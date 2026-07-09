Dangote Cement Plc offers ₦1.5 million prize pool for undergraduate engineering students in Nigeria

Competition encourages research-driven innovation to improve cement manufacturing processes

Participants gain mentorship, industry exposure and the chance to showcase their engineering solutions

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Dangote Cement Plc has opened applications for the 2026 Industry-Based Engineering Research Competition, offering undergraduate engineering students across Nigeria the opportunity to win a share of ₦1.5 million in cash prizes while showcasing innovative solutions to real-life challenges in the cement manufacturing sector.

The competition, sponsored by Dangote Cement Plc and organised by the Academic & Research Board (ARB) of the University of Lagos Engineering Society (ULES), is aimed at encouraging students to bridge the gap between classroom learning and industrial practice through research-driven innovation.

Aliko Dangote-owned cement firm offers N1.5 million grant to undergraduates. Credit: Bloomberg/Contributor

Source: Getty Images

Driving innovation in engineering

The initiative seeks practical, sustainable and technology-driven ideas capable of improving efficiency in cement production and manufacturing processes.

Participants will be challenged to develop research-backed solutions that address pressing issues within the industry while gaining exposure to real-world engineering problems.

Beyond the cash rewards, the competition offers participants valuable opportunities to connect with industry professionals, receive mentorship from experts and gain recognition from one of Africa's leading manufacturing companies, according to a report by MSME Africa.

Who can apply?

The competition is open to undergraduate engineering students currently studying in Nigerian universities.

Interested applicants must form teams of two to four students, with all members belonging to the same university. Each team is expected to submit original, unpublished work and select only one research challenge track.

Organisers also encourage multidisciplinary engineering teams to participate, noting that prior experience in the cement industry is not a requirement.

₦1.5 million prize pool

Winning teams will share a total prize pool of ₦1.5 million.

The prizes include:

First Place: ₦700,000 and a certificate

Second Place: ₦500,000 and a certificate

Third Place: ₦300,000 and a certificate

In addition to the financial rewards, participants will benefit from professional mentorship, networking opportunities with engineering experts, exposure to industry challenges and recognition for their innovative ideas.

Research challenge areas

Applicants are expected to choose one of four research categories:

Alternative Fuel Sourcing and Pricing Optimisation

Predictive Maintenance and Reliability Early-Warning System

Cement Production Conversion Gap

Digital KPI Automation and Data Quality

Each category focuses on improving operational efficiency, sustainability and digital transformation within the cement manufacturing industry.

Submission requirements

Teams are required to submit a comprehensive project package, including:

A 10-slide executive presentation

A technical appendix or prototype/model where applicable

A one-page business case detailing value, costs, assumptions and risks

An implementation roadmap covering immediate, short-term and medium-term execution

A risk and safety assessment

A statement outlining assumptions and data limitations

Organisers said registered participants will receive additional templates and detailed submission guidelines.

Relief for Nigerian undergraduates as Dangote Cement announces applications. Credit: Bloomberg/Contributor

Source: Getty Images

How to apply for the competition

Interested teams are required to complete the official online application form and provide the details of every team member, including their preferred research challenge.

The competition presents a unique opportunity for aspiring engineers to transform innovative ideas into practical industrial solutions while gaining national recognition, valuable industry exposure and a chance to launch their engineering careers with one of Nigeria's biggest manufacturing companies.

Dangote Cement breaks silence on high prices

Legit.ng earlier reported that the chairman of Dangote Cement Plc, Emmanuel Ikazoboh, has explained why cement prices remain high across Nigeria, attributing the persistent increases to rising energy costs and the impact of foreign exchange on production expenses.

His comments come amid growing concerns from Nigerians over the soaring cost of building materials, with many calling on the government to intervene as cement prices continue to put pressure on construction projects and housing development.

Speaking during the 17th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Dangote Cement Plc in Lagos, Ikazoboh said energy remains the biggest cost component in cement manufacturing, accounting for about 60 per cent of total production expenses.

Source: Legit.ng