Who are Steven Seagal children and wife? Inside the action star's family

Steven Seagal is an American martial artist, actor, writer, guitarist, and musician. He is famous for his roles in Under Siege, Out for Justice, and Hard to Kill. Besides his impressive career, the actor is the father of seven children from four relationships. Steven Seagal's children are all grown up, with some following in their famous father's footsteps.

Steven Seagal poses at Westfalenhalle on December 1, 2018 (L). The actor attends the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week on October 28, 2013 (R). Photo: Tristar Media, Kristina Nikishina (modified by author)

Steven Seagal has seven children.

The American actor has been married to dancer and actress Erdenetuya Batsukh since 2009 .

since . Seagal has been married three times before meeting his current wife: Miyako Fujitani , Adrienne Larussa , and Kelly LeBrock .

, , . The martial artist also has a child with his ex-girlfriend, Arissa Wolf.

Profile summary

Full name Steven Frederic Seagal Gender Male Date of birth 10 April 1952 Age 73 years old (as of April 2025) Zodiac sign Aries Place of birth Lansing, Michigan, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American – Russian –Serbian Ethnicity Mixed Religion Buddhist Sexuality Straight Height in inches 6'4" Height in inches 193 Weight in pounds 320 Weight in kilograms 145 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Mother Patricia Anne Fisher Father Samuel Seagal Marital status Married Spouse Erdenetuya Elle Batsukh Children 7 School Buena Park High School College Fullerton College Profession Martial artist, actor, producer, screenwriter, guitarist, musician Net worth $14 million Instagram @seagalofficial Twitter @sseagalofficial Facebook @sseagalofficial

Who are Steven Seagal's children?

Steven Seagal is a father to seven children: Kentaro, Ayako, Annalisa, Dominic, Arissa, Savannah, and Kunzang. The actor and martial artist has been married four times and also welcomed one child, an ex-girlfriend. Here is a look at each one of Seagal's children.

Kentaro Seagal

American Actor Kentaro Seagal posing on the car. Photo: Marcel Noecker (modified by author)

Kentaro is the oldest child of Steven and his first wife, Miyako Fujitani. He was born on 3 October 1975 in Osaka, Japan. Kentaro was left in Japan after his dad moved back to America.

Kentaro attended Brewster Academy in New Hampshire for his high school education. He was later briefly enrolled at the University of Southern California.

Kentaro has followed in his father's footsteps and is an actor and martial artist. He is well-known for films like Death Trance, Seamless: Kidz Rule, and Pî-Pî kyodai.

In 2008, Kentaro started a training centre, Tenshin Dojo, in Los Angeles. He is reported to have had a black belt in Aikido. Kentaro has been married to actress and film producer Tze Yin for two decades since 2005. They share two kids.

Ayako Fujitani

Screenwriter Ayako Fujitani attends the Women In Film 2015 Crystal + Lucy Awards at the Hyatt Regency Century Plaza on June 16, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Michael Buckner

Ayako is Seagal's eldest daughter with his ex-wife Miyako. She was born on 7 December 1979 in Osaka, Japan, and stayed with her mother after divorcing her father.

Ayako followed in his father and older brother's footsteps, becoming an actress and screenwriter based in Japan. She has starred in the movies Tokyo!, Mozart in the Jungle, and The Patriot.

Ayako is married to Spanish screenwriter Javier Gullon. The two tied the knot in 2016, and they have two daughters.

Annaliza Seagal

Steven Seagal and his then wife, actress Kelly LeBrock at home with their first child, Annaliza on 13 April 1989 Beverly Hills, California Photo: Paul Harris

Annaliza is Seagal's third child and second-born daughter with his ex-wife, American actress Kelly LeBrock. She was born on 20 June 1987. Annaliza's parents parted ways in 1994, and she went to stay with her mother in Santa Barbara. She likes to stay out of the limelight.

Dominic Seagal

Dominic is Steven and Kelly's second child, and his fourth child was born on 21 June 1990. He grew up in Santa Barbara with his mum and siblings.

Dominic attended the Dunn School for his high school education. He later joined Santa Barbara City College, where he studied film. Dominic has also kept his life private.

Arissa LeBrock

Arissa LeBrock smiling (L), and in a red and black ensemble (R). Photo: @arissalebrock (modified by author)

Arissa is Kelly's third child and Steve's fifth child. She was born on 24 July 1993. Like her parents, Arissa ventured into acting. The American actress is known for her roles in Nothing But Flowers, Basil King Presents: Casting Couch, and Growing Up Supermodel.

In December 2019, Arissa tried out the WWE as Wristlock Le Brock. She joined the Rhodes Wrestling Academy after an injury and graduated in March 2023.

Savannah Seagal

Steven Seagal, Arissa Wolf & daughter Savannah during "The Wild Thornberrys Movie" Premiere at Cinerama Dome in Hollywood, California, United States. Photo: Gregg DeGuire

Savannah is Steven and Arissa Wolf's daughter, born on 4 September 1996. Arissa is Seagal's ex-girlfriend and former babysitter for Kelly and Steven's kids. According to her LinkedIn profile, Savannah attended Rhodes College in Memphis, Tennessee, and is a freelance content writer. Like some of her other siblings, she has stayed out of the limelight.

Kunzang Seagal

Kunzang is Steven's youngest child. The actor welcomed his son with his fourth wife, Elle, on 17 September 2009. Kunzang was first introduced to the world on his father's reality TV show, Steven Seagal: Lawman. He regularly appears on Steve's Instagram alongside his mother Elle.

Who is Steven Seagal's wife now?

Actor Steven Seagal (L) and his Wife Erdenetuya Seagal (R) attend the SMASH Global V pre-Oscar fight at Taglyan Complex on February 23, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Paul Archuleta

The American guitarist is married to Erdenetuya Batsukh, also known as Elle. The two met in 2001 when Steven went to Mongolia for a movie fundraiser. Elle was working as an interpreter for different celebrities. They dated for eight years before tying the knot in 2009 in a private ceremony.

Elle is a famous dancer and actress from Mongolia. She started dancing at an early age, performing at the Children's Palace in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia. Progressively rose to become one of the top dancers and has performed at the prestigious National Academic Theatre of Opera and Ballet of Mongolia. In 2019, she starred in her first acting role in the movie General Commander alongside her husband, Seagal.

How many times has Steven Seagal been married?

The martial artist has been four times. He married his first wife, Miyako Fujitani in 1974 divorcing in 1984. Steven and Miyako share two kids.

Seagal then married Adrienne Larussa in 1984, but the marriage was annulled the same year. In 1987, he married Hollywood actress Kelly LeBrock divorcing seven years later, and they have three children together.

FAQs

Who is Steven Seagal? He is a martial artist, actor, producer, screenwriter, guitarist, and musician. What nationality is Steven Seagal? Seagal holds multiple citizenship: American-Russian-Serbian. How many biological children does Steven Seagal have? The martial artist has seven biological children from four ladies: Kentaro, Ayako, Annaliza, Dominic, Arissa, Savannah, and Kunzang. Does Steven Seagal have a relationship with his children? The American actor rarely speaks about his kids, but he is reportedly on good terms with his daughter Ayako and is raising his youngest son, Kunzang. Where does Steven Seagal live now? He spends his time between Jefferson Parish, Louisiana, and Fullerton, California, United States. Is Steven Seagal still married to Kelly? No, the movie star is no longer married to actress Kelly LeBrock. The two were married from 1987 to 1996, and they share three kids. Is Steven Seagal married? Yes, the Hollywood actor has been married to his fourth wife, Erdenetuya Batsukh since 2009 and they share one child.

Steven Seagal is a father of seven children from four relationships. Steven Seagal's kids are Kentaro, Ayako, Annaliza, Dominic, Arissa, Savannah, and Kunzang. The actor and martial artist is married to Erdenetuya Batsukh, also known as Elle.

