Crip Mac's net worth (2024); what happened to Crip Mac?

Crip Mac is a rapper and entrepreneur from the United States. He has made a name for himself in the entertainment industry through his hit songs, such as Get Your Doe and No Fair Ones. Thanks to his career, the rapper has amassed a sizeable fortune. Discover all you need to know about Crip Mac's net worth and lesser-known facts about him.

Crip Mac onstage at a music concert in the US. Photo: @cripmac_ (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Crip Mac is widely famous for using his music to educate people on the realities of gang life and its consequences. He released his debut album, They Five Me, in 2022. The entertainer has collaborated with notable artists like DJ Flip, GoBillP, Lo Leezy and Lil G 909. Crip Mac's net worth keeps growing tremendously due to his dedication and diligence.

Profile summary

Full name Trevor Hurd Nickname Crip Mac Gender Male Date of birth 20 February 1993 Age 31 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth Los Angeles, California, United States Current residence United States Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6' Height in centimetres 183 Weight in pounds 185 Weight in kilograms 83 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Mother Crystal Hurd Marital status Single Education Newman Elementary School, Elif Elsik High School, Fontana High School Profession Rapper, entrepreneur Net worth $1 million–$2 million

What is Crip Mac's net worth?

The rapper's net worth is alleged to range between $1 million and $2 million. According to CelebWorthBio, Af Magazine and Eastrohelp, he has an alleged net worth of $1 million. However, according to Networthepic, his net worth is alleged to be $2 million. His wealth is primarily attributed to his rapper and entrepreneur career.

Crip Mac's age and background

The singer is 31 years old as of 2024. He was born on 20 February 1993 in Los Angeles, California, United States. His zodiac sign is Pisces. Crip is an American national of African heritage.

Crip Mac's real name is Trevor Hurd. His mother is Crystal Hurd, and the identity of his father is unclear. However, Stacy Bookshire, the boss of the Bookshire mafia, has come out claiming to be Crip's dad, although this claim has not been proven.

The American entertainer was raised by his mom in Texas, United States. He went to Newman Elementary School in Chino Hills; Crip was later transferred to a military boarding school, where he was expelled because of behavioural issues. The American celebrity then enrolled at Elif Elsik High School before eventually finishing his education at Fontana High School.

Top 5 facts about Crip Mac. Photo: @cripmac_ on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

Career

Trevor ventured into the rap industry to escape troubles and use music to shed light on the realities of gang life and its consequences. This was because he grew up in a neighbourhood where drug abuse and violence were rampant.

The Los Angeles native began making songs at 19 and started recording years later. In 2021, he released numerous songs, including Trenches, Get Your Doe, No Fair Ones and Opp Goblin.

The following year, he released his debut studio album, They Five Me, featuring Kokane. His debut studio EP, Free Crip Mac, was released in 2023. He, however, gained widespread recognition in 2023 when he released his hit song.

Below are some of the rapper's top hits songs.

Year Song 2021 HammerTime 2021 Get Your Doe 2022 Why You Acting Like A Citch 2022 Stay Wit It 2022 Succaz 2023 I Wanna 2023 Nifty Niccel 2023 No More 2023 Get Craccin' 2024 Somebody I Used To Scam

The popular artist is also a social media star who shares updates about his life and music on his TikTok page. He has amassed over 233K followers on the platform at the time of this writing.

Hurd also uploads his content on Instagram, boasting 134K followers. The rapper's YouTube channel and X (Twitter) accounts have 124K subscribers and over 6K followers, respectively.

Besides being a social media personality, Trevor is also an entrepreneur. In 2021, he launched a clothing line known as Rat Food Apparel, which primarily sells sweatshirts, hoodies, unisex T-shirts, and home accessories.

Who is Crip Mac's girlfriend?

The Succaz singer is seemingly single as of 2024. However, he previously dated his day-to-day manager, Lupe Gotti. It is unclear when the former lovebirds started dating. However, during an interview in mid-2022, Crip disclosed his break-up with Lupe and also stated that they had called off their engagement.

What happened to Crip Mac?

Is Crip Mac in jail? No, the American rapper is not in jail. However, he is being held under pretrial detention. Crip is facing federal charges, which include possession of an unregistered firearm, ten rounds of ammunition and being an active member of a gang group. If convicted, he could face up to 15 years of jail term, significantly altering the course of his life.

Apart from his current legal woes, Trevor has found himself at the centre of other legal storms in the past. For example, in late 2017, he was apprehended for attempted second-degree armed robbery; in 2022 and 2021, he was arrested for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

What is Crip Mac's height?

The social media star is approximately 6 feet or 185 centimetres tall and weighs approximately 185 pounds or 83 kilograms.

Additionally, Crip has several tattoos all over his body; the most visible one is his forehead, Hoovah Killa tattoos, in honour of his friend who was mugged to death by unknown gang killers.

FAQs

What is Crip Mac's net worth? His net worth is alleged to be between $1 million and $2 million. What is Crip Mac's legal name? His legal name is Trevor Hurd. Who is Crip Mac? He is an American rapper, social media influencer and entrepreneur. How old is Crip Mac? The popular singer is 31 years old as of 2024. He was born on 20 February 1993. Who are Crip Mac's parents? His mother is Crystal Hurd. However, there are no records of his father. What is Crip Mac's height? He is 6 feet or 185 centimetres tall. What happened to Crip Mac? The American rapper is being held under pretrial detention. Crip is facing federal charges, which include possession of an unregistered firearm, ten rounds of ammunition and gang membership.

Crip Mac's net worth is a testament to his enduring impact on the musical industry. The American rapper has amassed his wealth through various income streams, including his career as a rapper, social media influencer, and clothing line. He is currently facing federal charges and being held in pretrial detention.

Legit.ng recently published an article about Craig Robinson's biography. Craig Robinson is an actor, comedian, and musician from the United States. He rose to fame after he portrayed Darryl Philbin on the hit TV show The Office (2005–2013). His other notable acting credits include Shrek Forever After and Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

Craig began his acting career in 2001 after he starred in the films AppleJax and YoYo as YoYo. He later appeared in films such as Knocked Up, Pineapple Express, and Hot Tub Time Machine. Learn everything about him in this article.

Source: Legit.ng