Angela Okorie has made a post amid the ongoing drama between Olakunle Churchill and his wife, Rosy Meurer

The estranged couple has been sharing details about their relationship online, with many taking sides

What the actress said about her colleague got the attention of her fans, who dragged her and gave her a piece of their minds

Nollywood actress Angela Okorie has thrown a subtle jab in a post shared on her Instagram story amid the ongoing drama between Olakunle Churchill and his wife, Rosy Meurer.

The couple has been trending online amid their marriage saga as they share details about their relationship on social media.

Reactions as Angela Okorie throws subtle jab amid Rosy Meurer, Churchill’s marriage crisis. Photo credit@realangelokorie/@rosymeurer

Source: Instagram

In her post, she claimed that whatever is snatched does not last, adding that no woman with self-esteem would want what belongs to another woman.

Okorie further stated that no girl with self-esteem would want to be in a relationship with a man who already has a woman or an existing family.

The movie star also claimed that people who do such things have no standards. She added that if the man’s wife is deceased, it would be an understandable situation.

Sharing more, Okorie said, such a lady has no shame.

Fans support Rosy Meurer amid marriage saga with Olakunle Churchill. Photo credit@rosymeurer

Source: Instagram

Angela Okorie speaks about herself

Bragging about herself, the actress noted that she is an alpha female and does not take what does not belong to her.

She went on to say that once she discovers that a man is courting her while belonging to another woman, she would block such a person and walk away.

Okorie also added that whatever people do to her would backfire because her hands are clean.

Here is the Instagram post below:

What fans said about Angela Okorie's post

Fans of the actress shared mixed reactions about her post. They stated that they were waiting for Judy Austin's turn. Here are comments below:

@mayrheeyham__ wrote:

"Angela no be you dem be wan use bullet scatter your brain some years back because you failed to leave what belong to someone else as you claim. No put us for talk o."

@shylawyer reacted:

"Actually, the issue isn’t that she snatched the man. They were already broken up. The issue is that she heard everything Tonto said about him & ignored it & thought he was husband material."

@smoochieezeagu commented:

"Madam enter inside,we all know your story for Asaba."

@wyhtecrown___ said:

"In conclusion you can never be solid with another woman’s pain never."

@flawskincare.ng wrote:

"Somebody like juju obasi woestin, yuliana is already tired of her.so everybody get ready cos e go hot like fire soon."

@flawskincare.ng shared:

"Though it might tarry,but it's gonna surely scatter only but one day.so Judith uchechukwu muoghalu obasi onyeoshi Amu get ready for your own disgrace."

Angela Okorie regains freedom

Legit.ng had reported that Stanley Ontop had shared good news about Angela Okorie regaining her freedom following her bail hearing at an Abuja court.

In his post, he shared photos of the prominent human rights activist who stepped in as he expressed gratitude to God.

Fans of the actress congratulated her and offered advice about her utterances going forward.

Source: Legit.ng