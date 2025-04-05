A tech firm has unveiled a smart kitchen app designed to improve cooking, manage gas usage, and support Nigeria’s food and gas industries

The app offers features like a gas countdown timer, cooking recipes, and real-time updates, helping users save time, money, and energy

As part of SMEFUNDS, Kike Technologies aims to reach 100 million Nigerian families in five years, creating one million jobs

Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering Energy, MSMEs, Technology, Tech, Banking and the Economy.

Kike Technologies has launched a new kitchen app called "Kike AI" to help improve Nigeria’s food and gas sectors. The goal is to create one million jobs across the country.

Kike AI is a smart app that makes cooking easier for everyone, no matter their skill level. It helps users save time, money, and energy when making meals.

SMEFUNDS, Kike Technologies Launch Kitchen App Targeted at 1 Million Jobs in Gas, Food Industry

Source: UGC

Kike Technologies is a branch of SMEFUNDS, a social enterprise that supports eco-friendly and ethical businesses. SMEFUNDS works to help low-income families and tackle global problems such as poverty, climate change, and the need for better energy use.

The company has big plans and hopes to reach 100 million families in Nigeria over the next five years.

Kike AI kitchen app for innovation

During a press briefing in Lagos, the company’s CEO, Femi Oye, explained how the app could improve gas distribution, make life easier for users, and boost the economy.

The app is expected to create many jobs, especially in delivery, logistics, gas sales, and the food industry.

Oye said:

"We expect significant job growth as the app gains traction, positively affecting gas stations and food businesses. This app represents a mutually beneficial solution, fostering economic development and creating essential employment."

As Kike AI gets ready to launch across the country, the company is focusing on how it can create jobs and bring big changes to the food and gas industries.

Oye said the app has the ability to create many types of jobs, especially in delivery and logistics, since it makes gas refill deliveries easier and more efficient.

He said:

"We envision a massive expansion in the app's reach leading to increased employment in gas stations and food businesses. We believe 'Kike Ai' can transform the food and gas industries, fostering a mutually beneficial scenario that stimulates economic growth and generates essential employment opportunities.”

Kike AI to solve gas consumption, distribution

One of the main features of Kike AI is its gas countdown timer, which lets users know when their gas is almost finished. This is especially helpful for busy families who want to avoid running out of gas while cooking.

Oye explained that Kike AI helps solve a common problem in homes—running out of cooking gas unexpectedly. The app uses smart technology and data to predict when the gas will run low, so users can order a refill before it finishes.

With gas prices rising and putting pressure on family budgets, Kike AI also helps people use gas more wisely and cook more safely. It allows gas sellers to better plan and meet customer needs by knowing when gas will likely run out.

Oye encouraged businesses in the food and gas sectors to get ready for this big change, saying it will improve operations and create many new job opportunities.

Kike AI offers cooking recipes

Besides the gas timer, Kike AI also includes a variety of cooking recipes that are easy to follow. These recipes work for both beginners and skilled cooks and can be adjusted to fit different diets.

He also highlighted how the app gives live updates, collects user feedback, and shows quality ratings—features that are useful for both home users and businesses.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng