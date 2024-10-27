Ernestine Harvin Campbell biography: Meet Little Richard's wife

Little Richard, nicknamed The Architect of Rock and Roll, was an influential rock music artist from the 1950s to the 1970s. He won the hearts of many rock music lovers with timeless hits, such as Long Tall Sally, Tutti Frutti, Rip It Up, and Ready Teddy. While he enjoyed immense fame and lived a public life, many did not know about his wife. Who was Little Richard’s wife, Ernestine Harvin?

Ernestine Harvin and her ex-husband, Little Richard, share a moment (L). Singer Little Richard during a live performance (R). Photo: Michael Ochs, Sonia Moskowitz (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Not much was known about Ernestine Harvin until her relationship with American rockstar Little Richard came to the fore. Although married to a famous personality, she preferred a low-key lifestyle. She was in the rock music singer’s life for only a few years, a transformative period in his career.

Profile summary

Full name Ernestine Harvin Campbell Gender Female Date of birth 31 October 1935 Date of death 9 May 2010 Age 74 years old (as of the time of death) Zodiac sign Scorpio Place of birth Washington, D.C., United States Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Ex-partner Richard Wayne Penniman, McDonald Campbell Profession Secretary

Ernestine Harvin Campbell's bio

Ernestine Harvin, famous as Little Richard’s wife, was born and raised in Washington, D.C., United States. She only came into the limelight after her marriage to the renowned rock music singer but did not reveal the details about her family background. Therefore, information regarding her parents and siblings is unknown. Ernestine Harvin was an American national of African-American ethnicity.

What is Little Richard’s wife’s age? She was reportedly born on 31 October 1935 and passed away on 9 May 2010, aged 74 years. However, no information is available about her cause of death and burial place. As for her career, Ernestine Harvin worked as a secretary in Washington, D.C., United States.

Ernestine Harvin and Little Richard’s relationship

Five facts about Ernestine Harvin. Photo: Lester Cohen/Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

Ernestine Harvin and Little Richard first crossed paths in October 1957 at an evangelical rally they attended in California, United States. After approximately two years of knowing each other, the two exchanged marriage vows on 12 July 1959 in Califonia, United States.

They were a happily married couple for about five years until 1964, when they parted ways through a divorce. Harvin attributed the divorce to Little Richard’s celebrity status, which posed difficulties in her life, especially because she preferred a private lifestyle. The rockstar, on the other hand, alleged the marriage fell apart because of his neglect and sexuality.

From a young age, Richard had been grappling with his sexuality, as he preferred to identify with the female gender. This resulted in some consequences, including being sent away from home by his father.

While he believed that his sexuality contributed to his divorce, his ex-wife, Harvin, did not realise it because he was discreet about it. In a 1992 interview, The Architect of Rock and Roll disclosed that he was no longer gay, saying:

God gave me the victory. I am not gay now, but you know I was gay all of my life. I am one of the first gay people to come out, but God let me know that He made Adam be with Eve, not Steve.

Did Ernestine Harvin and Little Richard have a kid?

During their five years of marriage, the two had no biological children. However, Richard adopted a son, Danny Jones Penniman, in 1984. The rock singer adopted him after Danny's mother, Creola Jones, asked Little Richard to take him in following the kid's father's demise. In an interview, Danny revealed how growing up under Little Richard’s care was:

Parenting for him was: He would say something to you, and you had to figure it out. He would make statements like, ‘You control the money; don’t let the money control you.’ As a kid, you don’t really know what that means, but as life goes on, you figure it out.

What does Little Richard's son do? Before Little Richard’s demise, Danny accompanied him on most of his music tours and performances and doubled as his bodyguard. They lived and worked together in Tennessee until he died in May 2020.

Danny Jones and Little Richard reportedly worked together on a few projects, including the 1980 album Little Richard Meets Masayoshi Takanaka and the 1986 song Great Gosh A’Mighty. It is unknown what Danny Jones does for a living today, but there are unconfirmed reports that he followed in Richard’s footsteps as a singer and rapper under the stage name Danny Ray.

Did Little Richard ever marry?

Little Richard during At The Apollo Theatre 2006 Spring Gala and Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Apollo Theatre in New York City, New York, United States. Photo: Theo Wargo

Source: Getty Images

Rock music singer Little Richard was married only once to Ernestine Harvin in 1959. Before the marriage, he reportedly dated Audrey Robinson, a college student from Savannah, Georgia. During their dating period, Audrey allegedly turned down Richard’s marriage proposal.

Later, when they reconnected in the early 1960s, they could not continue with the relationship due to Richard’s struggles with substance abuse.

As for his ex-wife Ernestine Harvin, she found love and married Mcdonald Campbell on 23 March 1975. After her second marriage, she maintained a low profile.

FAQs

Who was Little Richard’s wife? She was a secretary from Washington, D.C., United States, reportedly born on 31 October 1935. How did Little Richard and Ernestine Harvin meet? Their romantic relationship began when they met at an evangelical rally in October 1957. Did Ernestine Campbell and Little Richard have children? The former couple did not have any biological children. How long were Little Richard and Ernestine Harvin married? Their marriage lasted approximately five years, between 1959 and 1964. Why did Little Richard and Ernestine Harvin divorce? While Harvin attributed the divorce to Richard’s celebrity status, which made life difficult for her, Richard claimed that his neglect and sexuality were the main reasons for parting ways. Who was Ernestine Harvin’s second husband? After ending her first marriage, she tied the knot with Mcdonald Campbell on 23 March 1975. When did Little Richard adopt a child? The rock music singer adopted his son, Danny Jones Penniman, in 1984. Is Ernestine Harvin still alive? She passed away on 9 May 2010. Her cause of death and final resting place are unknown.

Ernestine Harvin became known for her relationship with American rockstar Little Richard. The former couple were married for about five years until they parted ways in 1964. They had no children together, but Little Richard later adopted a son. She married Mcdonald Campbell in 1975 and passed away in May 2010.

