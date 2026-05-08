The Minister-designate for Power, Joseph Olasunkanmi Tegbe, had denied reports claiming he promised to fix Nigeria’s electricity grid within three months

Spokesperson Adeola Adelabu had said the remarks were misrepresented, insisting Tegbe made no such commitment during his Senate screening

Tegbe had explained that power sector reforms were still under review, with initial stabilisation expected within 100 days and broader reforms within one year

FCT, Abuja - The Minister-designate for Power, Joseph Olasunkanmi Tegbe, has dismissed reports suggesting that he pledged to fix Nigeria’s electricity grid within three months.

His clarification follows widespread media interpretations of comments made during his Senate screening on Wednesday, May 6.

New Minister of Power Clears Air Over Fixing Nigeria's Power in 3 Months

Source: UGC

Spokesperson says remarks were misrepresented

Tegbe, through his spokesperson Adeola Adelabu, said the reports circulating in the media distorted what he actually said before lawmakers, Leadership reported.

“Our attention has been drawn to inaccurate media reports alleging that the Honourable Minister-designate, Joseph Olasunkanmi Tegbe, promised to fix Nigeria’s power grid within three months.

“This claim is a clear misrepresentation of his remarks. At his Senate screening on May 6, 2026, Mr Tegbe made no such commitment,” it added.

Reform timeline still under review

According to the clarification, Tegbe told senators that timelines for reforms in the power sector were still being developed and would depend on ongoing assessments and consultations.

He explained that initial stabilisation efforts could begin within his first 100 days in office, while broader reforms were expected to take up to one year.

Focus on grid stability and sector reforms

The statement outlined that planned interventions would target key challenges in the sector, including gas supply constraints, metering expansion and improving overall sector performance, Punch reported.

“My promise to this chamber is that Nigerians will see visible improvement in the sector,” Tegbe was quoted as saying during his screening.

Tegbe also pledged to stabilise the national grid, modernise electricity infrastructure and strengthen accountability across the power value chain.

He reportedly assured lawmakers that reforms would balance affordability for vulnerable consumers with sustainability and investor confidence in the sector.

Presidency appointment follows cabinet reshuffle

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu recently nominated Tegbe as Minister of Power following a cabinet reshuffle that saw Adebayo Adelabu exit the ministry.

The engineer and public policy expert had told the Senate screening that his priority areas would include grid stability, metering expansion and addressing long-standing infrastructure deficits in the power sector.

Aliko Dangote unveils 20,000MW power project

Previously, Legit.ng reported that Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote, has unveiled plans for a massive 20,000-megawatt power project, marking what could become one of the most ambitious private-sector energy investments in Nigeria’s history.

The billionaire businessman disclosed the plan during an interview with Makhtar Diop, Managing Director of the International Finance Corporation (IFC), signalling a major expansion of his business empire beyond cement, oil refining, fertiliser, and petrochemicals.

Source: Legit.ng