Nigerian TikTok star Peller has shown love to a man in need on social media, to the joy of numerous fans

The livestreamer was on a TikTok live show when the man expressed his need for a dispatch bike for him to work as a delivery-man

Peller gave the man N1 million towards his bike, and his excited reaction warmed the hearts of many onlookers

Nigerian TikTok star Hamzat Habeeb Adelaja, aka Peller, recently gave a man N1 million for a dispatch bike.

It all started when the popular livestreamer was on a TikTok live show with media personality Sandra Benede for the umpteenth time.

During the course of the show, another TikTok user joined in, and he expressed his wish for Peller to get him a dispatch bike. According to the man, that was the work he used to do.

After deliberating for a while, Peller decided to give the man N1 million towards his dispatch bike. Upon hearing the news, the man let out a scream of excitement and even rolled on the floor for good measure. His friends around him also joined in the celebration.

Reactions as Peller gives man N1m for dispatch bike

The video of the sweet moment Peller gave a man N1 million for him to buy a dispatch bike made the rounds on social media and it got many netizens excited. The man’s reaction to Peller’s money warmed hearts:

Shizyfx_ wrote:

“Y’all made the right person famous 🔥👏.”

Esthernkeoyen wrote:

“The man got 1.7m yesterday.”

Eyeglassboy_ said:

“Nobody will see this one ooo.”

Babgush said:

“God can never make mistake given person grace, he knw who to give it too that will use it to help others.”

__eazzi said:

“Idoma guy, his brother asked him to role on the ground😂.”

Deadboymilli wrote:

“Nigerians will not see all the things this boy has been doing for people na to drag am they know, for the past 1 months Peller don give more that 10-15m to people on live.”

Pretty_favy__ said:

“Since them win peller him just Dey do give away😂.”

Calm_update said:

“It’s too early to be begging this boy.”

More_nikeji8781 wrote:

“Bloggers won’t post dis ooo Awon werey na negativity Dey like too push for their own life.”

More_nikeji8781 said:

“God bless you Ogo 🔥🔥🔥 up up way 😍.”

Peller's old friend complains about N2 million gift

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Peller's childhood friend, Shedoskyie, complained about the N2 million the TikTok star gave to him.

Recall that in 2024, Legit.ng reported on how Shedoskyie accused Peller of not carrying him along after he became famous and left him in Ikorodu while he relocated to Lekki.

In a new development, the same young man posted a series of videos and continued to call on Peller. He admitted that Peller sent him N2 million. However, he complained about it not being enough.

According to the TikTok star’s old friend, N2 million can not do much for him and he would prefer for Peller to carry him along the way he carried one of their old friends, Joe Black, along.

