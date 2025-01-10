Is Casey Deidrick married? The truth about his relationship status

Casey Deidrick is an American singer and actor best known for initially portraying Chad DiMera in Days of Our Lives. He has also been featured in other popular movies and TV series, such as In the Dark, A Very Merry Braidsmaid, and most recently, The Friendly. Besides acting, his relationships have put him in the spotlight. Is Casey Deidrick married?

Casey Deidrick attends The CW's Summer 2019 TCA Party (L). The actor attends HBO's "The Last of Us" Los Angeles Premiere (R). Photo: Jean Baptiste Lacroix, Jeff Kravitz (modified by author)

Casey Deidrick is one of the best American actors, having been featured in over 28 films and TV shows since 2009. The actor has hit the headlines not only due to his career but also because of his relationships. While some of his romantic links originate from his on-screen roles, others are real-life relationships. Is Casey Deidrick married, and who is his wife?

Profile summary

Is Casey Deidrick married?

Who is Casey Deidrick’s wife? The Days of Our Lives actor is not married. Despite not having a wife, he has been romantically linked to multiple women, leading to rumours about his marriage. As of this writing, there is no reliable indication that the actor has a wife.

Casey Deidrick’s relationship history

Since gaining prominence in the entertainment industry, Casey Deidrick’s love life has been a subject of discussion, with many speculations about who he has dated. Indeed, the actor has been romantically associated with several women, but some relationships are unconfirmed. Here is a look at who he has reportedly dated.

1. Molly Burnett (2009–2010)

Molly Burnett at the AFI Life Achievement Award Honoring Nicole Kidman held at The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Gilbert Flores

Molly Kathleen Burnett is an American singer, producer, and actress. She is famous for starring in many movies and TV shows, including Queen of the South and Days of Our Lives. In the latter series, Molly Burnett and Casey Deidrick starred alongside each other, playing Melanie Kiriakis and Chad DiMera as love interests.

Their on-screen chemistry led to speculations about their romantic relationship, which they later confirmed. Even though they grew up in the same neighbourhood, they never knew each other until they were introduced by the series’ casting director, Marnie McPhail. The actors reportedly began dating in 2009.

During an interview with Soaps She Knows, Casey Deidrick said of how they first met:

We were introduced by Marnie, our amazing casting director and from there, she had my attention. Then Molly, Mark, and I went out dancing one night, and my skills on the dance floor really impressed her.

Actress Molly Burnett seemingly had a different opinion, saying:

Oh, is that so? Actually, we really hung out at the Dodgers game first that Eric and Nadia sang at the Dodgers Stadium and found out that when we were growing up, we lived like 15 minutes away from each other in Littleton, Colorado! But yeah, Casey’s got mad dancin’ skills.

Casey and Molly’s relationship allegedly ended in November 2010. The two parted ways amicably, and their reason for breaking up is unknown.

2. Kate Mansi (2012)

Kate Mansi at the 50th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards held at the Westin Bonaventure Hotel in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Gilbert Flores

Kate Mansi is an award-winning American actress known for her roles in Days of Our Lives, Nightclub Secrets, Muse, and General Hospital. She is another Days of Our Lives cast member said to have dated Casey Deidrick. Their love story was not widely publicised as it was short-lived, lasting only a few months in 2012.

Kate Mansi and Casey Deidrick were love interests in Days of Our Lives, portraying Abigail Deveraux and Chad DiMera, respectively. In an interview with TV Source Magazine, the actress described how she felt working alongside Casey Deidrick in the drama-romance TV series. She said:

We have had very similar experiences in our lives. Casey and I are both very sensitive people. We both have fallen in love, out of love, new love, all of that. We want to give that to our fans. This is life, and you don’t plan on who you really fall in love with. We get that and can put that into our characters' relationships.

3. Jahan Yousaf (2013–2018)

Jahan Yousaf is an American EDM singer with the Krewella band from Illinois, United States. The band is known for songs such as Be There, Calm Down, and Greenlights. Rumours about her relationship with actor Casey Deidrick came to the fore in 2013 after a picture of them having dinner was shared on social media.

Not long after the post, the EDM singer seemingly confirmed their relationship through an Instagram post on 27 September 2013. They were not shy of sharing their best moments on social media, including birthday wishes, vacations, red-carpet events, family moments, and concert attendance.

However, they have not shared anything about their relationship on social media since 2018. Casey and Jahan are believed to have called it quits in 2018.

4. Stephanie Bennett (2023)

Stephanie Montes attends Beautycon L.A. 2024: The Future Of Beauty Belongs To Everyone - Day 1 at HD Buttercup in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Leon Bennett

Stephanie Bennett is a Canadian actress known for starring in Wedding Season, The Romeo Section, and Lonestar Christmas. In Hallmark’s Wedding Season, when Trish (Stephanie Bennett), a journalist, attends three consecutive weddings of her best friends, she needs a date. She pairs up with photographer Ryan (Casey Deidrick), and their love story begins.

Their on-screen chemistry triggered speculations about their possible romantic relationship in real life. However, the two actors have not revealed whether they were romantically involved off-screen. In an interview with TV Fanatic, actress Stephanie Bennett revealed what it was like working with Casey Deidrick in the rom-com film, saying:

It was great. Casey’s a very talented actor. He’s a lot of fun. We definitely had a lot of laughs on set. He’s also very tall, so he’s 6’5, and I’m 5’3. We had a bunch of dancing scenes, so you can imagine I was staring up at him the entire time. He’s a great guy and fun to work with.

5. Serena Muniz (2022–Present)

Serena Muniz and Casey Deidrick attend HBO's "The Last of Us" Los Angeles Premiere in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Jeff Kravitz

Serena Muniz is a digital content creator and rising Instagram model from Nashville, Tennessee, United States. Her relationship with actor Casey Deidrick was low-key until it was revealed in November 2022.

The Teen Wolf actor sent a to the HunterSeven Foundation about Serena Muniz's brother, James, who needed urgent medical attention. In the message shared on Facebook, Casey claims Serena Muniz is his girlfriend.

In January 2023, the two attended the Los Angeles premiere of The Last of Us, confirming their relationship. Casey and Serena even have a collaborative TikTok account where they share their best moments.

FAQs

Who is Casey Deidrick? He is an American singer and actor best known for starring in Days of Our Lives as Chad DiMera. He has also been featured in Teen Wolf, In the Dark, and A Very Merry Braidsmaid. Where is Casey Deidrick from? He hails from Santa Clara but resides in Hollywood, California, United States. How old is Casey Deidrick? The actor is 37 years old as of January 2025. He was born on 25 April 1987. Is Casey Deidrick Stephanie Bennett’s husband? No, he is not married to Stephanie Bennett. Stephanie Bennett’s spouse is Canadian actor Sebastian Gacki. Is Casey Deidrick currently in a relationship? The actor is seemingly dating social media personality and model Serena Muniz. How long have Casey Deidrick and Serena Muniz been together? They have presumably been together for approximately two years. It is unknown when their relationship started, but it was revealed in November 2022. Did Casey Deidrick date any of his co-stars in Days of Our Lives? Yes, he dated Hollywood actresses Molly Burnett and Kate Mansi. Has Casey Deidrick ever been engaged? Although he has been in multiple relationships, none of them has resulted in an engagement. Does Casey Deidrick have children? He does not have any publicly known children.

Is Casey Deidrick married? The Days of Our Lives actor has been in multiple relationships, but none have culminated in marriage. He has reportedly been in relationships with actress Molly Burnett, Kate Mansi, and singer Jahan Yousaf. Currently, he is believed to be dating social media personality and model Serena Muniz.

