Updated visa processing times for 2025 have been released by the UK Visas and Immigration (UKVI) department.

Travellers applying from outside the UK for family, work, study, and tourism visas now have more precise deadlines thanks to these reforms.

The revised visa processing timelines provide passengers with important information, as they are designed to assist applicants in better organizing their travel and visa applications, the UK office announced.

Travelers are urged to hold off on making vacation plans or purchasing flights until they have received their visa decisions.

The UK has also mentioned that visa application payments are not refundable after processing has started, however, they can be refunded if processing has not started.

At an additional expense, expedited solutions are available for individuals that require speedier processing.

Processing visa application

Visa application begins once the applicant has verified their identity and submitted the required documents. If eligible, this can be done via the UK Immigration: ID Check app.

Alternatively, applicants must attend a Visa Application Centre (VAC) to provide biometric information. The clock starts once UKVI receives these materials.

The standard processing time for most visa categories is 3 weeks. However, family visas and British National (Overseas) visas take 12 weeks.

Applicants are advised to take care to ensure their documentation and avoid unnecessary delays. Those who need urgent processing can explore priority services where available.

Processing times for various visa categories

Visit visas: 3 weeks for Standard Visitor, Marriage Visitor, Chinese Tour Group, and Transit visas.

3 weeks for Standard Visitor, Marriage Visitor, Chinese Tour Group, and Transit visas. Study visas: 3 weeks for Student, Child Student, and Short-term English Language visas.

3 weeks for Student, Child Student, and Short-term English Language visas. Work visas: Processing times are generally 3 weeks for Skilled Workers, Health and Care Workers, Temporary workers, and Work Visas without a job offer.

Processing times are generally 3 weeks for Skilled Workers, Health and Care Workers, Temporary workers, and Work Visas without a job offer. Family visas: Partner, Parent, Child, and Adult Dependent visas typically take 12 weeks.

Partner, Parent, Child, and Adult Dependent visas typically take 12 weeks. Other specific visas: British National (Overseas) visas take up to 12 weeks, while most other specialized visas, such as International Sportsperson or Minister of Religion, are processed in 3 weeks.

Nigerians pay N68 billion to UK office for visa application

Legit.ng reported that between June 2023 and June 2024, the British government processed more than 225,000 Nigerians' applications for UK visas.

Marc Owen, Director of Visa, Status, and Information Services at UK Visas and Immigration, the British High Commission in Lagos made this announcement during the opening of Africa's largest UK visa application centre.

There was no detailed analysis of the different kinds of visas and the associated costs. But a short-term visa (up to six months, single or multiple entry) costs $150, while longer-term visas (valid for up to two years) cost $565.

