangote's investments in the country.
As reported by Daily Trust, Shettima stated this in Abuja on Monday, October 6, at the 31st Nigerian Economic Summit (NES), themed: 'The Reform Imperative: Building a Prosperous and Inclusive Nigeria by 2030'.
Shettima backs Dangote
Vanguard also noted the Nigerian No.2 citizen's remarks.
While stating that Dangote Refinery must be protected at all cost, he added that the $20 billion facility is a national asset that must be supported to function.
His words:
"Aliko Dangote is not an individual, he is an institution, and he is a leading light in Nigeria’s economic parliament. And how we treat this gentleman will determine how outsiders will judge us. If he had invested $10 billion in Microsoft, Amazon, or Google, he probably might be worth $70 to $80 billion by now.
“But he opted to invest in his country, and we owe it to future generations to jealously protect, promote, preserve, and protect the interests of this great Nigeria."
Shettima added:
“I wish to call for caution, retrospection, and a deeper sense of patriotism from both labour and the organised private sector in defining and improving the relationship between labour and industry in the interest of maintaining our steadily improving economic fortunes. It is not about holding the whole nation to ransom because of a minor labour dispute.
“Nigeria is greater than PENGASSAN. Nigeria is greater than each and every one of us.”
The trending video can be watched below:
Recently, the Dangote Petroleum Refinery terminated the appointments of some of its workers, citing repeated acts of sabotage that have raised significant safety concerns and affected operational efficiency.
A letter signed by Femi Adekunle, the chief general manager, Human Asset Management at Dangote Group, and sent to its staff members informed affected staff members that their services were no longer required, effective September 25.
The company emphasised that the decision is not arbitrary but a necessary measure to protect the facility and ensure its long-term stability.
Following the sack, PENGASSAN asked its members to disrupt activities at the refinery by blocking gas supply to it. It also embarked on a nationwide strike.
PENGASSAN's three-day notable strike, which began on September 28, was subsequenrly called off following the intervention of the Bola Tinubu administration.
Dangote hails Tinubu's govt
Reacting, Dangote Petroleum Refinery expressed gratitude to President Tinubu for his role in the resolutuon of the dispute between the organisation and PENGASSAN.
It said in a statement on Sunday, October 5:
“Dangote Refinery is grateful to the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Bola Tinubu, for his intervention, through his ministers and senior officials, which resulted in the abatement of the disruptive actions of PENGASSAN against the Refinery.
“We remain very grateful to these officials for their patriotism and national service."
Petrol still expensive despite Dangote fuel distribution
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that despite Dangote Refinery’s recent move to begin direct petrol distribution with free delivery, pump prices across Nigeria remain largely unchanged.
The refinery had fixed its prices at N841 per litre in Lagos and nearby Southwest states, and N851 in Abuja, Delta, Rivers, Edo, and Kwara. However, a market survey shows that many filling stations are still selling fuel at higher rates, between N865 and N895 per litre, leaving motorists yet to benefit from the refinery’s pricing strategy.
Proofreading by James Ojo, copy editor at Legit.ng.
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content creator with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.