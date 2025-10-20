Over two years after his whirlwind engagement to DJ Cuppy ended, UK YouTuber Ryan Taylor has finally detailed what went wrong

In a podcast chat, Taylor claimed the billionaire heiress didn’t like Nigerians and refused to work with Nigerian staff

The British BMX rider also said he learned a hard truth from the relationship to the Nigerian entertainer

British YouTuber and BMX rider Ryan Taylor has opened up about his short-lived engagement to Nigerian DJ and billionaire heiress Florence Otedola, better known as DJ Cuppy, more than two years after their split.

Speaking on the Ladders Podcast, the 32-year-old influencer made a series of revelations about the dynamics of his relationship with Cuppy and why it didn’t work out.

Taylor got engaged to the daughter of billionaire businessman Femi Otedola in December 2022 after just 25 days of dating.

Ryan Taylor claims DJ Cuppy didn’t like Nigerians and refused to work with Nigerian staff. Photos:DJ Cuppy, Ryan Taylor.

He alleged that Cuppy had a dismissive attitude toward Nigerians, especially in professional settings.

He stated:

“Is it weird that I told you she didn’t like Nigerians? She came into my business and didn’t even want Nigerian staff."

Taylor added that he never signed any non-disclosure agreement or contract during their time together, insisting that he walked away from the relationship with nothing but “learnings.”

He said:

“To be honest, what I got from that was lessons. Everything that happens, happens for a reason. But do I regret it? No. Lesson learned. Next!”

Pressed further about what he truly learned from the experience, Taylor offered a quote that has since caught fans’ attention:

“I learned that money is not everything, but not having it is.”

Cuppy and Taylor’s engagement made headlines in December 2022, with the DJ showing off her engagement ring shortly after meeting him during the Gumball 3000 rally.

However, by mid-2023, eagle-eyed fans noticed the couple had unfollowed each other on Instagram, fueling rumours of a split.

Taylor subtly confirmed the tension when he posted a selfie captioned, “If it’s blocking your spiritual growth, let it go.”

Cuppy later threw a cryptic jab on X (formerly Twitter), writing:

“I never run into my ex’s… They can’t afford to be where I be without me.”

Taylor didn’t hold back, replying in the comments:

“Neither can you .”

Watch the podcast here:

Fans react to DJ Cuppy's ex confession

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@alaye_ng:

"Lowkey I’m beginning to believe she might actually be a terrible person. I’ve noticed it for a while now."



@BabatundeBee:

"gbasito, you no see burna boy Sydney concert, omo shey we no go beg burna make he dey carry our idolo out on stage and carry him everywhere."

@AyorRuth56959:

"Make this guy let am talk now. Na you ask person question make e answer you just dey disturb am. Gawdddddddd"

@iam_Puffbaby:

"This guy is pained with the look of things. He’s too daft. No sign of emotional intelligence at all. He needs to transition because he’s acting like a p*ssy."

Cuppy and Ryan Taylor’s engagement made headlines in December 2022. Photos: @cuppymusic/IG.

