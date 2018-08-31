Peter Obi's biography and career: his rise to fame revealed

Peter Gregory Obi is among the most popular Nigerian businesspeople and politicians. He rose to prominence during his first term as governor of Anambra State from March to November 2006. He was then elected governor for a second term and, in May 2022, became the Labour Party nominee for the country's presidency in the 2023 presidential election. What else is there to know about the illustrious political figure?

People's Democratic Party (PDP) vice-president candidate Peter Obi attends a rally at Tafawa Balewa square. Photo: Cristina Aldehuela

Source: Getty Images

Peter has had quite an eventful career in Nigeria's politics. This has been marked by remarkable victories, impeachment proceedings, a lost vice-presidential bid, and a controversial governorship. Here is a quick look at his life's details.

Profile summary

Full name Peter Gregory Obi Gender Male Date of birth July 19 1961 Age 61 years (as of 2023) Zodiac Cancer Place of birth Onitsha, Anambra State, Nigeria Current residence Onitsha, Anambra State, Nigeria Nationality Nigerian Ethnicity Black Religion Christian Sexuality Straight Height in feet and inches 5'11" Height in centimetres 181 Weight in pounds 179 Weight in kilograms 81 Eye colour Brown Hair colour Black Marital status Married Wife Margaret Brownson Usen Children 2 Parents Josphat and Agnes Obi Siblings 4 Occupation Businessman, politician Net worth $10 million

Peter Obi's bio

How old is Peter Obi? The renowned politician was born on July 19 1961. This makes him 61 years old as of 2022. Peter Obi's parents are Josphat Obi and Agnes Obi. Peter was popularly known as 'Okwute' among his friends, a nickname that loosely translates to 'rock.'

Where is Peter Obi from? He hails from Onitsha, Anambra State, Nigeria.

Education

The incumbent governor-elect of Anambra State Peter Obi speaks on the result of gubernatorial election held in the state. Photo: Pius Utomi Ekpei

Source: Getty Images

Obi attended Christ the King College in Onitsha before joining the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, where he received a Bachelor of Philosophy degree. His passion for education saw him enrol and graduate from numerous other prestigious institutions across the world. These include Cambria University in the United Kingdom, Kellogg Graduate School of Management, Columbia Business School, London School of Economics, and the Harvard Business School in Boston, Massachusetts.

Peter Obi's career

The famous Nigerian began his career as a trader, following in his father's footsteps. He then joined the banking sector for a few years and held various roles in a few high-profile banking and other financial institutions.

Some of the companies Obi worked for include Fidelity Bank, Card Center Ltd, Corp Ltd, Chums Nigeria, Paymaster Nigeria, Future View Securities, and Guardian Express Mortgage Bank Limited.

Political career

Peter's political career began in 2003 when he ran for the Anambra governorship on an All-Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) ticket. His opponent at the time, Chris Nige, won the contest after vying on a People's Democratic Party (PDP). The election was marred by some controversy that resulted in Peter contesting the outcome in court.

Three years later, Peter won the electoral case and was inaugurated as the Anambra State governor on March 17, 2006. Still, his victory was short-lived, as the state's house of assembly impeached him seven months after his inauguration.

His deputy Virginia Etiba took over as the state's governor, making her the first female governor in Nigeria. A few months after his impeachment, the Court of Appeal reinstated Peter as the Anambra governor.

After a rough first term as governor, Obi vied again in 2010, this time triumphing over his opponent, Professor Charles Chukwuma Soludo, who is a former CBN governor. In 2018, Peter was picked as a running mate by the then-presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar. The two lost the elections to the current Nigerian president.

2023 presidential candidacy

In March 2022, Peter declared his intention to vie for the country's presidency under the People's Democratic Party ticket. A few weeks later, he defected from the party and decided to run on the Labour Party ticket. He cited widespread corruption in his former party coupled with the existence of a clique that was against his candidature.

His business background and non-affiliation with any of the country's major parties have resulted in comparisons with France's Emmanuel Macron.

Who is Peter Obi's running mate?

Incumbent governor of Anambra State Peter Obi speaks to the press regarding the non availability of electoral materials in some polling stations in Agulu district. Photo: Pius Utomi Ekpei

Source: Getty Images

When Obi launched his presidential bid, he chose Doyin Okupe as a temporary running mate until a substantive candidate could be found. There were rumours that Senator Shehu Sani of Kaduna State would be given the running mate mantle.

Who is Peter Obi's vice president? In July 2022, Obi announced that he had chosen Senator Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed as his running mate. When making the announcement, Obi heaped praise on Senator Yusuf, describing him as a man of integrity and hoping he would be the country's next vice president. Here is an excerpt of Obi's speech.

This is our right to secure, unite and make Nigeria productive. And you cannot do that without having people who have similar visions and ideas and are prepared for the task. So, I have the honour today to present to you, God willing, Nigeria's next vice president in the person of Senator Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed.

Peter Obi's manifesto

Peter Obi launched his presidential campaign manifesto on December 5 2022. The 72-page document highlighted his overall vision for the country and the points he would focus on if he won the presidency. Here is a quick look at the manifesto's seven focus areas.

Take Nigeria into the 4th Industrial Revolution through the application of scientific and technological innovations to create a digital economy.

Institute effective legal and institutional reforms to entrench the rule of law, aggressively fight corruption, reduce the cost of governance, and establish an honest and efficient civil service.

Enhance the human capital of Nigerian youths for productivity and global competitiveness through investment in world-class scholarship and research, quality healthcare, and entrepreneurship education.

End banditry and insurgency

Conduct an afro-centric diplomacy that protects the rights of Nigerian citizens abroad and advances the economic interests of Nigerians and Nigerian businesses in a changing world.

Change Nigeria from a consumption economy to a production-centred economy.

Build expansive and world-class infrastructure for efficient power supply, rail, road, air transportation, and pipeline networks.

Peter Obi's net worth

According to Clacified, the renowned politician's net worth is $10 million. This wealth has primarily come from his numerous business ventures. However, this is not an official net worth figure.

Peter Obi's companies

Peter's life as a businessman and high-ranking politician has seen him play significant roles in various companies across Nigeria. He currently owns companies that have long-standing franchise agreements with various multinational companies, including Heinz, Ovaltine, and South African Breweries.

The politician also owns a supermarket chain with branches in Abuja, Lagos, and Anambra. Besides ownership, Obi has also held top positions in numerous other companies, including the Nigerian Security and Exchange Commission (SEC), the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG), and Fidelity Bank.

Who is Peter Obi's wife?

The Presidential Candidate of Labour Party (LP) Peter Obi reacts during the National Anthem, during the signing of the 1st National Peace Accord. Photo: Olukayode Jaiyeola

Source: Getty Images

The politician is married to Margaret Brownson Usen. The two got married more than 30 years ago in a low-key wedding ceremony in London. They are blessed with two children, namely Gabriella Nwamaka Frances Obi and Gregory Peter Oseloka Obi.

Peter and his wife were introduced by a mutual friend and quickly became close friends. Their wedding ceremony only had 40 people in attendance. Peter Obi's daughter, Gabriella, recently got married in a lavish ceremony held at the Golden Tulip Hotel in Agulu, Anambra.

Their secondborn, Gregory, is two years younger than Gabriella. He is a graduate of Philosophy from Bristol University, England.

Peter Obi is undoubtedly one of the most popular figures in the Nigerian political space right now. His two-term governorship and ongoing presidential bid have cast him fully into the limelight.

