Rhona Gemmell's bio: Where is late Robbie Coltrane's wife now?
Rhona Gemmel is a British sculptor, former beauty queen, and celebrity wife. She is well-recognised as the ex-wife of the late Robbie Coltrane, a renowned Scottish actor, author, and comedian. He is famous for portraying Rubeus Hagrid in Harry Potter. Rhona Gemmel and Robbie Coltrane were married for four years before they divorced in 2003. Where is she now?
Rhona Gimmel rose to prominence when she married Robbie Coltrane, one of the most famous comedians ever. He starred in popular films such as National Treasure and Effie Gray. Robbie Coltrane won several awards, such as Broadcasting Press Guilds and Evening Standard British Film Awards. He passed away on 14 October 2022.
Profile summary
|Real name
|Rhona Gemmell
|Gender
|Female
|Date of birth
|1970
|Age
|54 years old (as of 2024)
|Place of birth
|England, United Kingdom
|Current residence
|United Kingdom
|Nationality
|British
|Ethnicity
|White
|Religion
|Christianity
|Sexuality
|Straight
|Height in feet
|5'7''
|Height in centimetres
|170
|Weight in pounds
|123
|Weight in kilograms
|56
|Body measurements in inches
|37-28-41
|Body measurements in centimetres
|93-71-104
|Hair colour
|Brown
|Eye colour
|Brown
|Marital status
|Divorced
|Ex-spouse
|Robbie Coltrane
|Children
|2
|College
|Glasgow School of Art
|Profession
|Sculptor, former beauty queen
|Net worth
|$100,000
Rhona Gemmell's bio
She was reportedly born in 1970 in the United States of America. What is Rhona Gemmell’s age? She is 54 years old as of 2024. She is British and of white ethnicity. She attended Glasgow School of Art and earned her degree in Fine Art Sculpture.
Career
Robbie Coltrane's wife is a sculptor and a former beauty queen. She works as a pilates instructor. She began working as a pilates instructor in 1998. She has trained as an instructor with Body Control and Gordon Thomson. She is a supervising teacher for Body Control Pilates and a reformer student. She teaches for the National Theatre of Scotland and runs the studio on Otago St.
She became famous after her marriage to Robbie Coltrane. The renowned actor rose to fame following his role as Rubeus Hagrid in Harry Potter. He bagged awards such as CableACE and Evening Standard British Film Awards.
What is Rhona Gemmell’s net worth?
Her net worth is alleged to be $ 100,000. According to Celebrity Networth, her ex-husband, Robbie Coltrane, had an estimated net worth of $4 million.
Marital life
She married the late Robbie Coltrane, a renowned author, actor and comedian. The two met in the 1980s when Rhona Gemmell was a Glasgow School of Art student. They got married in 1999. Their marriage lasted four years before they split up in 2003.
Robbie Coltrane’s children
The couple had two children before their marriage ended. They had a son and a daughter, Spencer McMillan and Alice McMillan. Their son Spencer was born in 1992, and Alice was born in 1998.
Rhona Gemmell’s height and weight
How tall is Rhona Gemmell? The British sculptor is 5 feet 7 inches or 170 centimetres tall. She weighs around 56 kilograms or 123 pounds. Her body measurements are approximately 37-28-41 inches or 93-71-104 centimetres.
FAQs
- Who is Rhona Gemmel? She is a British sculptor and former model famous as Robbie Coltrane's ex-wife.
- Where is Rhona Gemmell from? She hails from England, United Kingdom.
- For how long were Rhona Gemmel and Robbie Coltrane married? The ex-couple were together for around four years (1999–2003).
- How old is Rhona Gemmell? She was reportedly born in 1970; therefore, she is around 54 years old as of 2024.
- What is Rhona Gemmell's nationality? She is British.
- Who are Rhona Gemmell and Robbie Coltrane's children? Their children are Spencer and Alice.
Rhona Gemmell is a British sculptor and former beauty queen. She is well-known as Robbie Coltrane's ex-wife. She was married to the famous actor in 1999 until 2003. They had a son and a daughter, Alice and Spencer.
