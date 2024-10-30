100 great Women's History Month quotes to inspire the ladies in your life

Women's History Month is an annual celebration that recognises the achievements, contributions, and resilience of women throughout history. From trailblazing leaders and activists to everyday women, their words continue to inspire generations. Use these great quotes to honour the strength and courage of the ladies in your life.

Quotes about Women's History Month highlight the remarkable contributions of women throughout history. The quotes are a powerful reminder of the strength and resilience needed to pave the way for future generations.

Great Women's History Month quotes

While the greatest Women's History Month quotes highlight themes of strength and courage, they also address the inadequacy of female representation and the unequal treatment of women, especially minority women. Each quote serves as an uplifting reminder of the vital role women play in advocating for and inspiring future generations.

Famous quotes about Women's History Month

Embrace the powerful words that celebrate the achievements of women throughout history, inspiring strength and courage in the face of challenges. The collection below highlights the importance of famous leaders' voices and contributions

I'm a woman. Phenomenally. Phenomenal woman, that's me. — Maya Angelou

I tell my story not because it is unique but because it is not. It is the story of many girls. — Malala Yousafzai

I raise up my voice, not so I can shout but so that those without a voice can be heard. We cannot succeed when half of us are held back. — Malala Yousafzai

Social gains are never handed out. They must be seized. — Sheryl Sandberg

The measure of any society is how it treats its women and girls. — Michelle Obama

Here is to strong women. May we know them. May we be them. May we raise them. — Michelle Obama

If you invest in a girl or a woman, you’re investing in everyone else. — Melinda French Gates

Well-behaved women seldom make history. — Laurel Thatcher Ulrich

Women are like tea bags; you never know how strong they are until they’re put in hot water. — Eleanor Roosevelt

A fairer world. And this is how to start: we must raise our daughters differently. We must also raise our sons differently. — Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie

What would you do if you weren't afraid? — Sheryl Sandberg

A state that does not educate and train women is like a man who only trains his right arm. — Jostein Gaarder

Women’s history is women’s right, an essential, indispensable heritage from which we can draw pride, comfort, courage, and long-range vision. — Dr. Gerda Lerner

Feminism is about making life more fair for women everywhere. — Gloria Steinem

Being a feminist means believing that every woman should be able to use her voice and pursue her potential. — Melinda French Gates

Women give birth to the world. If women can birth the world, women can run the world. — Abhijit Naskar

Human rights are women's rights, and women's rights are human rights. — Hillary Rodham Clinton

Each time a woman stands up for herself, without knowing it, possibly without claiming it, she stands up for all women. — Maya Angelou

A woman must not depend upon the protection of a man but must be taught to protect herself. — Susan B. Anthony

It's the mark of a backward society or a society moving backwards when decisions are made for women by men. — Melinda French Gates

Inspirational quotes for Women's History Month

Women draw motivation from the inspiring quotes and messages of pioneering women who have paved the way. This compilation of women's rights quotes serves as a reminder of the impact of women's voices on the ongoing fight for equality.

My mother did not raise me to ask for permission to lead. — Ayanna Pressley

A sane society whose riches are happy children, men and women, beautiful with peace and creative activity, is not going to be ordained for us. We must make it ourselves. — Helen Keller

Be brave in your journey. Hold your head up high, and keep moving forward. — Stephanie Lahart

The extremists are afraid of books and pens. The power of education frightens them. They are afraid of women. — Malala Yousafzai

A girl should be two things: Who and what she wants. — Coco Chanel

You cannot have a government for and by the people if it is not represented by all of the people. — Ayanna Pressley

I love to see a young girl go out and grab the world by the lapels. — Maya Angelou

Our potential is unlimited. We rise. — Alicia Keys

The common people and the great men and women are all defined by how they deal with life’s unfairness. — William H. McRaven

Although the world is full of suffering, it is full also of the overcoming of it. — Helen Keller

There are two powers in the world; one is the sword, and the other is the pen. There is a third power stronger than both, that of women. — Malala Yousafzai

There will never be complete equality until women themselves help to make laws and elect lawmakers. — Susan B. Anthony

Until more women become recognized as competent and reliable leaders, assuming roles of leadership will remain an uphill battle. — Catherine Huang

I must stop and look fear in the face. I say to myself, I've lived through this and can take the next thing that comes along. — Mary Faulkner

The woman power of this nation can be the power which makes us whole and heals the rotten community. — Coretta Scott King

Breaking through the glass ceiling is only possible if you are stronger than glass. — Matshona Dhliwayo

We don't have to diminish ourselves as women to be seen as strong. — Reese Witherspoon

I have learned over the years that when one’s mind is made up, this diminishes fear. — Rosa Parks

The success of every woman should be an inspiration to others. We should raise each other up. — Serena Williams

Not everyone is granted the opportunity that each of us deserves: to fulfill our God-given potential. — Ayanna Pressley

Women's History Month quotes for students

Pioneering women worldwide sought to encourage young minds with wise words that reminded them of their potential. Here is a motivating reminder of the potential each woman has regardless of age, race, financial or social status.

Expand! You are not small. Your foremothers did not do what they did so you could occupy small. — Malebo Sephodi

I think that even someone who got into an institution through affirmative action could prove they were qualified by what they accomplished there. — Sonia Sotomayor

Learn from the mistakes of others. You can’t live long enough to make them all yourself. — Eleanor Roosevelt

I don't know why I think I can make any kind of difference. All I know is that I want to. — Angelina Jolie

We wear the global sweat of women and girls on our bodies. — Angela Davis

I had no need to apologize for the look-wider, search-more affirmative action that opened doors for me. — Sonia Sotomayor

I know my worth. I embrace my power. I say if I'm beautiful. I say if I'm strong. You will not determine my story. I will. — Amy Schumer

Never doubt that you are valuable and powerful and deserving of every chance in the world to pursue your dreams. — Hillary Clinton

Until we get equality in education, we won't have an equal society. — Sonia Sotomayor

The noise doesn't go away, but successful people have figured out how to live with it, lean on the people who believe in them, and push onward with their goals. — Michelle Obama

You have no security unless you can live bravely, excitingly, and imaginatively unless you can choose a challenge instead of competence. — Eleanor Roosevelt

I am lucky that whatever fear I have inside me, my desire to win is always stronger. — Serena Williams

Do not live someone else’s life and someone else’s idea of what womanhood is. Womanhood is you. — Viola Davis

In the future, there will be no female leaders. There will just be leaders. — Sheryl Sandberg

Optimism is the faith that leads to achievement. Nothing can be done without hope and confidence. — Helen Keller

Women will have achieved true equality when men share with them the responsibility of bringing up the next generation. — Ruth Bader Ginsburg

The most important thing one woman can do for another is expand her sense of actual possibilities. — Adrienne Rich

I had no need to apologize that the look-wider, search-more affirmative action that Princeton and Yale practised had opened doors for me. — Sonia Sotomayor

Dear past, I survived you. Dear present, I’m ready for you. Dear future, I’m coming for you. — Matshona Dhliwayo

Dream with ambition, and lead with conviction. And we will applaud you every step of the way. — Kamala Harris

Happy Women's History Month quotes

Below are quotes that inspire confidence and remind women of the progress made and the pursuit of joy and happiness.

Nothing is impossible. The word itself says, ‘I’m possible’. — Audrey Hepburn

Women should be tough and tender, laugh as much as possible, and live long lives. — Maya Angelou

There's nothing a man can do that I can't do better and in heels. — Ginger Rogers

A woman with a voice is, by definition, a strong woman. – Melinda Gates

The good news is that you don't know how great you can be or what you can accomplish. And what your potential is. — Anne Frank

Your smile tells me you have arrived at your God's appointed life destination where even you, a belated princess, will thrive. — Fidelis O. Mkparu

Every woman’s success should be an inspiration to another. We’re strongest when we cheer each other on. — Serena Williams

Remember, no effort that we make to attain something beautiful is ever lost. — Helen Keller

The spiritual journey is the unlearning of fear and the acceptance of love. — Marianne Williamson

One of the first steps to happiness is deciding that you want to be happy and knowing what that means. — Julia Roberts

When you help a woman fulfil her potential, magic happens. — Sara Blakely

Women belong in all places where decisions are being made. It shouldn't be that women are the exception. — Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Courage, sacrifice, determination, commitment, toughness, heart, talent, guts. That’s what little girls are made of; the heck with sugar and spice. — Bethany Hamilton

You deserve to be here. You deserve to exist. You deserve to take up space in this world of men. — MacKenzi Lee

Keep your face towards the light of the sunshine, and you cannot see the shadows. — Helen Keller

If we treated ourselves the way we treated our best friend, can you imagine how much better off we would be? — Meghan Markle

The most alluring thing a woman can have is confidence. — Beyoncé

Be a first-rate version of yourself, not a second-rate version of someone else. — Judy Garland

The older I get, the greater power I seem to have to help the world. I am like a snowball; the further I am rolled, the more I gain. — Susan B. Anthony

When a woman rises up in glory, her energy is magnetic, and her sense of possibility is contagious. — Marianne Williamson

Short Women's History Month quotes

In this quote collection, you will find the perfect message to encourage and inspire the inner badass in you. Remind them of the importance of recognising their strengths, advocating for equality, and inspiring future generations.

How important it is for us to recognize and celebrate our heroes and she-roes. — Maya Angelou

Women are always at the front of revolutions. — Buthayna Kamel

Women enrich life. — Kati Marton

I am a great warrior. — Lailah Gifty Akita

There is no limit to what we, as women, can accomplish. — Michelle Obama

We realize the importance of our voices only when we are silenced. — Malala Yousafzai

Women are the real architects of society. — Harriet Beecher Stowe

A woman with a voice is, by definition, a strong woman. — Melinda Gates

We must raise both the ceiling and the floor. — Sheryl Sandberg

No one can make you feel inferior without your consent. — Eleanor Roosevelt

For most of history, Anonymous was a woman. — Virginia Woolf

Feminism is the radical notion that women are people. — Marie Shear

Women are the unsung heroes who make the world a better place. — Baptiste Tricoire

As women gain rights, families flourish, and so do societies. — Melinda French Gates

If you want to lift up humanity, empower women. — Melinda French Gates

The most effective way to do it is to do it. — Amelia Earhart

Above all, be the heroine of your life, not the victim. — Nora Ephron

The most courageous act is still to think for yourself. Aloud. — Coco Chanel

We are never assured of justice without a fight. — Angela Davis

The only real stumbling block is fear of failure. — Julia Child

When is Women's History Month?

Women's History Month is celebrated each March as a month-long observance every year.

The greatest Women's History Month quotes are powerful statements packed with inspiration. They are based on the actual experiences of influential women around the world. They inspire women to stand up for themselves by using their voices and passions.

