Nigerian streamer Peller sparked conversations online after his recent encounter

In the video that went viral, the comedian was seen with random street girls during a livestream

In the clip, Peller approached the ladies and asked how much they charge for a night

Nigerian streamer Peller crossed paths with random night girls during a livestream.

The comedian jokingly approached them and asked how much they charged per night.

Peller sparks heated reactions with controversial street girls statement. Credit: @peller089/Instagram

Source: Instagram

The ladies revealed ₦100k per night.

He went on to ask them nasty questions about their job. Further into the conversation, he gifted them ₦300k and told them to go home and not work for that night.

Watch the conversation below:

Legit.ng earlier reported that Peller shared details of private relationship advice he once received from media personality Frank Edoho amid the ongoing controversy surrounding the TV host’s crashed marriage.

Peller made the revelation during a live stream while speaking about relationships and social media exposure with his fans online.

According to the young content creator, Frank Edoho had advised him sometime last year to keep his relationship with fellow TikToker Jarvis out of public view.

Speaking during the live session, Peller explained that Frank Edoho warned him against constantly displaying his relationship online.

According to him, the veteran broadcaster encouraged him to focus on treating his partner well privately instead of seeking validation from social media users.

“Frank Edoho spoke about me and my baby’s relationship last year. He was telling me that I should do things for her but not put it out on social media and we should not put our relationship on the internet,” Peller said.

The TikTok star, however, appeared shocked by the current situation surrounding Frank’s own marriage.

“He advised me on everything, see what is happening to him now,” he added.

Netizens react to Peller's viral video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

elias_onyebuchi_ said:

"If say dem dey for house u go give dem dat 300k??😂😂omo leave dat industry oo😂."

king_lahmoscky said:

"Imagine scrolling through Instagram, and you see se the ‘OS’ na ur babe😂😂😂 @unclerouk God abeg😂😂."

jennys_firekitchen said:

"Your fellow man de wey no de do os give am money 😢 men need money ooo but they won’t talk."

itz_nishola said:

"Werey e no press for the men Ooo😂."

capt_khaleed

"Very immature. Why revealing their identity."

miztee_baybee said:

"Na the number be this ooo 07064 28 7 8 1 9."

mareeham_ said:

"If you’re against prostiitution, instead of ranting here, you heard their account number press money."

wealthysnoopygee said:

"If na man, you go show am 5h Dey drive off make e Dey pursue you o… e reach woman turn u pack ajor give dem."

Peller draws attention with bold statement about street girls. Credit: @peller089

Source: Instagram

Peller claps back at critics over gifts to Jarvis

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Peller defended himself against backlash after gifting Jarvis a Mercedes-Benz GLE 450 for her birthday.

The viral video showed Jarvis in tears upon receiving the expensive gift, but many netizens criticised Peller for spending heavily on her while spending less on his mother.

In response, Peller defended his actions, saying he bought the car to show his wealth, that Jarvis deserved it, and that he would spend even more if she gave him a child.

Source: Legit.ng