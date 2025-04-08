Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle is set to add another defender to his squad ahead of the international friendlies in June

The Malian coach has been touring Europe to persuade Nigeria-eligible players who have yet to make their senior debut in their respective countries

Nigeria is facing a tough challenge in qualifying for the 2026 World Cup following their disappointing performances in the qualifiers last March

Eric Chelle voiced concerns about his defense following Nigeria's 1-1 draw against Zimbabwe in Uyo during the World Cup qualifiers.

Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong was singled out for failing to mark Tawanda Chirewa, who scored the equalizer in the 90th minute.

Nigeria's World Cup hopes now hang in the balance, with the team securing just one win, four draws, and one loss in the qualifiers.

Werder Bremen player Felix Agu has decided to commit to playing for the Super Eagles. Photo by: Stuart Franklin.

Agu eyes Super Eagles call-up from coach Chelle

Werder Bremen left-back Felix Agu has expressed his desire to play for the Super Eagles.

According to ScoreNigeria, the former Germany U21 player highlighted the strong bond between Nigerian players, which sets them apart from other teams.

The 25-year-old also described the Super Eagles jersey as one of the most prestigious in world football.

Speaking about Nigerian culture, the former VfL Osnabruck player emphasized how Nigeria has transformed the global music scene. He said via OmasportsTv:

"I would be open to playing for Nigeria. We have players like Ola Aina, Alex Iwobi, William Troost-Ekong, Ademola Lookman, Victor Osimhen, and it would be a dream come true to see my father smile by representing my roots. That’s the truth.

“You don’t see this in Europe; I haven't experienced anything like it before. The Super Eagles is like a dream.

"Of course, I think Nigerian music is the best; we have some of the best artists in the world, like Burna Boy, Asake, Omah Lay, and Wizkid. My favorite food is jollof rice, and I also enjoy Egusi soup."

The Nigeria Football Federation are now in a stronger position to apply for the change of international allegiance for the full-back. Photo by: Jurgen Fromme - firo sportphoto.

NFF get 'Green Light' for Agu

With his declearation, the Nigeria Football Federation can proceed to apply for the 25-year-old Agu to change international allegiance after he played for the Germany U21 in 2019.

Agu has scored three goals and made an assist in 19 appearances in all competitions for his Bundesliga club per Transfermarkt.

Meanwhile, Chelle, who is dissatisfied with the team’s performance during the World Cup qualifiers, was particularly frustrated by the 1-1 draw against Zimbabwe in front of home fans per CAF.

The 47-year-old is also planning to re-organise the Super Eagles' central defence following the sloppy goal scored by the Warriors, exposing the deficiency.

Chelle in England for Nwaneri

Legit.ng earlier reported that Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle is eager to convince Arsenal star Ethan Nwaneri to represent Nigeria at the international level.

The former Mali coach remains optimistic about the former England U-17 player's potential to join the three-time AFCON champions.

The attacking midfielder is still eligible to play for the Super Eagles, despite representing England’s U-21 team per Tribuna.

