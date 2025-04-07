The APC candidate in the November 8 governorship election in Anambra state, Nicholas Ukachukwu, has stirred reactions on social media

Ukachukwu, in a viral video, claimed to be the political godfather in Anambra and that no one has become a governor in the state without his support

According to Ukachukwu, it is now time for him to be the father of the fathers and stop playing behind the camera

Awka, Anambra - Nicholas Ukachukwu, the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the November 8 governorship election in Anambra state, has described himself as a godfather in the politics of the southeast state.

Ukachukwu, who was elected as the APC flagbearer in the forthcoming election in Anambra state, in his acceptance speech, bragged that no one has become a governor in the state without his influence.

APC candidate bragged of being a godfather

According to the APC candidate, in a trending video, he explained that it has never happened in the history of the state that a governor will emerge without his contributions. He added that "I have been playing godfatherism, but now I want to be the father of the father, no more godfather."

However, Ukachukwu's comment has started generating mixed reactions from Nigerians on social media.

Below are some of their reactions:

Engr Ishaq Mohammed commented:

"This is exactly what’s wrong with APC and the kind of politics they promote. Imagine someone proudly saying he’s been playing Godfatherism and now wants to be “the father of the father.” That’s not leadership, that’s control and manipulation. How can someone who wants to lead a state openly admit to controlling who wins and who doesn’t? That’s not democracy. That’s power hunger. Anambra doesn’t need another political godfather it needs real leaders who care about the people, not their ego.

"APC has clearly shown again that they’re not interested in true governance, only in power and influence. The people of Anambra should rise above this and reject this kind of mentality. Enough of recycling the same political games that have kept Nigeria stuck for years. This is 2025, not 2003. People are more aware now, and no one should have the right to decide who leads based on personal influence or connections. Let the people decide."

Oladele wrote:

"I thought APC was not relevant again in the southeast."

Kpanti tweeted:

"Emi lokan igbo version."

Ola Ola reacted:

"We are sending 100 trucks of corn to Anambra. It must be shared with everyone in Anambra!"

Aku di n’ulo- Nwa Awka-Etiti claimed:

"I like to watch this guy lose. He has been contesting for Governorship since I was in University - 2006/7."

See the video of his comment here:

Anambra election 2025: Top governorship aspirant quits race

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Umeoji Chukwuma, a governorship aspirant in the APC primary election that was scheduled to be held in Anambra state on Saturday, April 5, has withdrawn from the race.

Chukwuma was among the seven aspirants who bought the APC’s N40 million nomination form and were screened by the party ahead of the primaries.

In his resignation letter addressed to the APC ward chairman in Umueri Ward II, Anambra East local government area (LGA), Chukwuma said he was stepping down to build a broader political movement in the state.

