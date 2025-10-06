Vice President Kashim Shettima declared that Nigeria is greater than the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN)

Shettima's declaration follows the recent industrial action by oil workers under the aegis of PENGASSAN

In September, PENGASSAN instructed its members to embark on a strike over the dismissal of workers by Dangote refinery, although it later suspended the strike

FCT, Abuja - Vice President Kashim Shettima has said Nigeria is bigger than any trade union and commended Aliko Dangote's investments in the country.

As reported by Daily Trust, Shettima stated this in Abuja on Monday, October 6, at the 31st Nigerian Economic Summit (NES), themed: 'The Reform Imperative: Building a Prosperous and Inclusive Nigeria by 2030'.

The federal government, through Vice President Kashim Shettima, says Nigeria is greater than PENGASSAN amid Dangote row.

Source: Twitter

Shettima backs Dangote

Vanguard also noted the Nigerian No.2 citizen's remarks.

While stating that Dangote Refinery must be protected at all cost, he added that the $20 billion facility is a national asset that must be supported to function.

His words:

"Aliko Dangote is not an individual, he is an institution, and he is a leading light in Nigeria’s economic parliament. And how we treat this gentleman will determine how outsiders will judge us. If he had invested $10 billion in Microsoft, Amazon, or Google, he probably might be worth $70 to $80 billion by now.

“But he opted to invest in his country, and we owe it to future generations to jealously protect, promote, preserve, and protect the interests of this great Nigeria."

Shettima added:

“I wish to call for caution, retrospection, and a deeper sense of patriotism from both labour and the organised private sector in defining and improving the relationship between labour and industry in the interest of maintaining our steadily improving economic fortunes. It is not about holding the whole nation to ransom because of a minor labour dispute.

“Nigeria is greater than PENGASSAN. Nigeria is greater than each and every one of us.”

The trending video can be watched below:

Recently, the Dangote Petroleum Refinery terminated the appointments of some of its workers, citing repeated acts of sabotage that have raised significant safety concerns and affected operational efficiency.

A letter signed by Femi Adekunle, the chief general manager, Human Asset Management at Dangote Group, and sent to its staff members informed affected staff members that their services were no longer required, effective September 25.

The company emphasised that the decision is not arbitrary but a necessary measure to protect the facility and ensure its long-term stability.

Festus Osifo-led PENGASSAN accepts redeployment of sacked workers to subsidiaries of Dangote Group.

Source: Facebook

Following the sack, PENGASSAN asked its members to disrupt activities at the refinery by blocking gas supply to it. It also embarked on a nationwide strike.

PENGASSAN's three-day notable strike, which began on September 28, was subsequenrly called off following the intervention of the Bola Tinubu administration.

Dangote hails Tinubu's govt

Reacting, Dangote Petroleum Refinery expressed gratitude to President Tinubu for his role in the resolutuon of the dispute between the organisation and PENGASSAN.

It said in a statement on Sunday, October 5:

“Dangote Refinery is grateful to the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Bola Tinubu, for his intervention, through his ministers and senior officials, which resulted in the abatement of the disruptive actions of PENGASSAN against the Refinery.

“We remain very grateful to these officials for their patriotism and national service."

Petrol still expensive despite Dangote fuel distribution

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that despite Dangote Refinery’s recent move to begin direct petrol distribution with free delivery, pump prices across Nigeria remain largely unchanged.

The refinery had fixed its prices at N841 per litre in Lagos and nearby Southwest states, and N851 in Abuja, Delta, Rivers, Edo, and Kwara. However, a market survey shows that many filling stations are still selling fuel at higher rates, between N865 and N895 per litre, leaving motorists yet to benefit from the refinery’s pricing strategy.

