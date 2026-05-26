WHO Declares Ebola Outbreak a Global Health Emergency as Suspected Deaths Rise to 220
- The World Health Organization has declared the rare Bundibugyo strain of Ebola a global health emergency, with 220 suspected deaths already reported
- The outbreak, centred in Ituri province of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, has spread across borders into Uganda, where seven confirmed cases have been detected
- Violence against treatment centres and hospitals in the DRC is hampering response efforts, as communities protest restrictions on burials and gatherings
The World Health Organization (WHO) has sounded the alarm over the latest Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), describing the situation as a public health emergency of international concern.
The rare Bundibugyo strain of Ebola has already claimed 220 suspected lives, with cases spreading across borders into Uganda.
WHO warns of escalating crisis
According to Al Jazeera, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Monday, May 25:
“We are urgently scaling up operations, but at the moment the epidemic is outpacing us.”
He explained that delays in detecting cases meant responders are now “playing catch-up”. Surveillance efforts in the DRC have identified more than 900 suspected cases so far, with the epicentre in Ituri province. The outbreak has spread up to 200km (125 miles) from “ground zero” and crossed into Uganda.
Uganda confirms more cases
Uganda’s Ministry of Health reported two additional confirmed Ebola cases on Monday, bringing the country’s total to seven. Both new patients are health workers at a private facility in Kampala. Authorities are on high alert as the virus continues to spread beyond the DRC’s borders.
Violence against health facilities
The outbreak has been compounded by unrest in affected communities. On Sunday evening, armed young men stormed Mongbwalu General Hospital in Ituri province, forcing staff to evacuate patients amid gunfire. Medical director Richard Lokudu said the attackers demanded the release of two bodies.
“Mongbwalu General Hospital is on general alert,” Lokudu told The Associated Press.
This follows a series of violent incidents:
- On Saturday, residents set fire to a Doctors Without Borders (MSF) tent, leading to 18 suspected patients fleeing.
- Last Thursday, a treatment centre in Rwampara was burned down after families were denied access to the body of a suspected Ebola victim.
Government measures to contain spread
Congolese authorities have introduced strict measures to curb transmission. Funeral wakes and gatherings of more than 50 people have been banned in the northeastern DRC. Officials insist that burials of suspected victims must be handled by trained teams to prevent further infections, though these rules have sparked protests.
Ebola is a viral disease spread through direct contact with bodily fluids. Symptoms include severe bleeding and organ failure, often leading to death. Currently, no vaccine or treatment exists for the Bundibugyo strain, making containment efforts critical.
FG gives fresh update as Ebola returns
Legit.ng earlier reported that the Federal Government has assured Nigerians that there is currently no confirmed case of Ebola Virus Disease in the country, amid renewed concern following fresh outbreaks in parts of the Democratic Republic of Congo and Uganda.
This was disclosed by the Federal Ministry of Health in a statement shared on X on Wednesday, May 20. The government said it has already stepped up surveillance and emergency preparedness measures across the country to prevent any possible spread.
The Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Muhammad Ali Pate, said health authorities are closely monitoring the situation through national and international collaboration, including the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC), Port Health Services, and the World Health Organisation (WHO).
Source: Legit.ng
Basit Jamiu (Current Affairs and Politics Editor) Basit Jamiu is an AFP-certified journalist with a wealth of experience spanning over 5 years. He is a current affairs and politics editor at Legit.ng. He holds a bachelor's degree from Nasarawa State University (2023). Basit previously worked as a staff writer at Ikeja Bird (2022), Associate Editor at Prime Progress (2022). He is a 2025 CRA Grantee, 2024 Open Climate Fellow (West Africa), 2023 MTN Media Fellow. Email: basitjamiu1st@gmail.com and basit.jamiu@corp.legit.ng.