Who is the Emir of Kano? Muhammadu Sanusi II's wife, children, appointment

The position of the Emir of Kano is highly valued due to its deep historical roots, political, religious, and cultural significance. Muhammadu Sanusi II, formerly Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, was reappointed as the Emir of Kano on 23 May 2024 by Governor Abba Yusuf. He is now the spiritual leader of the Tijanniyah Sufi in Nigeria.

Muhammadu Sanusi II seated on an ornate (L). The Kano leader standing with a wand and dressed in a white turban (R). Photo: @sanusilamidoofficial on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The reappointed Emir of Kano was first selected to succeed his granduncle, Ado Bayero, in 2014. Before becoming an Emir, he held prominent positions in the Nigerian government. Some of his notable positions include the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), general manager of United Bank for Africa (UBA), and lecturer at Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria.

Profile summary

Full name Sanusi Lamido Sanusi Popular as Muhammadu Sanusi II Gender Male Date of birth 31 July 1961 Age 62 years old (as of June 2024) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth Kano, Nigeria Nationality Nigerian Ethnicity Black Religion Islam Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’11” Height in centimetres 180 Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown Father Aminu Sanusi Mother Saudatu Sanusi Marital status Married Partner Sadiya Ado Bayero, Maryam Sanusi, Rakiya Sanusi Children 13 School St. Anne's Primary Boarding School Education King’s College, Ahmadu Bello University, International University of Africa Profession Economist, banker, traditional leader Net worth $80 million Instagram @sanusilamidoofficial Facebook

Sanusi Lamido Sanusi’s bio

Muhammad was born on 31 July 1961 in Kano, Nigeria. Sanusi Lamido Sanusi’s family hails from the Royal Sullubawan Dabo lineage of Kano and the esteemed Islamic Clerical Family of Imam Gwani Muhammad Zahradeen.

His father, Muhammad Aminu Sanusi, held the princely title of Ciroma of Kano and was a pioneer career diplomat of Nigeria. He served as the Nigerian High Commissioner to Canada and the Nigerian ambassador to Belgium. The traditional leader's mother is Saudatu Hussain.

He is the grandson of Emir Muhammad Sanusi I, known for establishing one of the largest industrial estates in Northern Nigeria during his tenure.

Educational background

The traditional leader studied Quranic studies and elementary studies at St. Anne's Primary Boarding School in Kaduna. In 1973, he joined King's College Lagos. Later on, he enrolled at Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, where he earned a bachelor's degree and a master's degree in economics.

In 1997, he moved to Khartoum, where he earned a first-class degree in Arabic and Islamic studies at the International University of Africa.

Career

His banking career commenced in 1985 at ICON Ltd. Merchant Bankers, a subsidiary of Morgan Guaranty Trust and Baring Brothers. Subsequently, he joined the United Bank for Africa, overseeing the credit and risk management division before advancing to general manager.

Top-5 facts about Muhammadu Sanusi II. Photo: @sanusilamidoofficial on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: Original

In 2005, he transitioned to First Bank and was elevated to group managing director in 2009. Later, in June 2009, Nigerian President Umaru Musa Yar'adua appointed Lamido as governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria. He served as CBN governor for around five years, from 2009 to 2014.

Sanusi Lamido Sanusi’s first appointment

The late Emir of Kano, Alhaji Ado Bayero, Sanusi's granduncle, passed away on 6 June 2014 after reigning for half a century. Two days after his demise, four kingmakers and Kano State Governor Rabiu Kwankwaso declared Lamido their chosen successor.

After King Sanusi II's reign for about six years, governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje dethroned him in 2020 over corruption and other allegations. He was replaced by Aminu Ado Bayero, who was crowned as the 15th Emir of Kano.

Sanusi Lamido Sanusi's new appointment

On 23 May 2024, the governor of Kano State, Abba Kabir Yusuf, reinstated Lamido as Emir of Kano. However, the former Emir, Aminu Ado Bayero, is reportedly opposing the reappointment of King Sanusi II. Bayero’s opposition has led the Governor, Yusuf, to order his arrest, accusing him of creating tension within the state.

A press statement released on 25 May 2024 by Mr Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, the Governor's spokesperson, alleges that the former Emir was covertly brought into Kano City in a forceful bid to retake the palace.

What is Sanusi Lamido Sanusi’s net worth?

According to Nairaland and CreedHills, King Sanusi II's alleged net worth is $80 million. His wealth primarily stems from his distinguished career in the financial sector and his roles in various leadership positions.

Who is Muhammadu Sanusi II's wife?

King Sanusi II has four wives, but only three are known: Sadiya Ado Bayero, Maryam, and Rakiya. His wife, Rakiya Sanusi, is currently a senior manager at the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission. Speaking during a Nairaland YouTube interview, he disclosed that he has four wives.

It's a very traditional family…I have four wives, and the first two were related to me: one on my father's side, one on my mother's side. The third is a friend, a lawyer, and the fourth is a princess from a family that's close to my family.

How many children does Lamido Sanusi have?

The traditional leader has thirteen children in total. His publicly known children are Fulani Siddika, Ashraf, and Shahida Sanusi. While addressing his children in the aforementioned Nairaland YouTube interview, he said:

I have been blessed with 13 children, eight of whom are girls, one of one of them is a baby. Like my father, my principal focus with all of them has been to say go get educated…that's the most important thing I brought my children to understand that, um they cannot just see themselves as, “Oh, I'm the son of the government of Central Bank, I'm the son of…” My First Son…decided he want to join the police…he's going in September to do a master's in Police Studies.

Sanusi Lamido Sanusi’s son, , is a University of Manchester, United Kingdom graduate.

Where is Sanusi Lamido now?

The reappointed Emir, Muhammadu Sanusi II, now resides in Gidan Rumfa, the palace of the Emir of Kano in the heart of Kano City, in Kano State, Nigeria.

FAQs

How many years did Sanusi Lamido serve as CBN governor? He served for around five years, from 2009 to 2014. When was Sanusi Lamido Sanusi's re-appointment? Governor Abba Yusuf necessitated his reappointment on 23 May 2024. Does Sanusi Lamido Sanusi have a private jet? No, the spiritual leader has not revealed that he has any private jet yet. Who is Muhammadu Sanusi II's wife? The King of Kano has four wives, with known ones being Sadiya Ado Bayero, Maryam, and Rakiya Sanusi. How many children does Lamido Sanusi have? He is a father of thirteen children. How many years did Sanusi Lamido serve as CBN governor? The banker served for around five years, from 2009 to 2014.

The newly appointed Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, has brought modern economic insights and traditional leadership to the ancient Kano Emirate. He is widely recognised for advocating for social reforms, educational advancements, and economic development while preserving the region's cultural heritage and customs.

Legit.ng recently published Peter Obi’s net worth as of 2024. Peter Obi is a prominent Nigerian politician, statesman, political activist, and businessman. He was born on July 19, 1961, in Onitsha, Anambra State.

Peter Obi is the former Governor of Anambra State (2007 to 2014) and was one of the contenders for Nigeria's presidential seat in 2023. In addition to his political career, he has held various business positions in notable corporations. Learn more about him in the post.

Source: Legit.ng