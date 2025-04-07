Nollywood movie star Iyabo Ojo has finally disclosed why she does not want to get married to Paul Okoye, her boyfriend

The actress was a guest on TVC's Your View to promote her new movie, Labake Olododo, when she was asked about her love life

Iyabo Ojo's response about her relationship with Oga Paulo and why they have not considered marriage trended online

Iyabo Ojo has made it to the social media trend table after she granted an interview regarding her relationship with music executive Paul Okoye.

Recall that Iyabo Ojo went public with her relationship with Paulo in 2022 after being spotted together at an event.

The actress, who recently premiered her movie, Labake Olododo, visited TVC for a quick interview. The mother-of-two was asked about her relationship with her boyfriend, Oga Paulo and why she does not want to marry him.

According to her, they both have an understanding. She sometimes wants to be alone, and he is also mostly away on business trips.

Iyabo Ojo also disclosed that they have both discussed the issue of marriage and have decided to remain partners.

Watch the video here:

Recall that Iyabo Ojo shared her daughter's official wedding date. Sometime in February, the actress witnessed her daughter's traditional Tanzanian wedding.

The time is almost set for the ceremony in Nigeria, as the bride's mum released more updates.

Iyabo Ojo's comment about Oga Paulo trends

Read some reactions below:

@emmy_dgreat said:

"Matured friends with benefits 🤓."

@zionzon2021 said:

"Some discussions shouldnt be on social media. What lessons will the younger generation learn from this???

@kidstab.store said:

"Both of them are divorced with grown-up kids, yet you’re trying to force them into marriage. But when it comes to your favorite Ronaldo and Georgina, suddenly he’s making the right choice. The double standards are real!"

@sarahinneh said:

"You can be married and still do all that, it’s just about mutual understanding."

@sophie.salman.1 said:

"So a mother like you have decided to live the rest of your life fornicating."

@rikkystouch_mua said:

"Who else heard the caller Man question...Baba Werey ni man yen sha..make I go watch the full interview I dey come 😂."

@larrybonnke said:

"What a bad example to this generation."

@ewatomi.xx said:

"Some of u don’t even knw dis is how most marriages are now u think is just about cute pictures on the gram."

@tu.nde1994 said:

"She's just his side chick as she is to other always a side chick she knows what she's doing so that she can always do her runs as usual simple."

Iyabo Ojo serenades her man Paul O

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, the self-acclaimed Queen Mother occupied her position as assistant birthday girl with much grace and authority.

The actress took to her social media page, where she celebrated her lover Oga Paulo on his 58th birthday.

She posted a lengthy message and called him sweet words, and described how she would celebrate him once he gets back.

