Is golf influencer Lilia Schneider still dating Bryson DeChambeau?

Lilia Schneider is quickly becoming a prominent figure in the world of golf and social media. As a collegiate golfer at Marian University, she combines her sports passion with a growing online presence, captivating audiences with engaging content. In addition to her career, fans are curious about her personal life, especially her romantic relationship.

Lilia Schneider holding a golf club (L). Bryson DeChambeau playing golf in Washington, D.C. (R). Photo: @brysondechambeau on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Lilia Schneider has been romantically linked with professional golf player Bryson DeChambeau since 2022 after the duo were spotted attending a Chicago golf event. Despite the dating speculations, neither DeChambeau nor Schneider has publicly addressed the dating rumours. Lilia Schneider's bio provides all the juicy details about her life.

Lilia Schneider’s profile summary

Full name Lilia Schneider Gender Female Date of birth 12 March 2003 Age 21 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Aries Place of birth Belmont, Michigan, United States Current residence Indianapolis, Indiana, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexual orientation Straight Height in feet 5’8” Height in centimetres 172 Weight in pounds 120 Weight in kilograms 54 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Dark brown Relationship status Dating Boyfriend Bryson DeChambeau Education Rockford High School, Marian University Profession Social media influencer, golf player, model Net worth $800,000—$1 million

Who is Lilia Schneider dating?

The Michigan native reportedly dates Bryson DeChambeau, an accomplished American professional golfer. Bryson began his professional career in 2016 after a successful amateur career, including winning the NCAA Division I Championship and the U.S. Amateur in 2015.

Since going pro in 2016, Bryson has won one major championship, the U.S. Open in 2020, and came close to winning his second major title in 2024. He has also bagged 13 professional wins across various tours, including the PGA Tour and LIV Golf.

How did Lilia Schneider and Bryson DeChambeau meet?

Bryson DeChambeau and Lilia Schneider were first spotted together at the LIV Golf Invitational Series in Chicago in September 2022. This marked the beginning of speculation regarding their romantic involvement, as they were seen looking cosy together, which led to confusion among his fans since Bryson was dating Hunter Nugent at the time.

However, Hunter later told OutKick that she and Bryson were no longer together and acknowledged Lilia as DeChambeau’s new catch.

Bryson and I are no longer dating.

The couple has not publicly confirmed their relationship status. However, they remain linked through various sightings and social media interactions.

Lilia Schneider's age and origin

Top-5 facts about Lilia Schneider. Photo: @lilia_schneider on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

Lilia is a popular American college golfer and social media influencer born in Belmont, Michigan, United States. The golfer player is an American national of a white ethnic background.

Lilia Schneider's age is 21 years old as of 2024. She was born on 12 March 2003. Her zodiac sign is Aries. On her 21st birthday, Schneider took to Instagram to share a glamorous snap of herself. She captioned the photo:

It’s about time #21

Lilia Schneider's educational background

Lilia Schneider attended Rockford High School, where she played golf and served as captain, leading her team to the Michigan High School Athletic Association state championship. After high school, the golf player joined Marian University to pursue a degree in marketing.

Career

Lilia is a well-known college golfer. She plays golf at Marian University in Indianapolis. The Michigan native was so excited after she bagged the opportunity to play collegiate golf at the institution, sharing the news with her Instagram followers. She wrote:

I’m so excited and proud to be officially committed to play golf for Marian University! Can’t wait for the next four years as a Knight.

The American athlete has since participated in various tournaments, including a notable performance during her freshman year when she scored 176 over 36 holes. She was also the NAIA Daktronics Scholar for the years 2023 and 2024.

Besides playing golf, Schneider is also a social media influencer. She has gained significant popularity on platforms like Instagram and TikTok, where she shares content related to golf, fashion, and personal life. As of this writing, Lilia Schneider's Instagram account has over 56 thousand followers, and her TikTok account has over 146 thousand followers.

What is Lilia Schneider's height?

Lilia Schneider is 5 feet 8 inches (172 centimetres) tall and weighs approximately 120 pounds (54 kilograms). She has brown hair and dark brown eyes.

FAQs

Who is Lilia Schneider? She is a popular college golf player and an up-and-coming social media personality. How old is Lilia Schneider? Schneider is 21 years old as of 2024. When is Lilia Schneider's birthday? She celebrates her birthday on 12 March every year. Where is Lilia Schneider from? She was born in Belmont, Michigan, United States. Who is Lilia Schneider’s boyfriend? The American athlete reportedly dates popular professional golf star Bryson DeChambeau, who plays in the LIV Golf League. How old is Bryson DeChambeau? Bryson is 31 years old as of 2024. Bryson was born on 16 September 1993. How long have Lilia Schneider and Bryson DeChambeau been dating? The duo have been dating for over two years. They were first spotted together in September 2022. What is Lilia Schneider’s height? She is 5 feet 8 inches (172 centimetres) tall.

Lilia Schneider has made significant strides in her golfing career. She has showcased her talent on the collegiate level, participating in tournaments and earning recognition as an NAIA-Daktronics Scholar-Athlete. In addition to her career, she is rumoured to be dating popular American athlete Bryson DeChambeau.

Legit.ng recently shared an article on Hailey Van Lith’s boyfriend. Hailey is a popular American college basketball player who plays for the TCU Horned Frogs. She previously played at the University of Louisville for three seasons and LSU during her senior season.

Van Lith has been dating popular NBA basketball player Jalen Suggs, who plays for the Orlando Magic. Despite being popular athletes, the duo have maintained a low profile regarding their relationship. Check out this article to discover more about Van's boyfriend.

Source: Legit.ng