The love life of Bryson Dechambeau: wife, rumours and dating history

Bryson Dechambeau is a professional American golfer in the LIV Golf League. He formerly played on the PGA Tour and won two major championships, the 2020 and 2024 US Open. The American professional golfer known for his unique approach to the game has captivated the public with his athletic prowess and intriguing love life. Who is Bryson Dechambeau's wife?

Bryson DeChambeau competes during the LIV Golf Team Championship Dallas at Maridoe Golf Club (L). The golfer plays his second shot on the ninth during the individual stroke-play finals (R).

Bryson DeChambeau is a famous American professional golfer. Known for his thoughtful and scientific approach to the game, he is often called "The Scientist." He has won the 2024 Masters Tournament, the 2024 PGA Championship, and the 2022 Open Championship.

Profile summary

Real name Bryson James Aldrich DeChambeau Nickname The Scientist Gender Male Date of birth 16 September 1993 Age 31 years old (as of December 2024) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth Modesto, California, United States Current residence Grapevine, Texas, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6'1" Height in centimetres 185 Weight in pounds 240 Weight in kilograms 109 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Mother Jan Dechambeau Father Jon DeChambeau Siblings 1 Relationship status Dating Girlfriend Lilia Schneider University Southern Methodist University Profession Golfer Net worth $60 million Instagram @brysondechambeau Facebook @BrysonDeChambeau

Who is Bryson Dechambeau?

Bryson DeChambeau is a professional golfer from the United States. He was born on 16 September 1993 in Modesto, California. He is the son of John Howard Aldrich DeChambeau and Janet Louise Druffel.

Bryson gained prominence early in his career by becoming only the fifth player to win the NCAA Division I Championship and the US Amateur Championship in the same year (2015). He turned professional in 2016 and quickly impacted the PGA Tour.

His career highlights include winning nine PGA Tour titles, three European Tour wins, two LIV Golf League wins, and one Web.com Tour win.

Who is Bryson Dechambeau's wife?

Bryson DeChambeau does not have a wife and has never been married before. However, the golfer has been linked to several women in the past. Here is an in-depth look at Bryson DeChambeau's love life.

Lilia Schneider (2022–Present)

Bryson DeChambeau is rumoured to be dating Lilia Schneider, and the couple has been spotted together at various events, fueling speculation about their relationship.

Lilia Schneider is a talented American golfer, model, TikTok star, influencer, and Instagram personality from Belmont, Michigan. She is an emerging golfer who competed in a single tournament during her first year at Marian University.

She earned recognition as the MVP of her high school class and has participated in two conferences. Currently serving as her team's captain, Lilia showcased her skills by clinching the MHSAA state championship in 2019 and 2020. Since 2023, she has been an active women's golf committee member.

Paige Spiranac (2024)

Paige Spiranac warms up on the driving range prior to Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Ben Jared

In early 2024, social media star Paige Spiranac posted a few photos with the golfer, sparking rumours about her being Bryson Dechambeau's girlfriend. However, Golf Magic clarified that the two were working together.

Hunter Nugent (February 2022–September 2022)

Golfer Bryson DeChambeau with Hunter Nugent leave in a golf cart for the shot gun start during the final round of the LIV Golf Invitational Series Chicago at Rich Harvest Farms. Photo: Brian Spurlock

Bryson was reportedly in a relationship with fellow golfer Hunter Nugent. Hunter studied at the University of Texas at San Antonio and played on the women's golf team during the summer of 2021.

In 2022, the pair shared several photos, including moments from their romantic trip to Hawaii after the Sentry Tournament of Champions in Maui.

However, a few months later, Hunter announced that she was no longer dating Bryson. She clarified this after a photo agency mistakenly identified her as the woman seen with Bryson in a golf cart. She confirmed to OutKick, stating:

Bryson and I aren't dating anymore.

Sophia Phalen Bertolami (2018–2020)

Bryson has been linked to Sophia Bertolami, a renowned model, artist, and internet personality known for sharing her work on social media. Sophia, a Cohasset High School graduate from Massachusetts, later attended Chapman University in California and pursued pharmacology at Belmont University.

Reports suggest that Bryson and Sophia began dating before the 2018 Ryder Cup, as she accompanied him to the 2018 Open Championship. Sophia even shared a stunning photo from their helicopter ride after the event.

Despite their frequent public appearances together, neither Bryson nor Sophia confirmed the nature of their relationship, and details about their breakup remain undisclosed.

FAQs

Who is Bryson DeChambeau? He is a world-famous American professional golf player in the LIV Golf League. Who are Bryson DeChambeau's parents? His parents parents are Janet Louise Druffel and John Howard Aldrich DeChambeau. How old is Bryson DeChambeau? He is 31 years old as of December 2024. He was born on 16 September 1993. Did Bryson DeChambeau get married? The famous golfer is not married and has never been married before. However, he has been linked to several women over the years. How did Bryson and Lilia first meet? Unfortunately, it is not clear how the duo met. However, the two have been seen together since September 2022. Are Lilia Schneider and Bryson DeChambeau still together? It is unclear whether the duo is together or has broken up. What is Bryson DeChambeau's net worth? According to Forbes, his net worth is $44 million. He has won top prizes worth $2.25 million in the 2020 US Open and $4.3 million in 2024. How tall is Bryson DeChambeau? He is 6 feet 1 inch tall or 185 centimeters.

There have been ongoing rumours about who Bryson DeChambeau's wife might be, but the golfer is not married. He has kept his personal life mostly private and avoids discussing it publicly. However, he has been linked to Lilia Schneider, Hunter Nugent, and Sophia Phalen Bertolami.

