Pastor Enoch Adeboye, the general overseer of the RCCG, has prophesied that the church's governing council would hold their meeting on the moon

The RCCG leader made the revelation in a trending video, adding that it was how God told him that he would become rich and own a mansion, which came to pass

However, Pastor Adeboye's revelation has started generating mixed reactions from concerned Nigerians, who have made comments on the prophecy

Pastor Enoch Adeboye, the general overseer of the Redeem Christian Church of God (RCCG), has stirred mixed reactions on social media as he prophesied the governing council of the church would soon start to hold their meetings on the moon.

The cleric was seen in a trending video making the prophecy, adding that the revelation he had made would come to pass. He noted that was how God predicted him, who was living in a single room, and made him a wealthy person today.

According to Adeboye, many people may not believe in the prophecy, but he expressed confidence that the revelation would come to pass.

However, Pastor Adeboye's prophecy has generated reactions from some Nigerians, who expressed different views about the claim.

Nigerians' reactions to Adeboye's prophecy

Below are some of the prophecies:

Engr Shaibu wrote:

"That’s very good. And I hope RCCG members who’re starving under this current administration can find their next meal for tomorrow."

Olúwaníṣọlá Moṣerere Ọpẹ́yẹmí commented:

"If only you guys knew how much money is in this man's possession, you would believe him. Money choke."

Timmy reacted:

"Of what value is the meeting of the governing council of a church held on the moon to the body of Christ? Not for evangelism. Not for soul winning. Not for kingdom expansion. The resource to go to the moon will better the lives of some congregation members on Earth."

Gbonle tweeted:

Yeah, that’s the most important thing to his Nigerian congregation. Holding meetings on the moon. People can’t afford to exist, but God's priority is holding church meetings on the moon

Biodun Olumide said:

"You people should watch the sermon from the beginning before posting it, you are always too keep to criticize without getting the full information just to paint the church bad fools. Go watch the sermon from beginning to end to understand what he was saying."

Adeboye is decorated as the father of faith

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Southwest Region of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has honoured Pastor with a prestigious award. Adeboye was decorated as the Distinguished Father of Faith in a ceremony held in his office.

Bishop Tunde Akinsanya, the Chairman of the CAN South West region, led the recognition. The significant event marked a milestone in Adeboye's illustrious career as a revered Christian leader. The award is a testament to Adeboye's tireless efforts in promoting the Christian faith and his impact on the lives of millions of people.

Adeboye's office was filled with excitement as the CAN South West region leaders gathered to honour him. The ceremony celebrated Adeboye's dedication to his faith and his unwavering commitment to spreading the message of Christianity. It was also an opportunity for the CAN leaders to express their gratitude to Adeboye for his contributions to the Christian community.

