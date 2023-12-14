Global site navigation

Local editions

Tnickelss’ real name, age, birthday, what happened?
Celebrity biographies

Tnickelss’ real name, age, birthday, what happened?

by  Peris Wamangu

Tnickelss is a renowned American TikTok star and social media personality. He rose to fame for sharing content related to gaming, pop culture, music, and movies on his TikTok account. What is Tnickelss’ real name? Get to learn more about the TikTok star.

Tnickelss’ real name
Tnickelss in a grey coat (L), and in a Halloween costume (R). Photo: @tnickelsstv on Instagram (modified by author)
Source: UGC

Tnickelss commenced his social media entertainment career on Twitch in 2017. He has since ventured into other social media platforms, such as YouTube and TikTok and gained a considerable audience thanks to his engaging content.

Profile summary

Real nameTyler Andre Nichols III
Famous asTnickelss, Tinky-Winky, Teaspoon
GenderMale
Date of birth2 March 2003
Age20 years old (as of 2023)
Zodiac signPisces
Place of birthUnited States
Current residenceMichigan, United States
NationalityAmerican
EthnicityAfrican-American
ReligionChristianity
SexualityStraight
Hair colourBlack
Eye colourDark brown
Height in feet5'9"
Height in centimetres175
Weight in pounds170
Weight in kilograms77
Relationship statusSingle
ProfessionTwitch streamer, YouTuber, social media influencer
YouTubetnickelss
X (Twitter)@tnickelss
Twitch@tnickelss

Read also

JiDion’s age, real name, parents, net worth, where is he from?

What is Tnickelss' real name?

His real name is Tyler Andre Nichols III. He hails from Michigan, United States. The entertainer is an American national of African-American ethnicity.

What is Tnickelss' age?

The American content creator is 20 years old as of 2023. When is Tnickelss' birthday? He was born on 2 March 2003. His zodiac sign is Pisces.

Career

Tyler began his journey to social media prominence on Twitch when he became active on the platform in 2017. His account currently has over 290 thousand followers. He uses the platform to interact with his fans and for his live gameplay. Additionally, he is popular on Twitter and Instagram, with over 7.5 thousand followers and 33 thousand followers, respectively.

He is also popular on TikTok. The American TikTok star has since engaged his fans, consistently uploading content related to gaming, pop culture, music, movies, and other forms of entertainment.

Read also

Ethan Garcia’s age, height, birthday, is he single?

He often uses popular songs as background music in his content. The entertainer is also known for his tutorials on creating videos and other types of content. His account has amassed over 2.4 million followers as of writing.

He is also famous on YouTube. His main YouTube account has over 478 thousand subscribers. He also has another YouTube channel with more than 47 thousand subscribers.

What happened to Tnickelss?

Is Tnickelss dead? There were reports going around on social media claiming that the American YouTuber died on 4 June 2023 during a shooting at his local Walmart. However, he is not dead and has recently refuted the claims. He also posts content to his platforms several times a day, proving that he is still alive.

FAQs

  1. Who is Tnickelss? He is an American TikTok star and Twitch streamer known for his live gameplay and funny commentary.
  2. How old is Tnickelss? The influencer is 20 years old as of 2023. He was born on 2 March 2003.
  3. Where is Tnickelss from? He hails from Michigan, United States.
  4. What is Tnickelss' real name? His real name is Tyler Andre Nichols III.
  5. Is Tnickelss dating? He is seemingly single.
  6. Is Tnickelss dead? The social media influencer is not dead.
  7. What is Tnickelss' height? He is 5 feet 9 inches or 175 centimetres tall.

Read also

Ivan Cornejo’s age, height, family, nationality, net worth

What is Tnickelss' real name? His real name is Tyler Andre Nichols III. He is an American TikTok star, YouTuber and Twitch streamer. He shares videos on a variety of topics, such as pop culture, gaming, movies and music, on his social media platforms. He is mainly popular on TikTok, where he commands a massive following.

Legit.ng published an article about Shelby Church. She is a popular YouTuber and social media personality from the United States. She is widely known for creating fashion, beauty, and lifestyle videos online. Her vlogs range from makeup tutorials, hair treatment and styling to haul clips.

Shelby has several videos on her YouTube channel which show helpful methods to reduce the effect of chlorine on hair and the skin. Previously, she was an athlete and participated in sporting activities, especially swimming.

Source: Legit.ng

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel