The World Health Organization has declared the rare Bundibugyo strain of Ebola a global health emergency, with 220 suspected deaths already reported

The outbreak, centred in Ituri province of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, has spread across borders into Uganda, where seven confirmed cases have been detected

Violence against treatment centres and hospitals in the DRC is hampering response efforts, as communities protest restrictions on burials and gatherings

The World Health Organization (WHO) has sounded the alarm over the latest Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), describing the situation as a public health emergency of international concern.

The rare Bundibugyo strain of Ebola has already claimed 220 suspected lives, with cases spreading across borders into Uganda.

WHO declares Ebola outbreak a global emergency as suspected deaths rise in DRC. Photo credit: Michel Lunanga/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

WHO warns of escalating crisis

According to Al Jazeera, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Monday, May 25:

“We are urgently scaling up operations, ‌but at the moment the epidemic is outpacing us.”

He explained that delays in detecting cases meant responders are now “playing catch-up”. Surveillance efforts in the DRC have identified more than 900 suspected cases so far, with the epicentre in Ituri province. The outbreak has spread up to 200km (125 miles) from “ground zero” and crossed into Uganda.

Uganda confirms more cases

Uganda’s Ministry of Health reported two additional confirmed Ebola cases on Monday, bringing the country’s total to seven. Both new patients are health workers at a private facility in Kampala. Authorities are on high alert as the virus continues to spread beyond the DRC’s borders.

Violence against health facilities

The outbreak has been compounded by unrest in affected communities. On Sunday evening, armed young men stormed Mongbwalu General Hospital in Ituri province, forcing staff to evacuate patients amid gunfire. Medical director Richard Lokudu said the attackers demanded the release of two bodies.

“Mongbwalu General Hospital is on general alert,” Lokudu told The Associated Press.

This follows a series of violent incidents:

On Saturday, residents set fire to a Doctors Without Borders (MSF) tent, leading to 18 suspected patients fleeing.

Last Thursday, a treatment centre in Rwampara was burned down after families were denied access to the body of a suspected Ebola victim.

Government measures to contain spread

Congolese authorities have introduced strict measures to curb transmission. Funeral wakes and gatherings of more than 50 people have been banned in the northeastern DRC. Officials insist that burials of suspected victims must be handled by trained teams to prevent further infections, though these rules have sparked protests.

Ebola is a viral disease spread through direct contact with bodily fluids. Symptoms include severe bleeding and organ failure, often leading to death. Currently, no vaccine or treatment exists for the Bundibugyo strain, making containment efforts critical.

Violence disrupts Ebola treatment centres as hospitals face attacks in northeastern DRC. Photo credit: Michel Lunanga/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

FG gives fresh update as Ebola returns

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Federal Government has assured Nigerians that there is currently no confirmed case of Ebola Virus Disease in the country, amid renewed concern following fresh outbreaks in parts of the Democratic Republic of Congo and Uganda.

This was disclosed by the Federal Ministry of Health in a statement shared on X on Wednesday, May 20. The government said it has already stepped up surveillance and emergency preparedness measures across the country to prevent any possible spread.

The Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Muhammad Ali Pate, said health authorities are closely monitoring the situation through national and international collaboration, including the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC), Port Health Services, and the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Source: Legit.ng