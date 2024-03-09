Kaari Jaidyn Morant: Learn more about Ja Morant's daughter

Kaari Jaidyn Morant is an American celebrity kid. She is famous as the daughter of American basketball player Ja Morant. The Memphis Grizzlies drafted him second overall during the 2019 NBA draft, and he won the 2020 NBA Rookie of the Year award. He has bagged other awards such as Lute Olson, NBA Most Improved Player, and Bob Cousy awards.

Kaari Jaidyn Morant was born in Memphis, Tennessee, United States of America. She has gained tremendous fame as Ja Morant's daughter. In 2022, she captured the hearts of many when she was seen dancing with her father's teammates after he recorded a 6th career triple-double. She is Ja Morant's daughter with his ex-girlfriend, KK Dixon.

Full name Kaari Jaidyn Morant Gender Female Date of birth 7 August 2019 Age 4 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth Memphis, Tennessee, United States of America Current residence Memphis, Tennessee, United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Mother KK Dixon Father Ja Morant

Kaari Jaidyn Morant's biography

She was born on 7 August 2019 in Memphis, Tennessee, United States of America. Ja Morant's daughter’s name, Kaari, is a moniker of Nordic origin, which means a "rare excellence, precious stone." Her father is a famous American basketball player, and her grandfather, Tee Morant, is a former basketball player and entrepreneur.

Kaari Jaidyn was born two months earlier and had to spend weeks in the hospital with her mother. Her parents announced her birth on 17 September 2019. She is American, and her ethnicity is African-American.

How old is Ja Morant's kid?

Kaari Jaidyn Morant’s age is 4 years as of 2024. She celebrates her birthday on the 7th of August. Her zodiac sign is Pisces. On 7 August 2020, her father dedicated his first NBA Bubble win to her on her birthday. In an interview, he said how difficult it was for him to miss his daughter's first birthday, but he hoped she would be thankful for the gift he gave her.

I woke up and wasn't in a good mood at all. I talked with my parents. I told them it was probably one of the toughest days of my life, not being there at my daughter's first birthday party. It is kind of tough, but then… the gift I gave her today was way, so probably she is thankful for that and all the gifts she has back at the house.

Kaari Jaidyn Morant’s mom

Her mother is KK Dixon, a famous entrepreneur and author. She was born on 31 August 1999 in Arkansas, United States of America. She attended Fisk University and played basketball and volleyball during college. She is the founder and chief executive officer of Dixon Brands LLC.

She is the author of Kaari & Kree's Ultimate Coloring & Activity Book. She published the book on 10 January 2023. It is an interactive colouring book that takes children into the adventures of two curious astronauts, Kaari and Kree.

Why is Kaari Jaidyn Morant famous?

She is famous as the daughter of the renowned basketball player Ja Morant. She is always present when her father is celebrating his wins. On 7 December 2022, she warmed the hearts of NBA fans when she danced with the Memphis Grizzlies players during the 2022/23 season when her father recorded his sixth career triple-double.

Kaari Jaidyn Morant’s net worth

Kaari is a toddler with no career and ambassadorial deals like some celebrity kids. According to Celebrity Net Worth, her father, Ja Morant's net worth is alleged to be $50 million. He generates his wealth from his career as a basketball player. Ja Morant also earns from endorsement deals with major brands such as Nike, Hulu, and Beats.

Is Ja Morant married?

The basketball player is not married. However, he was in a relationship with Kadre Dixon, famous as KK Dixon. She is the mother of his daughter Kaari Jaidyn. She is an American author and entrepreneur.

The two started dating in 2017 when they were still in college. Their relationship surfaced in 2018. However, in 2019, they separated. Despite their break up, the two are always there for their daughter and act as a team in raising her.

FAQs

Who is Kaari Jaidyn Morant? She is a celebrity kid famous as the daughter of the NBA's Memphis Grizzlies basketball player, Ja Morant. Where is Kaari Jaidyn Morant from? She hails from Memphis, Tennessee, United States of America. How many kids does KK Dixon have? She has one daughter, Kaari Jaidyn Morant, with her ex-boyfriend, Ja Morant. What is Ja Morant’s daughter, Kaari Jaidyn Morant’s age? She is 4 years old as of 2024. When is Kaari Jaidyn Morant’s birthday? She celebrates her birthday on the 7th of August. Who is Ja Morant’s wife? The NBA player is not married and has never tied the knot before.

Kaari Jaidyn Morant came into the spotlight as Ja Morant's daughter. She was born on 7 August 2019. Her mother, KK Dixon, is an entrepreneur and author. Her parents broke up in 2019 but still teamed up to raise their daughter.

