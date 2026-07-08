The Republic of Namibia Ministry of Home Affairs, Immigration, Safety and Security (MHAISS), has published an updated list containing 28 African countries that will benefit from its visa-on-arrival scheme

Thirteen African countries were affected by the visa-on-arrival scheme, and as such, their ordinary passport holders must obtain a visa before travelling to Namibia

Countries such as South Africa, Angola, Botswana, Kenya, Malawi, Mauritius, and Mozambique do not need a visa to enter Namibia for short visits because of separate reciprocal agreements

Namibia's Ministry of Home Affairs, Immigration, Safety and Security (MHAISS) has released a list of 28 African countries eligible for its visa-on-arrival programme.

This was contained on the MHAISS official visa-on-arrival portal.

Namibia has highlighted the 28 African countries eligible for its visa-on-arrival scheme. Photo Credit: Ernest Ankomah

Source: Getty Images

Namibia: African countries eligible for visa-on-arrival

According to the official Namibia Ministry of Home Affairs Visa on Arrival portal, the following 28 African countries are eligible to apply for a Visa on Arrival to Namibia:

1. Benin.

2. Burkina Faso.

3. Burundi.

4. Cabo Verde.

5. Cameroon.

6. Central African Republic (CAR).

7. Chad.

8. Comoros.

9. Côte d'Ivoire.

10. Djibouti.

11. Equatorial Guinea.

12. Eritrea.

13. Gabon.

14. Gambia.

15. Ghana.

16. Guinea.

17. Guinea-Bissau.

18. Liberia.

19. Madagascar.

20. Mauritania.

21. Niger.

22. Rwanda.

23. São Tomé and Príncipe.

24. Sierra Leone.

25. Togo.

26. Tunisia.

27. Western Sahara Republic.

28. Uganda.

Namibia: Visa-free entry African countries

It is noteworthy that African countries such as South Africa, Angola, Botswana, Kenya, Malawi, Mauritius, Mozambique, Seychelles, Tanzania, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Lesotho, and Eswatini do not need a visa to enter Namibia for short visits because of separate reciprocal agreements.

Nigeria is among the countries whose ordinary passport holders must obtain a visa before travelling to Namibia. Nigeria is neither on Namibia's visa-free list nor on its visa-on-arrival list. However, Nigerian holders of diplomatic, official or service passports are exempt from visa requirements under separate arrangements.

Thirteen African countries were affected by Namibia's visa-on-arrival scheme. Photo Credit: Marco Simoncelli

Source: Getty Images

In a related story, Legit.ng reported a list of African countries that have declared visa-free for Nigerians and other Africans.

Namibia removes US, UK from visa-free program

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Namibia had removed the United States and the United Kingdom from its visa-free program.

This decision, taken by the Namibian cabinet in July 2024, aims to address the lack of reciprocity faced by Namibian passport holders abroad. The US and the UK, which offer visa-free travel to over 180 countries, will now require their citizens to apply for a visa before entering Namibia. The US Embassy in Namibia issued a statement on X, urging American tourists to obtain visas through Namibia’s online portal ahead of their trips.

European countries, including Germany—a major source of tourism for Namibia—previously enjoyed visa-free access, which is now revoked. The tourism industry has raised concerns about the potential decline in visitor numbers as a result of this decision. Travellers from affected nations must apply online or opt for a visa on arrival.

Source: Legit.ng