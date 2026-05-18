An event host swiftly intervened when an MC attempted to make jokes about Chike's alleged involvement in Frank Edoho's marital crisis

Comedian Edo Pikin also joined the MC and shared his own jokes before the host shut down the conversation entirely

The video has sparked massive reactions online, with many social media users supporting the host's decision while condemning Chike over the allegations

A dramatic moment unfolded at a recent event when the host quickly stopped any mention of Chike after the Master of Ceremony (MC) tried to bring the singer's name into the programme.

The MC had cracked a joke about the ongoing issues between Chike, popular TV host Frank Edoho and his estranged wife, Sandra Onyenucheya, suggesting that the singer was romantically involved with her.

MC tries making joke about Chike and Frank Edoho marriage crisis, but event host quickly declares singer's name banned. Photo: officialchike/dammiedammie35/frankedoho

Source: Instagram

The MC’s attempt at humour was met with laughter from some guests, and comedian MC Edo Pikin added his own twist by saying that malice may last through the night, but Chike would appear in the morning.

"No dey call Chike name for here. The name is banned"

The joke was clearly aimed at the rumours surrounding Edoho’s strained relationship with his wife and the alleged involvement of Chike.

However, the event host did not allow the matter to continue. He immediately interrupted and firmly declared that Chike’s name should not be mentioned again, stressing that the name was banned from the event.

His sharp reaction brought the joke to an abrupt end and shifted the atmosphere in the hall.

A video capturing the exchange has since gone viral across social media platforms.

The clip has drawn widespread attention, with many viewers praising the host for shutting down the joke while others expressed anger towards Chike over the allegations.

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail viral clip

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@KingsleyUd73805:

“Joke apart he'll struggle to gain back his balance, if at all him go get him balance again”

@Babie_tems:

“I believe it's not even bcus of chike stuffs the joke is actually boring from the MC”

@MRSACHET001:

“Nigeria will use everything to create content stupid people if they check well this person wey dey talk this go don chop him friend wife. Nw who them catch be the thief”

@Oneboy_001:

“No big music Artiste or Entertainer will collaborate or even want to be associated with Chike and that also goes to influential business men. It will taint his reputation internationally. And most of the men that pay hugely to support his music will stop. Chike has been cancelled”

@Kwest_0202:

“Honestly speaking, this MC is totally out of line and sick. How can you use Frank Edoho to chase clout? It's not funny at all. The jokes are incredibly boring and just straight-up nonsense. 😠. I like what the Host did.”

Event host firmly declares Chike's name off-limits after MC attempts cracking joke about singer's alleged affair with Sandra Onyenucheya. Photo: officialchike

Source: Instagram

Ossai Ovie reacts to viral video of Chike

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Delta State governor’s aide, Ossai Ovie Success, reacted strongly to a viral video showing singer Chike at a Lagos cinema during a movie premiere.

The singer, who had already been trending over allegations involving Sandra Onyenucheya, was surrounded by ladies who rushed to take selfies and videos with him at the venue.

Reacting through Instagram, Ossai Ovie condemned the public attention Chike received and described the development as a dangerous celebration of alleged home wrecking and infidelity.

Source: Legit.ng