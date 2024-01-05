Rhona Gemmell's bio: Where is late Robbie Coltrane's wife now?

Rhona Gemmel is a British sculptor, former beauty queen, and celebrity wife. She is well-recognised as the ex-wife of the late Robbie Coltrane, a renowned Scottish actor, author, and comedian. He is famous for portraying Rubeus Hagrid in Harry Potter. Rhona Gemmel and Robbie Coltrane were married for four years before they divorced in 2003. Where is she now?

Actor Robbie Coltrane (L) and partner Rhona Gemmell during The BAFTA Awards at the London Palladium, April 24, 1995 in London, England. Photo: Dave Benett (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Rhona Gimmel rose to prominence when she married Robbie Coltrane, one of the most famous comedians ever. He starred in popular films such as National Treasure and Effie Gray. Robbie Coltrane won several awards, such as Broadcasting Press Guilds and Evening Standard British Film Awards. He passed away on 14 October 2022.

Profile summary

Real name Rhona Gemmell Gender Female Date of birth 1970 Age 54 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth England, United Kingdom Current residence United Kingdom Nationality British Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'7'' Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 123 Weight in kilograms 56 Body measurements in inches 37-28-41 Body measurements in centimetres 93-71-104 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Marital status Divorced Ex-spouse Robbie Coltrane Children 2 College Glasgow School of Art Profession Sculptor, former beauty queen Net worth $100,000

Rhona Gemmell's bio

She was reportedly born in 1970 in the United States of America. What is Rhona Gemmell’s age? She is 54 years old as of 2024. She is British and of white ethnicity. She attended Glasgow School of Art and earned her degree in Fine Art Sculpture.

Career

Actor Robbie Coltrane with wife Rhona Gemmell at the UK Film Premiere of 'Harry Potter And The Philosopher's Stone', held at the Odeon, Leicester Square. Photo: Dave Benett (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Robbie Coltrane's wife is a sculptor and a former beauty queen. She works as a pilates instructor. She began working as a pilates instructor in 1998. She has trained as an instructor with Body Control and Gordon Thomson. She is a supervising teacher for Body Control Pilates and a reformer student. She teaches for the National Theatre of Scotland and runs the studio on Otago St.

She became famous after her marriage to Robbie Coltrane. The renowned actor rose to fame following his role as Rubeus Hagrid in Harry Potter. He bagged awards such as CableACE and Evening Standard British Film Awards.

What is Rhona Gemmell’s net worth?

Her net worth is alleged to be $ 100,000. According to Celebrity Networth, her ex-husband, Robbie Coltrane, had an estimated net worth of $4 million.

Marital life

Robbie Coltrane attends the premiere of "Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows Part 2" at Trafalgar Square. Photo: Rune Hellestad (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

She married the late Robbie Coltrane, a renowned author, actor and comedian. The two met in the 1980s when Rhona Gemmell was a Glasgow School of Art student. They got married in 1999. Their marriage lasted four years before they split up in 2003.

Robbie Coltrane’s children

The couple had two children before their marriage ended. They had a son and a daughter, Spencer McMillan and Alice McMillan. Their son Spencer was born in 1992, and Alice was born in 1998.

Rhona Gemmell’s height and weight

How tall is Rhona Gemmell? The British sculptor is 5 feet 7 inches or 170 centimetres tall. She weighs around 56 kilograms or 123 pounds. Her body measurements are approximately 37-28-41 inches or 93-71-104 centimetres.

FAQs

Who is Rhona Gemmel? She is a British sculptor and former model famous as Robbie Coltrane's ex-wife. Where is Rhona Gemmell from? She hails from England, United Kingdom. For how long were Rhona Gemmel and Robbie Coltrane married? The ex-couple were together for around four years (1999–2003). How old is Rhona Gemmell? She was reportedly born in 1970; therefore, she is around 54 years old as of 2024. What is Rhona Gemmell's nationality? She is British. Who are Rhona Gemmell and Robbie Coltrane's children? Their children are Spencer and Alice.

Rhona Gemmell is a British sculptor and former beauty queen. She is well-known as Robbie Coltrane's ex-wife. She was married to the famous actor in 1999 until 2003. They had a son and a daughter, Alice and Spencer.

