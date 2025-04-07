Nollywood actress Rita Dominic recently rained praises on her junior colleague, Nancy Isime, to the surprise of fans

The veteran movie star took to her official X page to commend Nancy Isime and the parents who raised her

Rita Dominic’s glowing words for her junior colleague piqued the interest of several fans as they wondered what Nancy did to deserve it

Nigerian actress Rita Dominic recently made headlines after she praised her junior colleague, Nancy Isime, on social media.

On her official X page, the veteran movie star tweeted about how Nancy Isime had a fantastic upbringing.

According to Rita Dominic, whoever raised the 33-year-old actress did a great job with it.

Nigerians react as Rita Dominic praises Nancy Isime.

Source: Instagram

She wrote:

“Whoever raised Nancy Isime did a fantastic job.. ❤️”

See her tweet below:

It is no news that Nancy Isime was raised by her father after losing her mother at the young age of five on April 28, 1996. The movie star and media personality dedicated a heartfelt post to her late mother 24 years after her death. In the Instagram post, Nancy recounted how her mum went on a trip and never came back.

In 2022, Nancy Isime also appreciated her father by building him a six-bedroom house and tastefully furnishing it. A video of the impressive property was posted online.

Nigerians react as Rita Dominic praises whoever raised Nancy Isime.

Source: Instagram

Reactions as Rita Dominic praises Nancy Isime

Rita Dominic’s praise of Nancy Isime drew the attention of many Nigerians, and the post went viral on social media. Many netizens wondered what the younger actress did to create such an impression on Rita Dominic:

Okenwa asked if Nancy Isime had given birth:

Zona World expressed their love for Nancy Isime:

Justina was pleased with the way Rita Dominic praised Nancy Isime:

Angela A. made it clear that Nancy Isime was raised by her father:

Read more comments from Instagram below:

Official_abfinnest said:

“Wetin happen I like hear the full gist?”

Meetnimie said:

“Nancy is an amazing woman Fr.”

Preshlenas said;

“Nancy is that girl for real 😍.”

Nma_fabriks said:

“She is beautiful in and out.”

Omoyeboriaifo said:

“She was born and brought up in Edo state raised in Edo state 👏👏👏👏🔥🔥🔥🔥.”

Megan_the_lary wrote:

“Nancy is a different breed of Benin,and she really did a good job for herself 👏.”

042_media commented:

“Na only man hard am for this life , everything else she get . And as she don get money and fame so genuine men go hard am see ... As e be for man naso e be for woman too.”

_tom_sin said:

“No dey give me half gist give me full gist make I know why my 3.2gb wey I buy 1k expire what really happened ????”

Nancy Isime unveils mansion on 33rd birthday

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Nancy Isime recently celebrated her 33rd birthday in style on December 17, 2024.

Nancy took things further by sharing the great news of her achievement with fans on her Instagram page. The actress revealed that she had bought a mansion.

The much-loved actress explained that on December 15, 2023, she received the keys and documents to her new property. Nancy, who chose to share the news a year after buying the house, recounted how she used to live with her family in an uncompleted building.

