Shelly Tresvant's bio: Ralph Tresvant's wife behind the spotlight

Shelly Tresvant is an American celebrity ex-wife who rose to prominence in the early 1990s following her relationship with Ralph Tresvant, whom she married. Ralph is a renowned R&B singer and former lead singer of the R&B group New Edition. He is known for hits such as Sensitivity, All Mine, and Cool It Now.

Ralph Tresvant at the Congressional Black Caucus Conference (L). He is at the 38th Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony (R). Photo: Aaron J. Thornton, Arturo Holmes (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Shelly Tresvant is known as the mother of singer Ralph Tresvant’s first three kids. After her relationship with the singer, she left the spotlight, living a quiet life in Atlanta, Georgia. She later hit the headlines after rumours of her battling substance addiction emerged, but her son refuted the claims.

Profile summary

Full name Shelly Jean Tresvant Gender Female Date of birth October 1968 Age 55 years old (as of May 2024) Place of birth Georgia, United States Current residence Atlanta, Georgia, United States Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Relationship status Single Children 3

Shelly Tresvant's biography

Her full name is Shelly Jean Tresvant. She was reportedly born in October 1968 in Georgia, United States, and is 55 years old as of May 2024. Despite being a known personality, she has not revealed details about her family background, including her parents and siblings.

She is an American national of African-American ethnicity who currently resides in Atlanta, Georgia, United States.

How did Shelly Tresvant and Ralph Tresvant meet?

Five facts about Shelly Tresvant. Photo: @therealralphtresvant on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

Shelly Jean and the Stone Cold Love singer reportedly have known each other since childhood. They dated for several years, leading to their marriage in 1993. The former couple’s marriage was blessed with three children: Mariah, Na'Quelle Ladawn, and Ralph Tresvant Jr.

Is Ralph Tresvant and his wife still together?

Shelly Jean and singer Ralph parted ways in 1996, ending their three years of marriage. Shelly Jean allegedly accused her then-husband of having extra-marital affairs.

The divorce reportedly dealt Shelly a massive blow, leading her to depression and substance abuse. While responding to the claims in an interview with entertainment blog HSK, her only son, Ralph Tresvant Jr., dismissed the claims, saying:

Everybody is caught in their bad moment at some time. My mother had hers, and people need to let it go. My dad and mom broke up because the chemistry in their relationship died. My dad never cheated on my mom. My mother is doing well and living a private life in Atlanta.

Did Shelly Jean Tresvant’s ex-husband remarry?

Singer Ralph of New Edition performs onstage during the 2022 Essence Festival of Culture at the Louisiana Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. Photo: Bennett Raglin

Source: Getty Images

Shelly was married to her longtime boyfriend-turned-husband, Ralph Edward Tresvant, between 1993 and 1996. Ralph is an American singer, songwriter, and record producer. He gained fame as the lead singer of the New Edition music group and thrived as one of the best-selling solo R&B artists. He is best recognised for hit songs such as Stone Cold Love, If It Isn’t Love, Sensitivity, Can You Stand the Rain, and Is This the End.

Ralph reportedly revealed his relationship with Amber Serrano shortly after his divorce from Shelly Jean. The couple dated for a while before exchanging marriage vows on 18 September 2004. The couple, who have been married for approximately two decades, welcomed their son, Dakari, on 30 June 1999.

Dakari has reportedly followed in his father’s footsteps and is an up-and-coming singer and songwriter with a SoundCloud account.

Fast facts about Shelly Tresvant

What is Shelly Tresvant’s age? She was born in October 1968 and is 55 years old as of May 2024. What is Shelly Tresvant’s net worth? Details of her occupation and net worth are unknown. Who is Ralph Tresvant's ex-wife? The R&B singer-songwriter first married Shelly Jean before tying the knot with his current spouse. Where does Shelly Tresvant live now? She resides in Atlanta, Georgia, United States. Did Shelly Tresvant’s ex-husband remarry? The Boston, Massachusetts native singer married Amber Serrano on 18 September 2004, and they have a son born in 1999. How many children does Shelly Tresvant have? She shares three children with her ex-husband. Her kids are Mariah, Na'Quelle Ladawn, and Ralph Tresvant Jr. Why did Shelly Jean and Ralph Tresvant divorce? The former couple allegedly divorced due to infidelity allegations.

Shelly Tresvant is the first wife of the Sensitivity hitmaker Ralph Tresvant. The mother of the singer’s first three children has been out of the limelight since divorcing the singer in 1996. She battled substance abuse and recovered and is currently residing in Atlanta, Georgia, United States.

