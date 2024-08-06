Diana Ditka's biography: All you need to know about Mike Ditka's wife

Diana Ditka is a former model, businessperson and celebrity wife from the United States of America. She is widely known for being Mike Ditka's wife. Her husband is a retired American football player, coach, and television commentator. Even though she is married to a former NFL player, Dianay has managed to keep a low profile prompting many to ask endless questions about her.

Diana and Mike Ditka on a bicycle (L). Mike Ditka with his wife Diana in Lake Tahoe (R). Photo: @AnneHandler, @FabWags on X (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Mike Ditka’s wife, Diana Ditka, shot into the limelight following her romantic relationship with the former NFL player. Diana and Mike have been married for over four decades since 8 July 1977. The pair currently resides in Naples, Florida, United States.

Profile summary

Full name Diana Trantham Ditka Gender Female Date of birth 13 August 1943 Age 81 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac Leo Place of birth United States Current residence Naples, Florida, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Sexuality Straight Religion Christianity Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Brown Marital status Married Husband Mike Ditka Profession Former model, businessperson

Diana Ditka’s biography

The celebrity wife was born in the United States of America, but currently resides in Naples, Florida, United States. She is an American national of white ethnicity.

What is Diana Ditka’s age?

As of 2024, the American businessperson Diana Ditka is 81 years old. She was born on August 13, 1943, and her zodiac sign is Leo.

Why is Diana Ditka famous?

Diana Trantham gained prominence as Mike Ditka’s wife. She is a private person who has managed to keep her personal life away from the limelight. However, she sometimes appears alongside her husband in public events. Ditka is reportedly a businessperson.

Diana’s husband is a former American football player, coach, and television commentator. He played for various NFL teams, including the Chicago Bears, the Philadelphia Eagles and the Dallas Cowboys. As a coach, he is best known for leading the Chicago Bears to a Super Bowl XX victory in 1986.

Where did Mie meet his wife?

Mike Ditka at the Jacksonville Convention Center on 2 February 2005. Photo: Al Messerschmidt

Source: Getty Images

Mike first met Diana in 1972 at his Sports Page restaurant in Dallas. They dated for some years and eventually married on 8 July 1977.

Before his marriage to Diana, Mike was married to Margery. The former partners tied the knot on 28 January 1961 and divorced on 21 September 1973. They had four children: Mike, born in 1961; Mark, born in 1962; Megan, born in 1964; and Matt, born in 1966.

FAQs

Who is Mike Ditka's wife? She is called Diana Ditka, an American businessperson. Where is Diana Ditka from? She was born in the United States. How old is Diana Ditka? The celebrity wife is 81 years old as of 2024, having been born on 13 August 1943. How long have Diana and Mike been together? The couple has been married for four decades. They tied the knot in 1977. Where does Diana Ditka live now? The businessperson currently resides with her husband in Naples, Florida, United States. Who played Mrs. Ditka in Kicking and Screaming? Susan Barnes plays Diana Ditka in the 2005 American sports comedy film Kicking & Screaming.

Diana Ditka is a businessperson and celebrity spouse from the United States of America. She is widely recognised as the wife of Mike Ditka, an American former football player, coach, and television commentator. The couple have been married since 8 July 1977.

Source: Legit.ng