Who is Veronica Stigeler? Learn more about Bill Cowher's wife

Veronica Stigeler is an American singer and actress. Her stage name is Queen V, and she is widely recognised for singles such as Technicolor, Alone, Falling In Love, and Like You Do. She is also famous as the wife of Bill Cowher, an American sports analyst and former player and coach.

Singer Veronica Stigeler plays the gitar at different events. Photo: @officialqueenv on Instagram (modified by author)

Veronica Stigeler ventured into the music industry and made a name for herself as a rock music singer. She boasts two studio albums and a trilogy EP with several songs. In 2014, she gained more prominence after her relationship with former American football player and coach Bill Cowher came to the fore. The couple has been married for over a decade.

Profile summary

Full name Veronica Carla Stigeler Nickname Queen V Gender Female Date of birth 23 February 1974 Age 50 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth New York City, New York, United States Current residence New York City, New York, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'6" Height in centimetres 168 Weight in pounds 126 Weight in kilograms 57 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Green Mother Tonia Stigeler Siblings 2 Relationship status Married Partner Bill Cowher Children 3 Profession Singer, actress Net worth $500 thousand Facebook @officialQueenV

Veronica Stigeler’s biography

She was born Veronica Carla Stigeler in New York City, New York, United States. Her father, a Korean war veteran, passed away, and her mother is Tonia Stigeler. The singer was reportedly raised alongside two siblings, brother Noah and sister Angela Denstad Stigeler.

What is Veronica Stigeler’s nationality? She is an American national of white ethnicity. She currently resides in New York City, New York, United States.

What is Veronica Stigeler’s age?

Veronica Stigeler was born on 23 February 1974, and she is 50 years old as of 2024. The singer’s zodiac sign is Pisces.

What does Veronica Stigeler do for a living?

Five facts about Veronica Stigeler. Photo: @officialqueenv on Instagram (modified by author)

Veronica Stigeler, known professionally as Queen V, is a singer and actress. She has been in the New York music scene for over two decades, cultivating her unique sound. Queen V has been playing hard rock, but since 2014, she has shifted to writing on piano and acoustic guitar.

The American singer began her music career in 2002, releasing her debut EP, Critical. She has opened for artists such as Bon Jovi, Billy Idol, Jane’s Addiction, and Alice in Chains and performed alongside Tom Morello, Vernon Reid, Corey Taylor, and Lemmy Kilmister.

Queen V has two studio albums: The Decade of Queen V (2013) and One More Time (2015). Between 2016 and 2022, the singer released her EP trilogy, Bridge, recorded by Studio 606 and produced by John Lousteau and Chad Carlson. Below is a list of Queen V’s notable hits.

Cry for a Minute

Right or Wrong

Write Your Song

Technicolor

Cry Your Eyes Out

Falling In Love

Say What You Want

Pick up the Pieces

Good Enough

My Mchine

Good Girl Gone

Revolution Baby

In 2023, Queen V performed the national anthem at Guaranteed Rate Field before the MLB game between the Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees. She started 2024 by singing the national anthem at Super Bowl LVIII Celebrity Flag Football Game in February.

In addition to music, Veronica Stigeler has also ventured into acting. She portrayed Dr. Patricia Boyle in the 2020 film A New York Christmas Wedding.

Veronica Stigeler’s net worth

According to Networth Panda, Kemi Filani News, and Wiki Biography, the singer’s net worth is alleged to be approximately $500 thousand. Earnings from her music career are her primary income source. She also makes money by selling merchandise, such as outfits, on her official website.

Veronica Stigeler’s marriage and children

Who is Veronica Stigeler's husband? The singer is William Laird Cowher’s wife. Her husband is famous as Bill Cowher, an American sports analyst and former professional football player and coach. He played in the NFL for the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles between 1980 and 1984.

Bill Cowher began his coaching career in 1992 as the head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers until 2007. He is a studio analyst on CBS’ The NFL Today.

Veronica Stigeler and her husband, Bill Cowher, exchanged marriage vows on 24 May 2014. Bill was previously married to Kaye Cowher between 1983 and 2010, and they had three children. Bill Cowher’s ex-wife died of skin cancer on 23 July 2010.

Does Veronica Stigeler have children?

Bill Coher’s wife reportedly does not have any publicly known biological children. However, she is a stepmother to her husband’s three children from his previous marriage. Veronica Stigeler’s stepchildren are Meagan, Lindsay, and Lauren Stigeler.

Veronica Stigeler’s height and weight

NFL Hall of Famer Bill Cowher and his wife Veronica Stigeler pose prior to the NFL Honors at the Adrienne Arsht Center in Miami, FL. Photo: Icon Sportswire

Source: Getty Images

The Pick up the Pieces singer stands at approximately 5 feet 6 inches (168 centimetres) tall. Her weight is estimated to be 126 pounds (57 kilograms).

Fast facts about Veronica Stigeler

What is Veronic Stigeler’s nickname? Her nickname is Queen V, which is also her stage name. How old is Veronic Stigeler? She was born on 23 February 1974, and her age is 50 as of 2024. Where does Veronica Stigeler come from? Her hometown is New York City, New York, United States. What is Veronica Stigeler’s job? Queen V is a singer known for hits such as Technicolor, Right or Wrong, and Cry for a Minute. She is also an actress recognised for her appearance in A New York Christmas Wedding. How much is Veronica Stigeler worth? Her net worth is alleged to be approximately $500 thousand. Who is Bill Cowher married to? The former American football player’s wife is Veronica Stigeler. They exchanged marriage vows on 24 May 2014. Does Bill Cowher have children? The sports analyst is the father of three children: Meagan, Lindsay, and Lauren. He had the three with his late wife, Kaye. How tall is Veronica Stigeler? Her height is approximately 5 feet 6 inches (168 centimetres).

Veronica Stigeler has been Bill Cowher’s wife since 2014. When they married, Veronica was already charting her career path in music and was famous as Queen V. The singer has released two studio albums with several singles. She lives in New York City with her husband and is a stepmother to three of his children from a previous relationship.

