Rahama Sadau’s family: Meet the actress' father and siblings

Rahama Sadau is a Nigerian actress, filmmaker, singer, and entrepreneur. She is widely recognised for her work in the Kannywood and Nollywood film industries. She has appeared in numerous films and shows, such as Up North, MTV Shuga, and If I Am President. Raham has been in the limelight for many years, and most of her fans want to know more about her personal life. Discover who Rahama Sadau’s family are in this article.

Rahama Sadau began her acting career in Kannywood in 2013 and quickly rose to fame with her debut in the movie Gani Ga Wane. She has won various awards and accolades, including Best Actress at the City People Entertainment Awards and Best African Actress at the African Voice Awards in London. She is also an entrepreneur and owns various businesses in Nigeria, including a beauty space called Sadau Beauty.

Who are Rahama Sadau’s family?

Rahama's family consists of her father, mother, and four siblings. They have played an important role in supporting her career in the entertainment industry. Below are some details about them.

Rahama Sadau’s father

The actress' father is Alhaji Ibrahim Sadau, a popular Hausa businessman. The name of her mother is not available in the public domain, but she is originally from Gombe State.

During an interview with Premium Times, Raham candidly narrated how it was hard for her parents to accept her decision to become an actress. Her patience paid off, and her parents have since been her biggest fans and supporters. She said:

My mummy still watches my show daily and is very proud. I don’t know if it’s safe to say this, but the first production that my mummy watched was the SuperStory TV Drama Series titled The Other Side, which began airing on 26 January 2016.

She continued:

She called me and said, I’m watching your show, but that was her first time watching my movie. So I think I’ve gotten that acceptance—and sometimes, as much as your parents want to be proud of you and want to want to be proud of you and want to, like, you know, support you, there is a whole society that is after you, but my parents are so proud of me.

Rahama Sadau’s siblings

The Nigerian actress grew up alongside four siblings: three sisters, Zainabu, Fatima, and Aisha Sadau, and a brother, Haruna. The siblings were raised in a Muslim household in Kaduna. Rahama often shares moments with them on social media, indicating a close-knit family bond.

Aisha is a makeup artist, Fatima Sadau is a fashion model, and Zainab is a restaurateur. Like Rahama, the sisters are also involved in the television industry, though not as prominently as Rahama herself. They have a reality show called Sadau Sisters, which follows their lives, careers and family dynamics. The show premiered on Showmax on 12 February 2024 with new episodes dropping weekly.

These sisters decide to move in together, navigating the intricacies of sisterhood and dealing with family traumas. In the same interview with Premium Times, the actress commended her sisters for their self-awareness and comfort level on the Sadau Sister reality TV show. She noted:

It’s not a movie or a series. I wake up every day as the producer. Then, the artiste is playing by myself for the first time. And I’ll have to wake up as the producer without any script to work on. It is the most challenging journey I’ve ever embarked on as a producer and actress.

She continued:

But I am so proud of the show because I couldn’t believe my sister’s performances and how comfortable they were. Especially since they’re private, they’re incredibly comfortable with each other, which is impressive. I’m particularly proud of the show because of its structure.

Rahama Sadau’s brother, Haruna Sadau, is also known, though he leads a low-key lifestyle as compared to his sisters.

