BBNaija star Phyna has reportedly slammed Carter Efe and Davrel with a N500 million lawsuit

The reality star said recent events forced her to abandon her usual approach to handling public controversies

Her emotional message to fans has added another twist to a social media feud that refuses to die down

Former Big Brother Naija winner Josephina Otabor, popularly known as Phyna, has taken legal action against content creators Carter Efe and Davrel following a controversial social media dispute.

Phyna slams Carter Efe and Davrel with an N500 million lawsuit. Photos: Phyna/Davrel/Carter Efe.

Source: Instagram

The reality star disclosed that both men had been served legal papers, marking a dramatic escalation in a feud that has dominated online conversations in recent days.

According to reports, the dispute began after Davido’s associate and streamer, Davrel, claimed that Carter Efe had described Phyna as being “of no benefit.”

The claim that changed everything

The controversy intensified when Davrel accused Phyna of making advances toward him and allegedly asking him to connect her with his father.

However, matters took a more serious turn when Carter Efe, during a confrontation with Phyna in a viral video, allegedly admitted to having slept with her.

The claim quickly became one of the most talked-about aspects of the ongoing drama.

“You’ve been served”

Speaking during an Instagram Live session, an emotional Phyna apologised to her supporters and admitted that the events of the past few days had forced her to rethink how she handles public attacks.

She stated that while she had endured criticism in the past, allegations relating to her personal and sexual life crossed a line.

The reality star declared that she was done responding with emotional outbursts and would now rely on legal channels.

“Carter Efe and Davrel, check your emails and WhatsApp. You've been served,” she said.

Shortly after, Carter Efe appeared to confirm the development in a video, revealing that he had been sued for N500 million.

Watch the X video of Phyna announcing her lawsuit against Carter Efe and Davrel here

Phyna says recent events forced her to abandon her usual approach to handling public controversies. Photo: Phyna.

Source: Instagram

Phyna is ready to end beef with Davido

Legit.ng earlier reported that Phyna recently revealed she was ready to bury the hatchet with Afrobeats superstar Davido, almost two years after their heated online disagreement shook social media.

The former BBNaija “Level Up” housemate disclosed a recent Twitch livestream. She spoke candidly about the lingering issue and her desire to finally move on.

According to Phyna, time and maturity changed her perspective, and she now believes a proper conversation could help both parties understand what really went wrong.

Source: Legit.ng