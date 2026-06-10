Islamic New Year: List of Countries That Have Declared Public Holidays
- Many countries worldwide have already declared a work-free holiday to commemorate the Islamic New Year of 1448 AH
- Public institutions workers in many countries will take the day off in observance of the historic Islamic day
- Countries that have declared the holiday are predominantly Asian and a North African nation
Several countries have announced public holidays to mark the Islamic New Year, giving millions of workers and public servants time off to observe one of the most important dates in the Muslim calendar.
The Hijri New Year marks the beginning of the Islamic lunar calendar and commemorates the migration of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) from Mecca to Medina, an event known as the Hijrah.
While the occasion is generally observed through prayer and reflection rather than large public festivities, governments across the Muslim world traditionally recognise it as an official holiday.
This year's observance will usher in the year 1448 AH, with authorities in a number of countries already confirming holiday arrangements for public sector employees and, in some cases, private sector workers.
Which countries declared Islamic New Year holidays?
1. United Arab Emirates
The United Arab Emirates has declared Monday, June 15, 2026, a public holiday for both public and private sector employees, per Gulf News.
Federal authorities confirmed that work will resume on Tuesday, June 16, giving many residents a three-day weekend as the holiday falls immediately after the regular Saturday and Sunday break.
Dubai's government also separately announced that all government departments and institutions in the emirate would observe the holiday.
2. Oman
Oman has approved Thursday, June 18, 2026, as a public holiday for public sector workers.
The date falls just before the country's weekend, creating a three-day break for government employees. The holiday forms part of the official public holiday calendar approved by Oman's Council of Ministers.
3. Egypt
Egypt has designated Thursday, June 18, 2026, as a public holiday to mark the beginning of the new Hijri year.
Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly approved the holiday for ministries, government agencies and public institutions. Authorities indicated that official examinations scheduled for the period would continue as planned.
Egypt's Dar Al-Iftaa is expected to conduct the traditional crescent moon sighting to confirm the start of Muharram, the first month of the Islamic calendar.
More countries may follow
Additional announcements are expected from several Muslim-majority nations as moon sighting committees and religious authorities confirm the commencement of the new Islamic year.
Public holiday dates can vary from country to country because the Islamic calendar is based on lunar observations. Governments often wait for official moon sighting confirmations before issuing final declarations.
UAE releases Eid Al-Fitr holiday schedule
Earlier this year, Legit.ng reported that Authorities in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) had announced the official Eid Al-Fitr holidays for public and private sector employees in 2026, setting out dates that depend on the length of the holy month of Ramadan.
The UAE Federal Authority for Government Human Resources and the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation confirmed that federal government employees observed the Eid holiday from Thursday, March 19, through Sunday, March 22, 2026.
Source: Legit.ng
Ibrahim Sofiyullaha (Editorial Assistant) Ibrahim Sofiyullaha is a graduate of First Technical University, Ibadan. He was the founder and pioneer Editor-in-Chief of a fast-rising campus journalism outfit at his university. Ibrahim is a coauthor of the book Julie, or Sylvia, written in collaboration with two prominent Western authors. He was ranked as the 9th best young writer in Africa by the International Sports Press Association. Ibrahim has contributed insightful articles for major platforms, including Sportskeeda in the UK and Motherly in the United States. Email: ibrahim.sofiyullaha@corp.legit.ng