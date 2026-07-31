Phyna Takes Major Step Against Carter Efe and Davrel After Explosive Allegations
- BBNaija star Phyna has reportedly slammed Carter Efe and Davrel with a N500 million lawsuit
- The reality star said recent events forced her to abandon her usual approach to handling public controversies
- Her emotional message to fans has added another twist to a social media feud that refuses to die down
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Former Big Brother Naija winner Josephina Otabor, popularly known as Phyna, has taken legal action against content creators Carter Efe and Davrel following a controversial social media dispute.
The reality star disclosed that both men had been served legal papers, marking a dramatic escalation in a feud that has dominated online conversations in recent days.
According to reports, the dispute began after Davido’s associate and streamer, Davrel, claimed that Carter Efe had described Phyna as being “of no benefit.”
The claim that changed everything
The controversy intensified when Davrel accused Phyna of making advances toward him and allegedly asking him to connect her with his father.
However, matters took a more serious turn when Carter Efe, during a confrontation with Phyna in a viral video, allegedly admitted to having slept with her.
The claim quickly became one of the most talked-about aspects of the ongoing drama.
“You’ve been served”
Speaking during an Instagram Live session, an emotional Phyna apologised to her supporters and admitted that the events of the past few days had forced her to rethink how she handles public attacks.
She stated that while she had endured criticism in the past, allegations relating to her personal and sexual life crossed a line.
The reality star declared that she was done responding with emotional outbursts and would now rely on legal channels.
“Carter Efe and Davrel, check your emails and WhatsApp. You've been served,” she said.
Shortly after, Carter Efe appeared to confirm the development in a video, revealing that he had been sued for N500 million.
Watch the X video of Phyna announcing her lawsuit against Carter Efe and Davrel here
Phyna is ready to end beef with Davido
Legit.ng earlier reported that Phyna recently revealed she was ready to bury the hatchet with Afrobeats superstar Davido, almost two years after their heated online disagreement shook social media.
The former BBNaija “Level Up” housemate disclosed a recent Twitch livestream. She spoke candidly about the lingering issue and her desire to finally move on.
According to Phyna, time and maturity changed her perspective, and she now believes a proper conversation could help both parties understand what really went wrong.
Source: Legit.ng
Olaniyi Apanpa (Entertainment Editor) Olaniyi Apanpa is a seasoned journalist with over 6 years of experience in sports, metro, politics, and entertainment reporting. He has written for renowned platforms such as Opera News, Scooper News, The PUNCH, and currently works as a Senior Entertainment Editor at Legit.ng. A graduate of English Education from the University of Lagos. He is also a trained Digital Marketer from the Digital Marketing Institute, Lagos. Contact: olaniyi.apanpa@corp.legit.ng.