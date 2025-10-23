Paddy Adenuga, billionaire heir and son of Mike Adenuga, surprised Nigerians with engagement news at 41

He shares an emotional post declaring how his faith in God led him to his “forever love

Fans reacted as one of Nigeria’s most eligible bachelors finally says goodbye to single life

Paddy Adenuga, son of Nigerian billionaire and Globacom founder Dr. Mike Adenuga, has left many in awe after announcing his engagement.

The 41-year-old entrepreneur revealed the happy news on Instagram on Wednesday, October 22, 2025.

In a simple post, Paddy shared a photo showing two intertwined hands resting on his knee, his fiancée’s diamond engagement ring glimmering under the light.

Paddy Adenuga has found love at 41. Photos: @paddy.adenuga/IG

He captioned the post:



“My faith in God never waivered… and in return, He blessed me with YOU. My forever love.”

For years, Paddy Adenuga has been regarded as one of Nigeria’s most eligible bachelors. He is admired not just for his wealthy background but also for his intellect, business acumen, and charisma.

Many recall that in 2018, he shared a viral essay titled “How I Almost Bought Chevron Netherlands at 29 Without My Family’s Help”, which earned him widespread admiration for his drive and independence.

However, while he often opened up about business, he kept matters of the heart closely guarded. His sudden engagement announcement has therefore come as both a surprise and a delight to fans who have followed his journey.

Read the post here:

Fans react to Paddy Adenuga's post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users:



@veedee_allurebeautystudio:

"My man my man from unidays all my friends knew but I didn’t stand a chance, am so so happy he finally moved on after he lost Reem"

@dugochukwu007:

"I know paddy can’t marry a dark skin woman. It has always been a yt. Happy Married Life"

@oga_boss_global:

"Coincidentally, I just remembered Paddy 2 days ago, and I was just it’s been a while I saw any news about Paddy online. I had to search him on Instagram, because I used to so much love fashion sense then. Congratulations to him and his, I wish them a very happy and blessed union"

@k.k.d_nelson:

"You see women comments, naa if na ordinary person middle class man ,this women will say it is red flag ,becus while did he wait to this age..now becus na billionaire son , what u see is congratulations 😂😂😂 women's are all same"

@bigsteph_willy:

"@ayosaint64 You can compare a man and a woman in that scale when it comes to marriage. A man can approach the woman he wants a woman can't. She only prays to be approached by the man of her dreams. She cannot walk to him even if she finds him"

Paddy Adenuga shared a simple engagement post on Instagram. Photo: @paddy.adenuga/IG.

Video of Mike Adenuga causes panic

Legit.ng earlier reported that a rare video of billionaire businessman Dr. Mike Adenuga surfaced online, causing panic among Nigerians.

The video, which has now gone viral, shows the Glo Communications chairman warmly greeting guests at the private birthday party of former Edo state governor, Lucky Igbinedion.

Mike Adenuga’s appearance immediately stirred mixed reactions online, ranging from admiration for his humility to concern about his physical condition.

