Who is Justina Valentine's boyfriend? Rumours and reality revealed

The truth is, it's really the fans that put us (Justina Valentine and Conceited) together.

With this statement, Valentine made clear her connection with her What's Cookin', Good Lookin' co-host, Conceited. Contrary to the rumours, the TV personality is not dating. Discover details of Justina Valentine's dating life and debunk her relationship rumours.

Justina Valentine poses during the JS Family Vacation Reunion special (L). The rapper poses during the premier of Fuhgeddabout Christmas (R). Photo: @justinavalentine on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Key takeaways

Justina Valentine is seemingly single at the time of this writing.

at the time of this writing. She has been rumoured to be in a relationship with former Wild 'n Out cast member, Conceited .

cast member, . Her playful and friendly demeanour on Wild 'n Out sparked rumours about relationships with former guests, Sommer Ray and Hitman Holla.

Profile summary

Full name Justina Valentine Nickname Queen of the Underground Gender Female Date of birth 14 February 1987 Age 38 years as of 2025 Zodiac sign Aquarius Place of birth Passaic County, New Jersey, United States Current residence Newark, New Jersey, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Sexuality Straight Body measurements in inches 33-26-35 Height in centimetres 162 Height in feet 5'3" Weight in kilograms 59 Weight in pounds 130 Hair colour Red Eye colour Blue Sibling 1 Relationship status Single Profession Television host, hip-hop rapper, singer College Montclair State University Net worth $1.5 million Social media X (Twitter), Instagram, TikTok, Threads, Snapchat, Facebook

Who is Justina Valentine's boyfriend?

At the time of this writing, Justina is not in a romantic relationship. Justina often revealed her playful and flirtatious personality during interactions with male cast members, sparking speculation about her romantic relationships.

Top five facts about American TV host and hip-hop artist Justina Valentine. Photo: @justinavalentine on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

In September 2021, she admitted to being in a relationship without divulging her partner's name while on an interview with MTV's Women of Wild 'N Out Podcast. It is unclear whether she is still in a relationship with him.

Despite her general silence regarding her relationship status or partners, growing speculation suggests that she is dating her fellow host, Conceited, a former Wild 'n Out cast member and her co-host on What's Cookin', Good Lookin'.

Valentina, who has grown as one of the best female rappers to watch, has also been linked to Sommer Ray and Hitman Holla. Take a deep dive into the details of who Justina Valentine has been in a relationship with:

Conceited (2023)

Former Wild 'n Out cast member, Conceited poses on a set possibly on House of BET. Photo: @conceitednyc

Source: Instagram

Justina Valentine and Conceited were first rumoured to be together while on the comedy show, Wild 'n Out. Their flirtatious interactions and suggestive banter fuelled rumours of a relationship among fans.

The co-hosts met while hosting clubs in New York and later on during their time on Wild 'n Out. Other partnerships include Singled Out and a Christmas movie, Fuhgeddabout Christmas, and college events. In an interview with Buzz 360, she said;

You know, Con (Conceited) was always the big dog on Wild 'n Out, the Wildstyle King. Then, when I came on three seasons after him, and then I was like the female, Conceited. I was like the Wildstyle Queen, and the fans just really started connecting us.

She added;

We became good friends, and like you said, we started hosting clubs together... We just did a lot of stuff together.

Sommer Ray (2017)

American DJ and social media influencer, Sommer Ray, poses in front of a brown background. Photo: @sommerray

Source: Instagram

In 2017, social media influencer Sommer Ray made a special guest appearance on the sixth episode of Wild 'N Out Season 10. Justina sparked rumours of a relationship after with the fitness influencer during a comedy sketch in the show. In the aftermath of the show, neither confirmed their relationship status.

Hitman Holla (2017)

Hitman Holla attended the 2022 VH1 Summer Experience - Press & Talent Mix-and-Mingle at VH1 House in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Paras Griffin/VH1 Summer Experience

Source: Instagram

Contrary to claims, Justina and Hitman did not date. Hitman Holla is a regular guest on the show and shared flirtatious rap battles with Justina in 2017.

Most recently, Justina Valentine and the American hip-hop artist partnered on a Nashville-hot Wildstyle rap battle in Season 19 of Wild N Out.

FAQs about Justina Valentine

Who is Justina Valentine? She is an American hip-hop artist, singer and entertainer. What is Justina Valentine's real name? The rapper is not known by another name and goes by Justina Valentine. How old is Justina Valentine? Born on 14 February 1987, Justina is 38 years old as of July 2025. What gender is Justina? She is female. What nationality is Justina from Wild N Out? She is an American entertainer of Italian descent. How did Justina Valentine get famous? Justina's fame grew with her appearances on the American sketch comedy and improv game show, Wild 'N Out. When did Justina Valentine come out? The rapper first came into the limelight in 2012 after the release of her first mixtape, Route 80. How much is Justina from Wild N Out worth? According to HotNewHipHop, the hip-hop artist has an alleged net worth of about $1.5 million. Is Justina Valentine in a relationship? At the time of this writing, Valentine is not in a relationship. Did Justina Valentine date Hitman Holla? There is no credible link connecting the rappers romantically.

Details of Justina Valentine's boyfriend remain unknown at the time of this writing. The American hip-hop artist has maintained a private lifestyle when it comes to her romantic relationships. Rumours linking her to Conceited, Sommer Ray and Hitman Holla have been debunked.

