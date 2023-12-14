Tnickelss’ real name, age, birthday, what happened?

Tnickelss is a renowned American TikTok star and social media personality. He rose to fame for sharing content related to gaming, pop culture, music, and movies on his TikTok account. What is Tnickelss’ real name? Get to learn more about the TikTok star.

Tnickelss commenced his social media entertainment career on Twitch in 2017. He has since ventured into other social media platforms, such as YouTube and TikTok and gained a considerable audience thanks to his engaging content.

Real name Tyler Andre Nichols III Famous as Tnickelss, Tinky-Winky, Teaspoon Gender Male Date of birth 2 March 2003 Age 20 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth United States Current residence Michigan, United States Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Height in feet 5'9" Height in centimetres 175 Weight in pounds 170 Weight in kilograms 77 Relationship status Single Profession Twitch streamer, YouTuber, social media influencer YouTube tnickelss X (Twitter) Twitch @tnickelss

What is Tnickelss' real name?

His real name is Tyler Andre Nichols III. He hails from Michigan, United States. The entertainer is an American national of African-American ethnicity.

What is Tnickelss' age?

The American content creator is 20 years old as of 2023. When is Tnickelss' birthday? He was born on 2 March 2003. His zodiac sign is Pisces.

Career

Tyler began his journey to social media prominence on Twitch when he became active on the platform in 2017. His account currently has over 290 thousand followers. He uses the platform to interact with his fans and for his live gameplay. Additionally, he is popular on Twitter and Instagram, with over 7.5 thousand followers and 33 thousand followers, respectively.

He is also popular on TikTok. The American TikTok star has since engaged his fans, consistently uploading content related to gaming, pop culture, music, movies, and other forms of entertainment.

He often uses popular songs as background music in his content. The entertainer is also known for his tutorials on creating videos and other types of content. His account has amassed over 2.4 million followers as of writing.

He is also famous on YouTube. His main YouTube account has over 478 thousand subscribers. He also has another YouTube channel with more than 47 thousand subscribers.

What happened to Tnickelss?

Is Tnickelss dead? There were reports going around on social media claiming that the American YouTuber died on 4 June 2023 during a shooting at his local Walmart. However, he is not dead and has recently refuted the claims. He also posts content to his platforms several times a day, proving that he is still alive.

Who is Tnickelss? He is an American TikTok star and Twitch streamer known for his live gameplay and funny commentary. How old is Tnickelss? The influencer is 20 years old as of 2023. He was born on 2 March 2003. Where is Tnickelss from? He hails from Michigan, United States. What is Tnickelss' real name? His real name is Tyler Andre Nichols III. Is Tnickelss dating? He is seemingly single. Is Tnickelss dead? The social media influencer is not dead. What is Tnickelss' height? He is 5 feet 9 inches or 175 centimetres tall.

