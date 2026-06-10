Many countries worldwide have already declared a work-free holiday to commemorate the Islamic New Year of 1448 AH

Public institutions workers in many countries will take the day off in observance of the historic Islamic day

Countries that have declared the holiday are predominantly Asian and a North African nation

Several countries have announced public holidays to mark the Islamic New Year, giving millions of workers and public servants time off to observe one of the most important dates in the Muslim calendar.

The Hijri New Year marks the beginning of the Islamic lunar calendar and commemorates the migration of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) from Mecca to Medina, an event known as the Hijrah.

UAE declares June 15 public holiday for Islamic New Year, giving workers a three-day weekend. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

While the occasion is generally observed through prayer and reflection rather than large public festivities, governments across the Muslim world traditionally recognise it as an official holiday.

This year's observance will usher in the year 1448 AH, with authorities in a number of countries already confirming holiday arrangements for public sector employees and, in some cases, private sector workers.

Which countries declared Islamic New Year holidays?

1. United Arab Emirates

The United Arab Emirates has declared Monday, June 15, 2026, a public holiday for both public and private sector employees, per Gulf News.

Federal authorities confirmed that work will resume on Tuesday, June 16, giving many residents a three-day weekend as the holiday falls immediately after the regular Saturday and Sunday break.

Dubai's government also separately announced that all government departments and institutions in the emirate would observe the holiday.

Families prepare for Hijra celebrations as the holiday period approaches. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

2. Oman

Oman has approved Thursday, June 18, 2026, as a public holiday for public sector workers.

The date falls just before the country's weekend, creating a three-day break for government employees. The holiday forms part of the official public holiday calendar approved by Oman's Council of Ministers.

3. Egypt

Egypt has designated Thursday, June 18, 2026, as a public holiday to mark the beginning of the new Hijri year.

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly approved the holiday for ministries, government agencies and public institutions. Authorities indicated that official examinations scheduled for the period would continue as planned.

Egypt's Dar Al-Iftaa is expected to conduct the traditional crescent moon sighting to confirm the start of Muharram, the first month of the Islamic calendar.

More countries may follow

Additional announcements are expected from several Muslim-majority nations as moon sighting committees and religious authorities confirm the commencement of the new Islamic year.

Public holiday dates can vary from country to country because the Islamic calendar is based on lunar observations. Governments often wait for official moon sighting confirmations before issuing final declarations.

UAE releases Eid Al-Fitr holiday schedule

Earlier this year, Legit.ng reported that Authorities in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) had announced the official Eid Al-Fitr holidays for public and private sector employees in 2026, setting out dates that depend on the length of the holy month of Ramadan.

The UAE Federal Authority for Government Human Resources and the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation confirmed that federal government employees observed the Eid holiday from Thursday, March 19, through Sunday, March 22, 2026.

Source: Legit.ng