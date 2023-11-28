Dani Speegle’s age, height, net worth, is she married?

Dani Speegle is a former gymnast, CrossFit athlete, fitness influencer, and social media personality from the United States. She is widely known for winning The Titan Games season 2 in 2020. What is Dani Speegle’s age?

Dani Speegle showing her muscles. Photo: Steve Dietl (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Dani Speegle started competing in gymnastics events in the early 2000s. However, her gymnastics career was cut short a few years later due to an injury. Speegle has a huge following on various social media platforms, particularly Instagram. Dani Speegle's bio has all the fascinating facts you ever wanted to know.

Profile summary

Full names Dani Elle Speegle Nickname Dasha, Punkin, Tikva, Speeglette Gender Female Date of birth 10 January 1993 Age 30 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Capricorn Place of birth Conifer, Colorado, United States Current residence San Diego, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'6'' Height in centimetres 168 Weight in pounds 165 Weight in kilograms 75 Body measurements in inches 37-26-36 Body measurements in centimetres 94-66-91 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Father Glenn Speegle Mother Chera Kee Relationship status Single Education Conifer High School, Florida Institute of Technology Profession Former gymnast, CrossFit athlete, fitness influencer, social media influencer Net worth $3 million Instagram @dellespeegle Facebook @dellespeegle

What is Dani Speegle’s age?

Dani Speegle’s age is 30 years old as of 2023. The former gymnast was born on 10 January 1993. Her zodiac sign is Capricorn.

The CrossFit athlete was born and raised in Conifer, Colorado, United States, to Glenn Speegle (father) and Chera Kee (mother). She attended Conifer High School. Dani later went to the Florida Institute of Technology, pursuing Marine Biology.

Career

Dani Speegle is a former gymnast, CrossFit athlete, fitness influencer, and social media personality. Since her childhood, she has had a passion for athletics. She began by playing soccer but later switched to volleyball and track.

Dani started competing in gymnastics events in the early 2000s at the age of 8. Later, she began creating her own gymnastics routines. Unfortunately, her gymnastics career ended abruptly due to a back injury she suffered while training.

Nadi Carey in a blue Titan branded attire (L) and Dani Speegle in a red branded Titan attire (R) having a nice moment together. Photo: Steve Dietl

Source: Getty Images

The Conifer native was introduced to CrossFit workouts by her gym coach, Asante Richards, in September 2015. Shortly after, she signed up for her first CrossFit competition. In 2016, Elle began competing as an individual in the female category and emerged as the winner at the South East Regionals the same year.

The American CrossFit athlete took position 8 at the 2019 Rogue Invitational competitions. In the Strength in Depth contest, she was position 3, and at the Wodapalooza CrossFit Festival, she was ranked 5th.

Her big break came in mid-2020 when she was crowned Ultimate Titan alongside Matt Chan in the second season of The Titan Games. This is an American sports competition reality series hosted by former professional wrestler Dwayne Johnson. She has since competed for SUBU CrossFit and has been sponsored by brands like Coromega.

Additionally, the CrossFit athlete is a social media personality with a huge following on Instagram. She mostly shares fitness modelling pictures and short videos on the platform. Her account has over 1.7 million followers.

Her popularity has also extended to TikTok, where she has over 354 thousand followers, while her Facebook account has 339 thousand followers. Finally, she has a YouTube channel with over 34 thousand followers.

What is Dani Speegle’s net worth?

She is allegedly worth $3 million as of 2023. Speegle’s primary source of income is her career as a CrossFit athlete and fitness influencer. She earns additional money from her fitness and modelling content on social media. Dani also earns through the sale of his Girls Who Eat merchandise.

Who is Dani Speegle’s boyfriend?

Who is Dani Speegle’s partner? Dani is seemingly single as of 2023. However, she previously dated Alex Gordon, a professional CrossFit trainer and IT specialist.

The former lovebirds met in October 2017 while Alex was working as her trainer partner. They dated for a few years before breaking up in April 2020 for unknown reasons.

Dani Speegle’s measurements

Dani Speegle’s height is 5 feet 6 inches or 168 centimetres, and weighs approximately 165 pounds or 75 kilograms. Her body measurements are 37-26-36 inches or 94-66-91 centimetres.

FAQs

Who is Dani Speegle? She is an American CrossFit athlete, fitness influencer, and social media star. How old is Dani Speegle? She is 30 years old as of 2023. She was born on 10 January 1993. What is Dani Speegle’s ethnicity? She is of white ethnicity. What is Dani Speegle’s nationality? She has an American nationality. What is Dani Speegle’s hometown? Her hometown is Conifer, Colorado, United States. Is Dani Speegle married? The fitness icon has never been married. What is Dani Speegle’s net worth? Her net worth is alleged to be $3 million. How tall is Dani Speegle? She is 5 feet 6 inches or 168 centimetres tall.

Dani Speegle’s age is 30 years old as of 2023. She is a prominent American CrossFit athlete and social media personality. Dani rose to fame in 2020 after being crowned Ultimate Titan in season 2 of the reality show The Titan Games.

Legit.ng recently published Boogie Tillmon's bio. Tillmon is a former American exotic dancer. She is well known for being Trey Parker's ex-wife. Trey is an actor, writer, producer, and director.

Boogie Tillmon was born in Los Angeles, California, USA and raised alongside her six sisters and five brothers. Boogie and Trey exchanged their wedding vows in April 2014 but later divorced. She is a mother of two. Discover more about her in the bio.

Source: Legit.ng