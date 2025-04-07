Crossdresser Bobrisky has called out a man whom he claimed duped him of $990 in an online romance scam

The crossdresser shared his chat with the man while expressing shock and disappointment for falling victim to such a scheme

A new report has also shared an update on the alleged amount the man refunded to Bobrisky, stirring reactions online

Popular crossdresser and socialite Okuneye Idris Olanrewaju, better known as Bobrisky, recently trended online after he disclosed that he was duped in a romance scam.

Bobrisky, who revealed he lost $990 to the man in a social media post, expressed his disappointment over the incident.

According to the crossdresser, he never imagined himself being a victim of such a scheme.

Bobrisky disclosed that the man had been in contact with him for several months, claiming to be based in the United States before relocating to Canada.

Man who duped Bobrisky reportedly refunds him in naira.

Source: Instagram

According to screenshots of their chat shared by the crossdresser, the fraudster maintained constant communication, calling frequently and pretending to be genuinely interested in Bobrisky’s lifestyle.

Bobrisky disclosed that someone had reached out to him from the US for an advert and needed a CashApp to be able to make a deposit.

Since he knew the fraudster who supposedly lived in the US, he messaged him to send his CashApp details to receive the money on his behalf. Bob’s client paid $990 into Obiagu’s account.

However, upon receiving the money, the man blocked Bobrisky and vanished.

Sharing screenshots of his chat with the fraudster, Bobrisky wrote in the caption:

“I never thought in my life i will be a client to anybody dis guy came to my dm, and we got talking close to few months now. He cal me almost everyday he said he lived in USA but moved to Canada. Few weeks later someone in USA reach out for ads. She said she need a cashapp to pay her deposit and i asked dis guys talking to me he said he will give him his own. As soon as he got the money he block me immediately."

The screenshot of Bobrisky's post IS below:

Screenshot of Bobrisky's post calling out a man for scamming him of $990.

Source: Instagram

However, a gossip blog in a new update claimed the man had refunded N1 million to Bobrisky after being called out.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that singer Portable Zazu shared how adultery led him to Bobrisky's page as he thought the crossdresser was a woman.

Reactions as man dupes Bobrisky

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments as several netizens taunted the crossdresser. Read the comments below:

enjoyment_vee said:

"This fight na men fight he no concern me."

blessing90 wrote:

"My queen ke abi eye dey pain me??"

jayfukki said:

"The one weh Bob been Dey do people nko?"

alexchihairz commeted

"U mean 9,900 or just 990$? Bob na big guy na why him dey worry for 990?"

sheddyoflagos said:

"Bob finally has the taste of his own medicine? Karma is real."

a_90s.chicc said:

"Na 2 of them sabi, they be men, make they settle am themselves!"

