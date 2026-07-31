Stakeholders have raised alarm over NAHCON's decision to hold consultations with only AHUON on the new N250 million bank guarantee rule for 2027 Hajj

CAC records reportedly show that AHUON, the association NAHCON engaged, is currently listed as inactive on the commission's portal

A legal practitioner cited Section 40 of the 1999 Constitution and the NAHCON Act to argue the Commission has no basis for giving one association preferential treatment

Stakeholders in Nigeria's Hajj and Umrah industry have raised concerns about what they describe as selective engagement by the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), after the Commission reportedly consulted only one operators' association while setting a major new financial requirement for the 2027 Hajj season.

According to sources who attended the meeting, NAHCON engaged solely with the Association for Hajj and Umrah Operators of Nigeria (AHUON) to discuss the newly announced N250 million bank guarantee requirement, excluding the Hajj and Umrah Tour Operators Association of Nigeria (HUTOUN) and other recognised industry groups from the conversation.

NAHCON Accused of Bias for Consulting Only One Hajj Operators' Association

Source: Facebook

AHUON Allegedly Listed as Inactive on CAC Portal

The controversy has deepened following checks on the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) portal, which reportedly show that AHUON, registered under RC 24067 on June 14, 2007, currently carries an "Inactive" status. Stakeholders say this directly contradicts the basis on which the Commission chose to engage it over other associations that remain active and registered.

Industry players are now demanding that NAHCON explain the legal and regulatory criteria it uses to determine which associations it recognises and works with on policy matters.

Legal Questions Over Commission's Conduct

Legal practitioner Surajo Abdul said Section 40 of the 1999 Constitution, as amended, guarantees every citizen and organisation the right to freedom of association, and that NAHCON's reported approach appears to cut against that guarantee.

He added that while Section 4(1)(a) of the NAHCON Act does give the Commission authority to regulate and supervise associations involved in Hajj and Umrah operations, that power does not allow it to sideline duly registered associations or show preference for one body over others.

"Every legally recognised and compliant Hajj and Umrah operators' association should have equal access to engagement with the Commission," Abdul said, adding that regulatory oversight must be exercised fairly, impartially and without discrimination.

Stakeholders Push for Transparency

Among the questions being directed at NAHCON are why it is engaging primarily with one association on key policy decisions, whether it has confirmed the current legal status of that association, and what formal criteria it applies when deciding which body represents licensed operators.

Stakeholders have called on NAHCON to publish a clear policy on how it recognises and engages Hajj and Umrah operators' associations. They urged the Commission to adopt an inclusive approach that brings all legitimate stakeholders to the table on industry-wide decisions, saying equal treatment and adherence to due process are vital to building confidence among operators and ensuring the long-term development of Nigeria's Hajj and Umrah sector.

Source: Legit.ng